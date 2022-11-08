

the complete review - fiction

The Last Samurai



by

Helen DeWitt



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Our Assessment:



A : exceptionally good and clever -- and a lot of fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Tremendously ambitious, but some find it all a bit much



From the Reviews :

"DeWitt has intelligence, wit and unusual stylistic bravery. However, she distances the reader with lengthy asides (not to mention passages in Greek and Japanese), seeming more interested in her writerly preoccupations than in allowing Ludo to become the hero of his own highly original story." - Lisa Darnell, The Guardian





"This bizarre, bold, brilliant book, originally published in 2000, is original both in content and form. (...) Perhaps the book is a little bloated, but DeWitt’s zeal cannot fail to enchant." - Emily Rhodes, The Guardian





"Sibylla’s struggle to retain her train of thought is, of course, also the reader’s struggle; DeWitt forces not only her characters but her readers to deal with fragments, to forge a whole. The point of the demanding first part of The Last Samurai is that forging a whole is something that Sibylla herself is unable to do. A potential criticism of DeWitt’s style is that it lacks texture, consisting as it does of lists and enumerations of thoughts and insights; particularly in the first two hundred pages, there are times when you feel less as if you’re reading a novel than sitting next to a brilliant crank at a departmental social event. But if Sibylla’s delivery is, for all the intellectually rarefied subject matter, curiously flat and sometimes a bit too adorable -- it’s as if Glenn Gould were being channeled by Bridget Jones -- the two-dimensionality, the lack of psychological texture or the sense of a coherent subject behind the brilliant word-spinning do successfully convey the extent of Sibylla’s dilemma." - Daniel Mendelsohn, The New York Review of Books





"Helen DeWitt's exuberant first novel is largely about translation. (...) Like her characters, DeWitt is eager to display her intellectual and artistic gifts. It is easy to be carried along by the tempo of her prose, which alternates between short, sharp sentences and sprawling passages that leave you gasping for breath. At its best, the writing is playful and engaging, a mix of David Foster Wallace's intellectual colloquialism and the modern fabulism of Aimee Bender. (...) The Last Samurai would have benefited from deeper character and plot development and a editor more willing to excise chaff, but Helen DeWitt shows she is a writer willing to take chances. Though the book worships too long at the altar of the intellect, her intelligence provides sparkle as well as promise." - Myla Goldberg, The New York Times Book Review





"Una, en definitiva, brillantísima aproximación experiencial -- construida ante el lector­ -- a esa criatura llamada Padre. Leyéndola se llega a la conclusión de que Helen DeWitt no sólo debería haber formado parte de la next generation , sino que debería haber ocupado el podio, junto a David Foster Wallace y George Saunders." - Laura Fernández, El País





"With its erudite humour and intellectual titbits, this densely packed novel cocks a suave snook at modem dumbing down and constantly delights with its verve and eccentricity." - Suzanne Stevenson, The Times





"DeWitt plays fast and loose with English grammar and punctuation, often writing in a kind of narrative shorthand that keeps things moving at an exhilarating clip. (In this regard she reminds me of British novelist Nicholas Mosley, who shares DeWitt's interest in science and ethics, and who should have won the Nobel Prize for Literature by now.) The novel is self-consciously experimental--The Last Samurai will crown DeWitt this year's It Girl of postmodernism--but then the best art often is to some degree. DeWitt is formidably intelligent but engagingly witty, not afraid to walk on the Wilde side (her pun). To paraphrase a sentence early in her novel (a fabricated school evaluation), DeWitt has wide-ranging interests and an extraordinarily original mind; she is a joy to read." - Steven Moore, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Early on, most of The Last Samurai is narrated by Sibylla, an American who had frittered away her days at Oxford: "infiltrating classes on Akkadian, Arabic, Aramaic, Hittite, Pali, Sanskrit and Dialects of the Yemen (not to mention advanced papyrology and intermediate hieroglyphics)" and, by the summer of 1985, still in her early twenties, has been reduced to taking a secretarial position in London with a publisher specializing in: "dictionaries and non-academic works of scholarship" -- a job that at least permits her to remain in England and avoid returning to the United States. (She really does not want to return to the United States.) A year into the job she has a one-night-fling with a successful writer whom she refers to as 'Liberace', leading to pregnancy and the birth of a son whom she calls Ludovic -- Ludo, for short. (The name on his birth certificate is a different one, and in some circumstances then he is referred to as Stephen.)

Sibylla's narration begins when Ludo is five -- and already proving himself to be quite the child prodigy, quick to learn to read -- soon in language after language. He's already curious about who his father is, but Sibylla won't reveal his identity; eventually, an older Ludo will go on a quest to find his -- or a -- father. In the meantime -- among much else -- a weary Sibylla, looking for male role models and father-figures for the son she is raising by herself, decides: "well, if L needs a role model let him watch Seven Samurai & he will have 8". The Kurosawa film, Seven Samurai, becomes an oft-viewed touchstone and fallback in their lives (as the novel's title -- and its original one, The Seventh Samurai -- already suggest).

Weighing whether to let him watch this film when he is still just five, Sibylla admits: "I think he is probably too young but what can I do ?" It's practically the theme of his childhood: ridiculously precocious, Sibylla struggles to keep the boy busy and can hardly keep him in check, guiding him through languages and reading material, much of which is generally hard to think of as age-appropriate. Of course, Ludo can compare himself to John Stuart Mill -- and is annoyed that he came to, for example, Greek later than the famed philosopher ("he started Greek when he was three. I only started when I was four").

Sibylla manages to put off trying to teach Ludo Japanese for a while by giving him a reading list to get through and other languages to master first, but Ludo is determined and happily takes up the challenge, plowing through the first eight books of Ovid's Metamorphoses and the Odyssey, among other things. As she notes, he is: "a child with no sense of proportion whatsoever".

Sibylla is constrained in her own intellectual pursuits by the need to earn enough to support them, and to take care of the inquisitive boy. For her: "to live the life of the mind is the truest form of happiness", but the demands of life and the responsibilities of single parenthood rarely allow it. On cold days, to save money on heating, she travels with Ludo on the Circle Line -- he's not quite well-enough behaved for them to hole up in the city's museums. Eventually, she tries to enroll the six-year-old in school, but unsurprisingly it proves a poor fit.

Sibylla does her best to indulge Ludo's intellectual pursuits, with DeWitt managing to make both of them seem quite credible as characters and voices, despite the patent absurdity of Ludo's preciosity. So, for example, when Ludo is narrating, he reports:

29 March. Today I finished Kon Tiki. I have decided to learn how to clean a fish.



30 March. Today Sibylla and I practised cleaning a fish. Sibylla was rather annoyed because I did not want to eat it.

3 April. I was still reading Arabian Sands. It was interesting. The Bedou do not wear shoes. This is to harden their feet. I asked Sibylla if we could clean a chicken today and she said No.

You will not be ready to know your father until you can see what is wrong with these things.

If she would just tell me who he is I could stop wasting my time on things that might just happen to come in handy and concentrate on the things I actually need to know. I've had to learn five major trade languages and eight nomadic languages just in case. It's insane.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 November 2022

About the Author :

American author Helen DeWitt was born in 1957.

