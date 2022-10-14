Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Last Samurai Reread



by

Lee Konstantinou



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Our Assessment:



B : a useful companion volume to the novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 14/10/2022 H.c.White

From the Reviews :

"Konstantinou interweaves the saga of the novel's trips in and out of print with his persuasive reading of it as an allegory for its own creation. His nimble reporting and analysis enrich our understanding of DeWitt's achievement while sketching a fascinating and cautionary portrait of the US publishing world." - Heather Cass White, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

A volume in Columbia University Press' Rereadings-series, The Last Samurai Reread tackles Helen DeWitt's 2000 novel, The Last Samurai, the story of single mother Sibylla, her precocious young son Ludo, and any number of obsessions -- from learning languages to the Kurosawa film Seven Samurai to Ludo's quest to meet his father.

Lee Konstantinou's compact look at the novel focuses not only on the text itself but also considers the book's creation-, publication-, and reception-history, which makes for interesting background and context -- with Konstantinou going so far as to suggest that:

Ludo's quixotic quest for a better father metaphorically replicates DeWitt's quest, also perhaps quixotic, for a good publisher.

Literary scholarship that doesn't account for this churn fails to contextualize those whom critics deem successful or to understand the role contingency plays in the success of works we take to have enduring value.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 November 2022

:

About the Author :

Lee Konstantinou teaches at the University of Maryland. He was borni nin 1978.

