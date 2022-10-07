

the complete review - fiction

A System so Magnificent

it is Blinding



by

Amanda Svensson



Swedish title: Ett system så magnifikt att det bländar

Translated by Nichola Smalley

Our Assessment:



B : smolders appealingly but never really combusts

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 6/7/2022 Suzi Feay The NY Times Book Rev. B- 19/9/2022 Michael Callahan Svenska Dagbladet . 2/4/2019 Clara Block Hane The Telegraph . 3/7/2022 Amber Medland

From the Reviews :

"For a novel largely concerned with dysfunction, depression and existential despair, A System So Magnificent It Is Blinding is surprisingly funny.(...) Svensson’s riddling magnum opus is eerily enjoyable." - Suzi Feay, The Guardian





is surprisingly funny.(...) Svensson’s riddling magnum opus is eerily enjoyable." - "The triplets and their mélange of cuckoo birds may be interesting to gape at, but after rumbling along for 500-plus pages their misadventures and, more important, motivations become increasingly opaque, with Svensson hatching a bunch of literary Easter eggs that end up rather scrambled. She welters in thinky asides, producing a hyper-intellectual fable that riddles you into a house of mirrors from which you wonder if you’ll ever emerge. (...) Buckling up for Svensson’s long, strange trip does prove kind of worth it, however, if for no other reason than to luxuriate in her nitid descriptions, which coast along the page with the effortless grace of stones skimming a pond (...) (A) vexing jigsaw puzzle of a novel" - Michael Callahan, The New York Times Book Review





"Riding a crest of near constant epiphany, it runs to 529 pages, and is written in long, reaching sentences that often run to five lines or more. (...) At its worst the novel can feel like an incestuous whodunnit. At its best, it is magnificent. The trick might be to accept this book as it is: a sprawling, intelligent, ridiculous game. (...) There’s a lot of irrelevant information, but that may be the point." - Amber Medland, The Telegraph

The complete review 's Review :

A System so Magnificent it is Blinding centers on the Isaksson-triplets, Sebastian, Clara, and Matilda, born in 1989, with most of the action set when they are young adults, in 2016.

Sebastian -- "an emotional amputee with a brand-new PhD" -- has gone to London, to take up a position at the London Institute of Cognitive Science (LICS) -- "one of the world's leading centres for research into everything from our sense to our synapses, right at the cutting edge of cognitive science"". Run by the disturbingly all-knowing Corrigan, it is a place he will acknowledge not too many months later: "is a bloody madhouse". He is assigned a subject, Laura Kandinsky, who inexplicably sees most things only two-dimensionally -- for her, suddenly: "the whole world had gone flat". As she describes it: "I'm trapped in a permanent trompe l'oeil". She is married and has a child, but she and a very unprofessional Sebastian, who can't help himself, also soon begin a passionate affair.

Clara recently was forced out of her newspaper job and has gone to Easter Island, to do a story: "on consumerism, environmental destruction and the end of the world" as a freelancer. And Matilda -- who had previously been an aid worker in Bangladesh -- had moved to Berlin, but was now back in Sweden. While Clara is unattached, Matilda is involved with a man named Billy, who has an alcoholic ex and a young daughter named Siri whom he shares custody of.

The triplets' mother had dropped a bombshell on her kids: along with the news that their father seems to have gone missing, she reveals something about their background that leads each to question their identity (even more than they have been). Hanging over the story is also the long shadow of Sebastian's longtime girlfriend, Violetta, who had committed suicide the year before; while little is said or revealed about her for much of the novel, her absence is as strong as any presence in the novel. Unsurprisingly, the big family secret and Violetta turn out to be very closely tied together (as indeed is already hinted at in the novel's opening pages).

Among Sebastian's colleagues at LICS is the brilliant Jennifer Travis -- working, among other things, with cicadas (which continue to rapidly proliferate). It is Travis who makes the remark that gives the novel its title, when discussing the human brain -- "we so dearly want the human brain to be a mystery, right ?" -- and the essence of being human with Sebastian:

There's a system in the madness, Sebastian, that's all I'm saying. A system so magnificent it blinds us.

People often turned up unexpectedly, at Laura and Philip's place -- only Philip's friends, of course; they paid visits in the classic manner, without calling first, without bringing a bottle, generally during the day. They had crisp handkerchiefs and fans and hats and Rimbaud in the original in their pockets and not infrequently a violin under their arm. If refused entry, they got offended and took revenge. Not by breaking contact, but by getting in touch twice as often.

'But you have siblings ?' said Elif. 'Mom, dad, all that stuff ?'

'Yeah,' said Clara, reluctantly.

'What's the problem, then ?'

Clara hesitated a moment. Then she said:

'Communication difficulties. You could say. Differences, too.'

'And ?'

'Things that can't be unsaid. Things that can't be undone.'

'Sister, get a grip,' said Elif, smacking Clara over the back of the head. 'As long as there's life, there's hope. Just say sorry. It's easy as anything.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 October 2022

About the Author :

Swedish author Amanda Svensson was born in 1987.

