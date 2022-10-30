

the complete review - epic

The Memorial Feast

for Kökötöy Khan



by

Saghïmbay Orozbaq uulu



about the author

A Kirghiz Epic Poem in the Manas Tradition

Kirghiz title: Көкөтөйдүн ашы

Translated and with a Foreword by Daniel Prior

Previously translated by A.T.Hatto (1977)

With numerous illustrations and two maps

Our Assessment:



B : very well presented; a fun (part of a) grand epic

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Sun . 30/10/2022 Jude Russo

From the Reviews :

"The bombast and energy of Orozbak’s oral performance leaps from the page -- he backtracks, interrupts himself, leaps forward, whatever it takes to maintain the forward movement of the poem. Epithets pile up on action (.....) Mr. Prior’s extensive notes and prefatory material keep the reader who is unfamiliar with the Kirghiz epic from becoming lost; a long final essay holds out a guiding hand for those who would like to dig deeper." - Jude Russo, The New York Sun

The complete review 's Review :

The Memorial Feast for Kökötöy Khan is a self-contained part of the massive Kirghiz (Kyrgyz) epic, Manas. An oral epic, handed down over generations, Daniel Prior's translation is based on a transcribed version of Saghïmbay Orozbaq uulu's highly regarded rendition of the entire Manas. (as Prior notes: "Saghïmbay's painstaking work over several years to unify the sprawling plot lines of the epic cycle, add supplementary material, and get the whole thing committed to writing was an unprecedented and influential achievement".) This part of the verse epic, the eighth of its ten episodes, has "approximately 13,500 poetic lines" (while the entire Manas, in Saghïmbay's version: "totals over 185,000 lines"), but in this translation the verse is rendered in prose -- presumably losing much of the feel of the original oral delivery in the process. Nevertheless, Prior's translation reads in an appropriately lively and energetic way -- and even in this form lends itself to being read aloud. (In his Foreword Prior also notes that: "Saghïmbay's poetry, like that of many Kirghiz epic bards, can be translated literally more readily than it can be translated intelligibly", so there's also that to consider .....)

The story is a fairly simple one. It opens with octogenarian Kökötöy Khan basically on his deathbed -- "I can feel death closing in on my borrowed soul !" he laments -- and reciting what amounts to his testament. His only son, Boqmurun, only reaches his bedside as the old man passes away -- but then Kökötöy Khan doesn't seem to have to high expectations for the then-just fifteen-year-old: "I know he's been a mischief-maker his whole life; he's got no sense". But the burden of succession falls upon the teen. (Kökötöy Khan has also married off eleven daughters, but they are far afield: "my eleven sons-in-law are all over the world".)

Kökötöy Khan seemed to go back and forth about how his death was to be commemorated -- with a grand gesture, or with a husbanding of his (many) resources. To Boqmurun it's clear, however:

We owe my father a memorial feast. It was apparently just what he was requesting.

Let people praise this feast until the end of time ! 'Kökötöy's memorial feast' will become a household phrase.

Let us turn their memorial feast into a torment and make them a laughingstock ! Let us turn their banquet into a hell and bring torment upon their rabble !

This is what I have wished for. This is the moment for the sons of the religion of Islam to show their courage !

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 December 2022

:

About the Author :

Kirghiz oral bard Saghïmbay Orozbaq uulu (Орозбак уулу Сагымбай) lived 1867 to 1930.

