The Thorn Puller



by

Ito Hiromi



Japanese title: とげ抜き 新巣鴨地蔵縁起

Translated and with an Introduction by Jeffrey Angles

B+ : raw; impressively creatively presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times A+ 10/12/2022 Eric Margolis

From the Reviews :

"Ito folds in the mythic with the mundane to connect the everyday types of suffering with the most divine kind of metamorphosis. This shapeshifting work flexes innovative literary devices while maintaining a Joycean directness in its approach to the crude banalities of life. Ito and translator Jeffrey Angles have achieved something special with the author’s first novel to be translated into English (.....) The musical, playful language makes the story not only a joy to read but adds dense layers of spiritual, historical and literary depth to one woman’s tale. From a literary perspective, Ito’s writing achieves one-of-a-kind moments throughout the book. (...) Thematically, The Thorn Puller is a kind of classic humanist novel where genuine connection with the natural world and Ito’s deeper identity offers solace in the face of suffering." - Eric Margolis, The Japan Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Thorn Puller is a creative work of autofiction, narrator and author Hiromi Ito describing her life between the United States, where she lives with her husband and one of her daughters, and Japan, where her parents still live(d). Descriptive chapter titles often include a reference to her -- beginning with the first, "Ito Returns to Japan and Finds Herself in a Pinch" -- and the novel presents episodes from over several years.

The title refers to, as translator Angles explains in his Introduction, a statue in the Koganji Temple in Sugamo: "of the bodhisattva known as the "Thorn-Pulling Jizo" (Toge-nuki Jizo), believed to have the ability to remove the "thorns" of suffering that afflict worshippers". (As, however, Ito amusingly notes late in the novel when she takes her husband there: "I wanted to take him to "see" Jizo, but the main deity at the temple is never on display. Had I ever even seen it with my own eyes ? No I hadn't".) In fact, Ito has any number of thorns to deal with here. Mostly they are physical ailments, from her parents getting old and infirm to her (considerably older) husband's health issues and then her second daughter's problems.

The Thorn Puller is full of physical decline and failure, matter-of-factly addressed. Ito notes at one point that: "I can talk on and on about menstruation -- it seems I always have more to say", and that seems to go for most of what she covers here, viscerally and straight to the heart of the matter (so also, e.g.: "my period came out in a big gush -- a ferocious ball of energy taking the form of blood"). While it is her mother who is most incapacitated -- and in hospital care much of the time then --, others also have physical issues, including her father and the men in her life. The Thorn Puller is very much a work about how our bodies fail us, and the burdens of it, on ourselves and on others, with Ito struggling to deal with, inter alia: "Mom's suffering, Dad's suffering, my husband's suffering".

There is a whole lot of back and forth, too, between Japan and the United States, Ito seemingly constantly flying over to Japan for shorter and longer stays, sometimes with her youngest daughter in tow. When she is not physically there, she is constantly in phone contact, speaking to her father in Japan daily from the US, or then with her husband and middle daughter in the United States. (At one point her daughter would: "call every two hours, every hour, sometimes every half hour".)

Ito is both fiercely independent and feels a great sense of duty to family (though she is also on her third marriage ...). Her first husband was Japanese, but she clearly was unsuited to the life they had, finding herself constantly thinking:

Smash the home, smash the family. Then, I finally did it. I destroyed our family. I moved to California.

I left my parents, had lots of sex, and gave birth to my daughters. At some point, I found I'd become independent. I was running a household, raising children, saving money, and doing all the things that my "good-for-nothing" father couldn't. I fought for my daughters, I ran to help my parents when they were in crisis. Both my parents and society at large expected me to care for them in their old age, and I intended to follow through.

Every time I return to my place in Japan, I feel as if I'm stuck under a cover with a stinky fart, and find myself wishing I could abandon home altogether. I've felt that way for a long time.

I borrowed the voices of Kenji Miyazawa in his poem "Strong in the Rain," Osamu Dazai from his story collection Fairy Tales, Madison's World Dog Encyclopedia, Doctor Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham, Dakota Fanning's performance in I Am Sam, the late tenth-century noblewoman Sei Shonagon's Pillow Book, and the performers Hitoshi Ueki and Yukio Aoshima.

Not long before, a friend who thought highly of his artwork had come to visit. That got my husband's cock hard. A few week's later, someone else came to visit too. That made his cock even harder.

I'd followed Jizo's advice and praised my husband to the skies. As a result, my husband's cock, as well as his sense of self-reliance, had grown long and proud. Its color and luster improved as well.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2022

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Itō Hiromi (伊藤 比呂美) was born in 1955.

