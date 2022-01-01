

the complete review - philosophy

Philosophische Notizbücher

Band 2: Zeiteinteilung (Maximen) I und II



Philosophical Notebooks

Volume 2: Time Management (Maxims) I and II



by

Kurt Gödel



German title: Philosophische Notizbücher - Band 2: Zeiteinteilung (Maximen) I und II

English title: Philosophical Notebooks - Volume 2: Time Management (Maxims) I and II

Edited and with an Introduction by Eva-Maria Engelen

Translated by Merlin Carl

Introduction translated by John Crutchfield

This is a bilingual edition

Our Assessment:



(--) : fascinating glimpse into man and mind

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 16/6/2021 Ulf von Rauchhaupt

From the Reviews :

"Anders als im ersten Band werden hier allerdings Gedanken öffentlich, die sicher nicht als mögliche Vorbereitung philosophischer Publikationen niedergeschrieben wurden. Vielmehr sind es sehr private, oft geradezu intime Bemerkungen, in denen Gödel seinen Alltag in den Blick nimmt. (…) Engelen ordnet das Material der Individualethik zu, macht in ihrem einleitenden Essay aber deutlich, dass es Gödel hier um das eigene Leben und Handeln geht, um ein Bemühen zu „Selbstvervollkommnung,“ mit dem er in einer langen, aus der Antike stammenden Tradition steht. Ein Hauptmotiv bilden dabei die titelgebende Zeiteinteilung und die Maximen, also Richtlinien, die Gödel sich selbst vorgibt" - Ulf von Rauchhaupt, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Philosophische Notizbücher: Band 2 / Philosophical Notebooks: Volume 2 (hereafter: PN II) is the second published volume of Kurt Gödel's Maximen Philosophie-notebooks, collecting two more of the fifteen preserved notebooks, as part of the landmark scholarly edition edited by Eva-Maria Engelen. As with the first volume [PN I], the presentation of the material -- around the transcription of the German original as well as the English translation -- is exemplary; see my review of that volume for a discussion of the editorial apparatus and other aspects of how the material is presented, which is consistent across the series.



In her Introduction to PN II Engelen notes that it is here that: "we find the core of Gödel's individual ethics", noting in particular the influence of Heinrich Gomperz and suggesting, for example, that Seneca is a useful point of comparison, as Gödel here essentially drafts: "a modern version of Seneca's directives for self-empowerment through the correct management of time".

The notebooks do not offer a diary-like or other strict progression, with a neatly ordered succession of thoughts and observations (though Gödel does discern an improvement in the quality of the maxims that he proposes as he goes on). But, while they are very much notebooks, they are more than just jottings. The focus does remain largely (if not solely) on the issue of 'time management' and there is some organization to the material; it is in its variations of repeatedly addressing similar questions that the notebooks are most revealing.

Gödel sets out his objectives for these two notebooks on the opening page, where he writes:

[1]

What and how ?

Content : Time Management

o.) for each day separately

a.) for each week precisely

b.) roughly for several months

c.) for next year by the highest objectives to be reached (correctly contains the general directive for dealing with mail)

d.) "What should I do and how should I do it ? That is, how should I behave with regard to certain matters and situations ?" (Maxims)



middle school

always

One of the main reasons for wasting time and not being able to get many things done is that I want to do things too accurately.

Remark : It is the benefit of a maxim that it makes a great number of individual decisions superfluous. Individual decisions are logical questions (derivations from the maxims) for a person who has chosen sufficiently many maxims.

Maxims into the wallet, look up frequently, read Max Notebooks more often and think about time management.

Hence, whenever I read, hear, see, or think of something that is at all important, ask for which activity it is relevant and enter it into the corresponding notebook.

Consider as often as possible during the day: "What should I do, and what am I doing, and why am I doing this ?". Maybe take notes on this with time specification.

Temporary interruption is fruitful for every activity, including apartment-hunting.

(the German 'Erholung' -- while literally 'recovery' -- also suggests recreational-activity)

Not permissible

['Waiting games' is a semi-literal but not good translation for 'Geduldspiele'; 'puzzles' would already be more appropriate.]

The time for recovery is to be adhered to, no matter what the success of the working time (even when something that should have been finished at a certain time is not finished). It is only required that the time management be adhered to.

[After work, one is entitled to relax.]

My unrest is due to the fact that I am not determined to do something specific, but still dither between different possibilities while I act.

It is very important to finally get rid of my habit of always taking the wrong way first on purpose.

[again, maybe not an ideal translation for 'Gummis'; 'eraser' might be better here ... ?]

Whenever one writes something, one should, if possible, leave some space between the lines so that one can add something.

Reading my previous notes (in particular maxims) is apparently one of the most fruitful occupations.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 January 2021

About the Author :

Mathematician and philosopher Kurt Gödel lived 1906 to 1978.

