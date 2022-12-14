Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The End of the Century

at the End of the World



by

C.K.Stead



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : impressively multi-layered and -farious

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 26/9/1992 Andrew Clements The Guardian . 24/9/1992 Jenny Turner The Independent . 17/10/1992 Nicolette Jones London Rev. of Books . 24/9/1992 Frank Kermode Sunday Times . 18/10/1992 Paul Golding The Times . 10/12/1992 Jason Cowley

From the Reviews :

"Stead's burrowings into the minds of his characters and the neat switches of perspective, from one narrator to another and from one version of past events to its polar opposite, are the book's strengths; its evocations of the 1960s, studiedly ironic, are the weakness. At times it seems to be conceived as an intricate game (.....) Somehow, though, an awful lot rings true." - Andrew Clements, Financial Times





"At bottom, The End of the Century at the End of the World is just one man's homage to the novels of writers like Mary Gordon, Amanda Cross, A S Byatt and so on (.....) The great thing about this sort of book, as C K Stead seems to have noticed, is that it is utterly pastoral, and so utterly gratifying to read. The housewife-scholar's leisurely access to literature, politics, history, memory, as had from her kitchen table-desk in her paid-up house, in her pleasant suburb, is a deceptively ordinary-looking representation of what must be many people's idea of the perfect life. It is proof of Stead's skill and modesty as a writer that it hardly ever strikes you as strange that this normally feminine fantasy is, in this book, being peddled by a man." - Jenny Turner, The Guardian





is just one man's homage to the novels of writers like Mary Gordon, Amanda Cross, A S Byatt and so on (.....) The great thing about this sort of book, as C K Stead seems to have noticed, is that it is utterly pastoral, and so utterly gratifying to read. The housewife-scholar's leisurely access to literature, politics, history, memory, as had from her kitchen table-desk in her paid-up house, in her pleasant suburb, is a deceptively ordinary-looking representation of what must be many people's idea of the perfect life. It is proof of Stead's skill and modesty as a writer that it hardly ever strikes you as strange that this normally feminine fantasy is, in this book, being peddled by a man." - "This interplay of possible realities never degenerates into a mere intellectual exercise. Stead's characters are moving and convincing, the events well-observed and sometimes funny (.....) This dextrous novel someimes wears a serious expression, too. The portrayal of Laura's radical roue friend Maurice is subtle and skilled, making us mourn a man who may be the most destructive in the book. And Laura's narrative is one of the most convincing women's voices written by a man I have read in a while." - Nicolette Jones, The Independent





"Any novel so conscious of its own techniques will always be candidly putting a question, or teasing the reader to put it, about the relations of fact to fiction, with special consideration for the degree to which all coherent reports of fact are themselves inevitably in some degree fictive. (...) The End of the Century at the End of the World is an interesting book, not only because of the skill and honesty of its half-open, half-closed structure, but because it is well enough written to remind one that Stead is a poet. (...) If the book can also offer some laconic, possibly apocalyptic opacity, so much the better, even if this makes it that rather old-fashioned thing, a serious Modernist novel." - Frank Kermode, London Review of Books





is an interesting book, not only because of the skill and honesty of its half-open, half-closed structure, but because it is well enough written to remind one that Stead is a poet. (...) If the book can also offer some laconic, possibly apocalyptic opacity, so much the better, even if this makes it that rather old-fashioned thing, a serious Modernist novel." - "This novel could not be less pretentious, but it is richly literary and sophisticated. (...) Beyond his lyricism, and the light, spontaneous, quirky dialogue, The End of the Century at the End of the World is a sensitive portrayal of the middle-aged female psyche, as well as a masterfully concentric work, developing ingeniously the device of a book within a book within a book." - Paul Golding, Sunday Times





is a sensitive portrayal of the middle-aged female psyche, as well as a masterfully concentric work, developing ingeniously the device of a book within a book within a book." - "Despite its grandiose title, manifold subtexts and multi-voiced narrative, The End of the Century at the End of the World is a surprisingly accessible novel with an attractive central character." - Jason Cowley, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The 'end of the world' of the title is New Zealand, where C.K.Stead's novel opens in 1990. Already in the second paragraph the narrator positions herself more precisely, in what is just the first of many examples of her trying to find firm footing by expressing (some variation of) who and where she is:

My name is Laura Vine Barber, 26 Rangview Crescent, Eastern Bays, Auckland.

I have a strong impulse (one I may yet give in to) to tell it like a story, beginning, let's say: "On the night of ..."

For example:

On the night of Laura Barber's 38th birthday her husband Roger took her out for dinner at the restaurant upstairs in the old Ferry Building.

Fact ? Fiction ? No, I'm not sure where the line between them lies. Only, let's say, that it was fiction in the service of what had once been fact.

so much of Hilda's fiction is based on the facts of her life, and illustrates her maxim that she writes, not to invent what didn't happen but to come to terms with what did

What my name will be on the fiction-writer's title page is undecided, but for the moment I favour L. J. Vine (two initials and a monosyllable -- there are precedents for such economy)

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 December 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Australian and New Zealand literature under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

New Zealand writer Christian Karlson Stead was born in 1932. He taught at the University of Auckland and has written many works of fiction, poetry, and criticism.

- Return to top of the page -