|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Thorn Puller
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : raw; impressively creatively presented
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Thorn Puller is a creative work of autofiction, narrator and author Hiromi Ito describing her life between the United States, where she lives with her husband and one of her daughters, and Japan, where her parents still live(d).
Descriptive chapter titles often include a reference to her -- beginning with the first, "Ito Returns to Japan and Finds Herself in a Pinch" -- and the novel presents episodes from over several years.
Smash the home, smash the family. Then, I finally did it. I destroyed our family. I moved to California.Elsewhere she sums up:
I left my parents, had lots of sex, and gave birth to my daughters. At some point, I found I'd become independent. I was running a household, raising children, saving money, and doing all the things that my "good-for-nothing" father couldn't. I fought for my daughters, I ran to help my parents when they were in crisis. Both my parents and society at large expected me to care for them in their old age, and I intended to follow through.She has a lot to deal with even beyond her parents and this constant to and fro -- with a college-aged daughter in need of help, an elementary-school-aged daughter to take care of, and a much older husband who is also worried about his physical decline (there are dogs, too ...). Ito does not so much complain about her lot as simply describe the enormous weight of it -- down to observations such as:
Every time I return to my place in Japan, I feel as if I'm stuck under a cover with a stinky fart, and find myself wishing I could abandon home altogether. I've felt that way for a long time.But she dutifully continues to try to do her best.
If the subject matter is a not unfamiliar one, it is the presentation that makes The Thorn Puller of particular interest. Ito is best-known as a poet -- and calls herself that, rather than simply a writer, for example -- and parts of the narrative do shift towards poem-form at times. More significantly, however, in each chapter Ito 'borrows' voices and writes in a form inspired by a wide variety of influences -- giving credit (and explanation) at the conclusion of each chapter. So, for example, at the end of the chapter 'Sparrow Chases the Old Woman Away' she notes:
I borrowed the voices of Kenji Miyazawa in his poem "Strong in the Rain," Osamu Dazai from his story collection Fairy Tales, Madison's World Dog Encyclopedia, Doctor Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham, Dakota Fanning's performance in I Am Sam, the late tenth-century noblewoman Sei Shonagon's Pillow Book, and the performers Hitoshi Ueki and Yukio Aoshima.This makes for a stylistically very interesting and quite varied work.
Much here is very raw and direct -- extending also to the rare scenes of ... physical and psychological well-being, as when she writes about her artist-husband:
Not long before, a friend who thought highly of his artwork had come to visit. That got my husband's cock hard. A few week's later, someone else came to visit too. That made his cock even harder.The physical dominates -- even when it doesn't have to do with illness, as Ito often harps on the uncomfortable heat and humidity, for example -- but language itself is also an issue: Ito frequently remarks on her daughters' speech in both Japanese and English, and the mixing of the two, depending also on their circumstances; she also occasionally struggles in one language or the other, as with the medical diagnoses that are explained to her. (The difficulty of written Japanese, especially when using a computer, also come up.)
With its focus on the physical -- mostly: the body rebelling, failing, irritating -- is an often unpleasant read; it can be a lot to take, of this sort of thing. But there's a great vibrancy to it as well, both in Ito's character and in the language. The novel never bogs down, as illness- or care-giving-memoirs so easily can. Ito is wonderfully caught up in her narrative -- down to such moments as when she realizes: "My imagination is carrying me away. Let me get back to the story". The play of influence, of others' stories and performances -- allusions that an English-speaking audience naturally can't understand in the same way as a Japanese one -- is strong enough that even if not obvious to the reader still resonates on some level.
The Thorn Puller can seem at times too blunt, and the subject matter might be a bit much for some readers to take, but there's a great deal of arresting material here, and the presentation is always at least interesting. It is a fascinating piece of work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2022
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Itō Hiromi (伊藤 比呂美) was born in 1955.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review