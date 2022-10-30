|
The Memorial Feast
The Memorial Feast for Kökötöy Khan is a self-contained part of the massive Kirghiz (Kyrgyz) epic, Manas.
An oral epic, handed down over generations, Daniel Prior's translation is based on a transcribed version of Saghïmbay Orozbaq uulu's highly regarded rendition of the entire Manas.
(as Prior notes: "Saghïmbay's painstaking work over several years to unify the sprawling plot lines of the epic cycle, add supplementary material, and get the whole thing committed to writing was an unprecedented and influential achievement".)
This part of the verse epic, the eighth of its ten episodes, has "approximately 13,500 poetic lines" (while the entire Manas, in Saghïmbay's version: "totals over 185,000 lines"), but in this translation the verse is rendered in prose -- presumably losing much of the feel of the original oral delivery in the process.
Nevertheless, Prior's translation reads in an appropriately lively and energetic way -- and even in this form lends itself to being read aloud.
(In his Foreword Prior also notes that: "Saghïmbay's poetry, like that of many Kirghiz epic bards, can be translated literally more readily than it can be translated intelligibly", so there's also that to consider .....)
We owe my father a memorial feast. It was apparently just what he was requesting.Kökötöy Khan seems, in fact, to have (coyly ?) said the opposite, but Boqmurun understands that a memorial feast is pretty much obligatory.
As Prior explains, such memorial feasts were a big deal -- and big. They were also a show of power and wealth, as the transition from one generation (or leader) to the next was made -- though with the danger that the host would overextend himself, weakening his position. In any case, the bash Boqmurun then plans is of ... epic proportions.
The great leader Manas eggs the youngster on -- making clear also that the boy has to demand from those he invites that they participate in honoring his father: "inform and invite me as well ! -- saying, 'Those who don't come, I'll cut off their heads ! I'll end their years in a trice !". Not everybody will then be thrilled by this hard-nosed approach, but pretty much everyone does eventually show up.
The ambitions for the feast are great -- but then, as one local leader tells Boqmurun, that's the idea:
Let people praise this feast until the end of time ! 'Kökötöy's memorial feast' will become a household phrase.It is some three years before the actual feast takes place -- but it is certainly large-scale by then, some hundreds of thousands of men, all told, coming from far afield, along with huge herds of animals. There's considerable feasting, and there are a variety of contests, including wrestling (and a variation, wrestling on horseback), as well as a more creative kind of sex-display-game (whereby: "Manas the excellent hero let it be known that he would kill any Muslim who took part"). A highpoint is a horse race -- "on a race course that was six days outbound".
The various guests are not all well-disposed to one another, and feathers are repeatedly ruffled. From some of the reactions of the demanding invitations to grousing about how they're treated ("It's not that they haven't served us anything, it's just that the meat they did serve to me and my companions didn't fill me up") to opportunistic attacks, the memorial feast is not some great, happy get-together; indeed, a great deal of the time it seems to be an opportunity to preen, in various ways, and show who is more powerful. So also eventually Prince Qong of the Qïtay -- the Chinese -- really wants to turn the tables:
Let us turn their memorial feast into a torment and make them a laughingstock ! Let us turn their banquet into a hell and bring torment upon their rabble !The Qïtays then brazenly steal the prize-herds from their hosts -- but this ultimately plays right into the hands of Boqmurun (and the story), as he proclaims:
This is what I have wished for. This is the moment for the sons of the religion of Islam to show their courage !And, of course, they are up to the challenge. as the story culminates in a great big battle -- and the rout of the Chinese, among others, as: "All who had tried to meddle with the Kirghiz has been humbled". (The magnanimous Kirghiz crush their enemy, but do not completely destroy them, even providing them with sufficient food to survive in defeat.)
It's a fairly gripping epic, with a lot of drama and confrontation and quite a few amusing bits, too. It's both a bit sprawling and a bit messy in the telling -- with, as Prior repeatedly notes, contradictory and fudged claims, which can cause some confusion. Still, the story is strong -- and, basically, simple -- enough to follow and enjoy, and the bombast and behavior is good fun.
Beyond the 'The Memorial Feast for Kökötöy Khan'-text and translation itself, it is worth noting that the supplementary supporting material is excellent, and very helpful in introducing a culture and a form of epic that likely are unfamiliar to most readers. Prior's Foreword is of interest, but it is, in particular, his appendix-'Introduction to a Reading of the Tradition' that is informative and useful, while Glossary, a well-conceived Index, useful but not overwhelming endnotes, the two maps, and even the photographs help greatly with the reading and understanding of the text. This volume is a fine example of how to present a literary work from a lesser-known culture and tradition to readers. (The particular circumstances of the version that is translated here -- a classic tale, but here recorded in early Soviet times -- add one more fascinating layer to the whole thing, too.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 December 2022
Kirghiz oral bard Saghïmbay Orozbaq uulu (Орозбак уулу Сагымбай) lived 1867 to 1930.
