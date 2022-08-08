Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Book and the Sword



by

Louis Cha

(Jin Yong)



Chinese title: 書劍恩仇錄

Translated by Graham Earnshaw

Edited by Rachel May and John Minford

The complete review 's Review :

The Book and the Sword is set mainly around 1758-60, during the reign of Qian Long, the fourth Manchu emperor, who also figures prominently in the novel. Three major groups dominate the novel: the Red Flower Society, the country's largest, whose principal aim is to overthrow the Manchus and restore a Chinese emperor to the Dragon Throne; the imperial forces -- i.e. the Manchus; and the Uighurs.

The Book and the Sword is notable for the numerous female figures -- especially younger ones -- who are adept at martial arts. The novel opens with teenage Li Yuanzhi, the daughter of the Manchu Commander-in-Chief, Li Kixiu, apprenticing to Hidden Needle Lu, a onetime member of the Dragon Slayers' Society, another anti-Manchu group that had, however, been crushed by the Manchus. She becomes a talented fighter, and proves to be very independent, not always playing her role as the decorous daughter of a leading official -- not least when:

It would have been improper for the daughter of a high official to be seen riding in public, so she changed into boy's clothes. These made her look so extraordinarily dashing and handsome that she refused to change back into her normal attire no matter what anyone said. All Lady Li could do was sigh and let her daughter have her way.

It is said that a great secret is hidden in it, but it has been passed down from hand to hand over the centuries, and no one has ever been able to discover what the secret is.

Helmsman Chen could feel his blood boiling. 'Kill Brother Wen, and you will never sleep easy again,' he threatened.

'And if I don't kill him, I will never sleep easy either.'

He was a Chinese, and the Uighurs could suspect him of being a spy, so to gain their confidence he would have to resort to deception.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 August 2022

About the Author :

Chinese author Jin Yong (金庸; actually 查良鏞)), also known as Louis Cha, lived 1924 to 2018.

