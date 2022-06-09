Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The English Understand Wool



by

Helen DeWitt



Our Assessment:



A- : a lovely, satisfying piece of work

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 9/6/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"(A)n explosive rebuke to sensationalistic American publishing in this smart and multilayered story. (...) A showdown with Marguerite and Bethany in a French restaurant is worth the price of admission alone. DeWitt is at the top of her game." - Publishers Weekly

"Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure."



The complete review 's Review :

The slim novella The English Understand Wool is presented in short chapters, narrated by a seventeen-year-old called Marguerite. As we realize, she is apparently writing some form of memoir, as she also includes the occasional missive from a Bethany, her editor at a large New York publishers, commenting on (or rather, worrying about) this work in progress.

The pages Marguerite is delivering clearly aren't quite what Bethany had in mind; she is particularly disappointed that Marguerite doesn't say much about her feelings. Bethany is big on feelings, maintaining that:

If you don't talk about your feelings there is nothing to engage the reader and keep them turning the pages.

Talking to someone might be an easier way to let it out, and then you can leave it to someone else to knock the text into shape, you can just get on with your life.

I was conscious, above all, of extreme anxiety not to be guilty of mauvais ton.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 September 2022

New Directions publicity page

About the Author :

American author Helen DeWitt was born in 1957.

