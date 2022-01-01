Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Backstreets



by

Perhat Tursun



A Novel from Xinjiang

Uyghur title: چوڭ شەھەر

Translated by Darren Byler and Anonymous

With an Introduction by Darren Byler

At the conclusion of The Backstreets author Perhat Tursun notes the dates of the text:

Written in Ürümchi in 1990-1991.

Revised in Ürümchi in 2005.

Typed in Beijing and finished at 9 p.m. on February 15, 2006.

Revised version finalized in Ürümchi at 12:30 a.m. on March 7, 2015.

During this long period of probation, I felt myself becoming a probationary object. I began to feel that my life would end at the end of this probationary period.

The only thing that gave me a sense of direction was the only thing that belonged to be in this city -- the drawer in the office. All of my belongings were in that drawer, so no matter where I went in the city, that drawer would attract me to it with the pull of an invisible string.

I suddenly realized that no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't figure out where my place was, where I was, or what street I was on. Not only this, but I didn't really know which city I was in. The clarity of my thought faded, and I lost my perception of space. What country was I in ? I gradually came to realize that I didn't know what planet I was on. I was lost in the infinite universe.

The murky condition of the city in the fog, the murky mental condition of my brain, and the ambiguous position of my identity in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region seemed to be totally of the same substance; sometimes they mirror each other and sometimes they seep into each other.

In that big city, only those twelve classmates existed as a part of my life. It was as if, except for them, the ten million people in the city didn't exist for me. My life with those twelve students was actually smaller than the small village I was from.

I don't know anyone in this strange city, so it's impossible for me to be friends or enemies with anyone.

About the Author :

Uyghur author Perhat Tursun (پەرھات تۇرسۇن) was born in 1969.

