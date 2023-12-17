

The Necessary Angel



by

C.K.Stead



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 9/3/2018 Zoë Apostolides Sunday Times . 28/1/2018 David Grylls Sydney Morning Herald . 13/10/2017 Kerryn Goldworthy TLS . 13/4/2018 Natasha Lehrer

From the Reviews :

" The Necessary Angel ’s literary preoccupations are familiar territory for Stead (.....) Insights on a multitude of different writers are scattered throughout (.....) Stead wrote the book in English, but notes at the start that the conversations between the characters take place in French, and the story examines both the power and prohibitive potential of language." - Zoë Apostolides, Financial Times





’s literary preoccupations are familiar territory for Stead (.....) Insights on a multitude of different writers are scattered throughout (.....) Stead wrote the book in English, but notes at the start that the conversations between the characters take place in French, and the story examines both the power and prohibitive potential of language." - "In the background, the world's unease is reflected in a plethora of centenary memorials of the Great War. C.K. Stead is an elder statesman of the New Zealand literary world, a professor of literature and noted critic and poet. But he is now well into his 80s and this novel, set in 2014, features characters whose behaviour and attitudes to each other seem more properly to belong to the 1950s." - Kerryn Goldworthy, Sydney Morning Herald





"Stead plays a nice game of locating the ­narrative in real time (.....) But while time is smartly evoked, place is less so. (...) he Necessary Angel’s uncomplicated structure, with the late addition of a neat and unexpected plot twist, affords certain satisfactions. Stead is an accomplished stylist, his writing spare and focused, and he knows how to handle this kind of naturalistic storytelling. But his novel’s limitations mean it is most likely to appeal to those who see themselves reflected in the protagonist: in this case a washed-up, middle-aged academic who has learned the precise angle from which to look at himself in the mirror before he leaves the house in the morning." - Natasha Lehrer, Times Literary Supplement

Even as its opening scene looks to both the future and the past -- a group of academics discussing a conference planned for the next summer focusing on eight poets who died during the First World War -- The Necessary Angel is clearly presented as a novel of its place -- Paris -- and times: the first of its four parts is even titled: 'Summer 2014', and the closing section involves, inter alia, the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack. Featuring several teachers and students of literature as its main characters, it is also a novel of its time not least in relation to other contemporary fiction, with several characters reading and discussing Martin Amis' The Zone of Interest (published in August 2014) and one of the characters receiving Michel Houellebecq's Submission as a Christmas present (a hard get in December 2014, even for insiders, but: "It was not due for publication until 7 January, but she had an advance copy for review, sent by its publisher, Flammarion"). (So also in the fall of 2014 here Valérie Trierweiler's Merci pour ce moment is the talk of the town.)

The central figure is Max Jackson, a New Zealand expatriate "who had lived in Paris long enough to feel at ease if not at home" who teaches comparative literature at the Sorbonne. Max is married to the more successful and renowned academic, Louise -- who is currently preparing the latest edition of Flaubert's Sentimental Education (Max -- no great fan -- refers to him as 'Floe-Bert' -- but: "Louise's edition would help to restore his reputation") -- but they are semi-separated at the time:

'We have two apartments. They both belong to Louise -- to her family. Her father was a distinguished civil servant -- Légion d'Honneur and so on. An earlier forebear was a doctor in Rouen and a friend of Flaubert's. Louis lives upstairs with the kids. I'm downstairs with the dog -- for the moment anyway.'

'Do you call that an estrangement ?' Sylvie asked.

'I think we call it an arrangement.'

'We call it "the picture",' he said. 'We never allow ourselves to name the painter or the title he gave the work.'

'It's lit crit,' he said, 'but it's writing too. People don't think lit crit can be beautiful, but it can.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 December 2023

New Zealand writer Christian Karlson Stead was born in 1932. He taught at the University of Auckland and has written many works of fiction, poetry, and criticism.

