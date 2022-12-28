Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Title: XX Author: Rian Hughes Genre: Novel Written: 2020 Length: 977 pages Availability: XX - US XX - UK XX - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

Our Assessment:



B+ : a remarkably well-crafted concept-novel, and a fascinating concept

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Boston Globe . 10/12/2020 Buzz Poole Daily Mail . 20/8/2020 Jamie Buxton Financial Times . 13/8/2020 Neville Hawcock

From the Reviews :

"A novel about first contact is nothing new, of course, but Hughes, best known as a graphic designer, typographer, and illustrator, has reinvented this classic science fiction trope in a massive work of dizzying originality. (...) XX is a page turner that transcends the typical alien story, becoming an engaging treatise on the nature and development of written language and its indelible impact on human culture. (...) Hughes would have been well served to curb his designer's tendency to namecheck fonts and make the obligatory Comic Sans joke, but on the whole the typographic fireworks and graphic design savvy are justified, and in fact absolutely necessary, because XX is about the transmission of ideas" - Buzz Poole, Boston Globe





is a page turner that transcends the typical alien story, becoming an engaging treatise on the nature and development of written language and its indelible impact on human culture. (...) Hughes would have been well served to curb his designer's tendency to namecheck fonts and make the obligatory Comic Sans joke, but on the whole the typographic fireworks and graphic design savvy are justified, and in fact absolutely necessary, because is about the transmission of ideas" - "Vastly ambitious, XX is the most astonishing blend of narrative, meta-narratives and visuals. Real ‘wow’ moments and big ideas combine with brilliant typographical flourishes to create the Moby Dick of sci-fi." - Jamie Buxton, Daily Mail





is the most astonishing blend of narrative, meta-narratives and visuals. Real ‘wow’ moments and big ideas combine with brilliant typographical flourishes to create the of sci-fi." - "That does not mean XX is a triumph of appearance over content. Hughes’s overarching theme is how ideas, once encoded in print, bits or neurons, compete, evolve and re-express themselves, so the multiplicity of styles is more than apt. Besides, his story is lively enough to be energised rather than swamped by the graphical pyrotechnics. (...) (L)ike the best pulp tales, it keeps you turning the pages, engages with big ideas and delivers an authentic jolt of awe as it takes its galaxy-spanning conceit to the limit, and then some. It also, crucially, has a sense of humour -- it pays to be light on your feet when you’re blowing minds -- and is not ashamed of its genre roots." - Neville Hawcock, Financial Times

The complete review 's Review :

XX is a mankind-encounters-alien-intelligence novel, set in a near future (the world is technologically (and otherwise) at a point very close to our own, but there is, for example, more advanced lunar exploration being done). It comes in quick succession in two forms: a 'Signal from Space', containing a huge amount of data -- "in its raw form: a 100-trillion-digit number" -- and an object that had sped into the Solar System, punctured and gone clean through Jupiter's Europa-moon and eventually embedded itself in the Earth's Moon.

The main characters are a trio that has just founded a start-up in London called Intelligencia, hoping to do what they describe as 'Memetic Engineering' -- Jack Fenwick, Harriet Haze, and Nixon Rappaport -- and astronaut Dana Normansson who, when the story opens, is the lone member of: "a stopgap caretaker crew" on the moon's Daedalus Base.

Nixon is the CEO of Intelligencia, and the brilliant Jack -- his business card gives his job title as 'Genius' -- is basically the mind he is funding; Harriet is a programmer -- 'Code Monkey', as her business card has it. Basically: "Intelligencia had been set up to find a way to give the information on the internet insight into itself", as Jack is convinced:

Intelligence, artificial or otherwise, is not something you have to build; it's inherent in the Universe. in matter. It's already there. You just need to construct a suitable vessel and intelligence will come and occupy it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2022

About the Author :

British author Rian Hughes is also a graphic designer and illustrator.

