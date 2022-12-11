the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 December 2022
11 December:
Christian Bobin (1951-2022) | Q & As: Geoff Dyer - Jenny Bhatt
Christian Bobin (1951-2022)
I missed this a few weeks ago, but French author Christian Bobin has passed away; see for example the mention at his publisher Gallimard.
Several of his works have been translated into English -- including his Emily Dickinson novel, The Lady in White.
Q & A: Geoff Dyer
In The Yale Review James Surowiecki has a Q & A with Geoff Dyer.
Among Dyer's observations:
As you get older you come to dread starting a book because you know all the effort that will be involved.
So I find it more and more difficult to get started.
And:
I read reviews in the most pathetic of ways, impatiently scanning for praise !
To be honest, the main effect of reading reviews is to remind myself of what a good and fair critic I am -- or was, since I hardly ever write reviews any more.
Q & A: Jenny Bhatt
At IndiaCurrents Rajesh C.Oza has a Q & A with Jenny Bhatt, the translator of Dhumketu's The Shehnai Virtuoso.
