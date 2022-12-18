

The Remaking of Sigmund Freud



by

Barry N. Malzberg



B+ : neat play of ideas, and ultimately nicely tried together

From the Reviews :

"Mr. Malzberg, one of science fiction's most literate and erudite writers, has often seemed to me a stylist in search of a subject. In this book, manner and matter are perfectly matched." - Gerald Jonas, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Remaking of Sigmund Freud opens with a short Introduction that places Sigmund Freud on Venus, in what will eventually be specified as 2176; the Prologue that then follows shows him at work in 1905 Vienna, first sending away a would-be patient (unnamed, but clearly Adolf Hitler), then turning down a generous offer from real-life Chicago Tribune-publisher Robert McCormick to write for his paper, with McCormick then shooting Freud in cold blood. In the chapter that follows, we follow the life of Emily Dickinson, unfolding here also not quite in the way we are familiar with, Dickinson far from reclusive, widely read and successful and Mark Twain as her lover. So the novel begins as a slightly-alternate fiction -- setting the stage for its future visions, events that take place on Venus in 2176, and then much deeper in space, in 2372.

The chapters have both titles and are numbered -- but are not presented in numerical order. After the Introduction and Prologue we come to 'Chapter Three: Emily Dickinson Saved from Drowning', but this is followed by chapter five -- and the Introduction and Prologue turn out not to be unnumbered chapters one and two, as chapters one and two are then the two last ones to the novel (save for an Epilogue ...). Still, the order in which the chapters are presented does make for the clearest reading (i.e. readers should resist the temptation to jump around and read in (numbered-)chapter-order).

The later Freud, appearing in 2176 and then 2372, is: "a simulacrum of the actual Freud, a crafted organic duplicate". On Mars and Earth, and on some large spaceships there are: "reconstruction banks", holding 'reconstructs' like Freud in a kind of limbo; the one featured in the story is perhaps not even the only Freud. The technology nevertheless still seems difficult to work with: reconstructs aren't just brough to life (as it were) willy-nilly and put in circulation; instead: "Reconstruction was an exceptional feat". This Freud, for example, is only brought out for use these two times over all these centuries. But, as he recognizes:

I am a reconstruct. But I am not a toy. I am earnest; I have real purposes.

But there was a problem: the Freud had not been used for centuries; it was a version which, according to records, had failed on Venus a long time before and probably should have been refurbished at that time. Instead it had been stuffed, forgotten, into the banks, transferred along with the detritus and equipment from one ship to the next, and had ended on the Whipperly still uninvestigated. It might well have been a damaged or defective model; nonetheless there was nothing that was more likely to work in the circumstances. The necessity for Freud seemed clear.

"They need a poet," he said again. "They thought that you could help. There are problems here. Very serious problems."

There is a quality to your wild, beautiful and tormented country which makes debased art possible in a way that my own wearier, more precise civilization cannot. You are free of the past and thus able to create your own possibilities. We are sunk within history, move confluent with the past, and the difference can be seen.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 December 2022

About the Author :

American author Barry N. Malzberg was born in 1939.

