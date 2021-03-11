

Journey to the Edge of Reason



by

Stephen Budiansky



The Life of Kurt Gödel

With numerous photographs

Our Assessment:



B : well-presented introduction to and overview of a fascinating life

From the Reviews :

"Budiansky keeps things accessible (...) and Gödel comes through as a brilliant though tragic figure in Budiansky’s richly descriptive prose. This captivating portrait of a great if neurotic mind hits the mark." - Publishers Weekly





"Mr. Budiansky’s account of this life does little to shift our perspective on Gödel, nor does it tell us much of factual importance about him that has not already been revealed in other books. On the other hand, almost every episode in the life of Gödel’s friend Einstein has been accorded its own monograph; if that degree of biographical scrutiny is justified for the 20th century’s most important scientist, then there is surely room in the world for an enthralling book about its most important logician." - David Edmonds, Wall Street Journal

The complete review 's Review :

Kurt Gödel (1906-1978) is best-known for his Incompleteness Theorem (or rather, the two of them), among the most significant and consequential modern breakthroughs in mathematics and logic and itself the subject of many books intended for general audiences. The fascinating story of the life of the peculiar genius that was Gödel has also been frequently recounted -- notably in John W. Dawson, Jr.'s Logical Dilemmas (1997) -- and Stephen Budiansky's Journey to the Edge of Reason now offers an accessible life-of, with a focus on Gödel's life and circumstances. Budiansky presents Gödel's major contributions, too -- including in an Appendix laying out 'Gödel's Proof' -- as well as some of the reception of these, but it is the man rather than his thought that is at the forefront here.

Budiansky is good in establishing setting, especially the formative environments in Gödel's life. Gödel was born in Brünn (now the Czech Brno) in 1906, and Budiansky presents the Vienna-dominated multicultural Habsburg Empire he was born into very well (and in some detail). In 1924 Gödel went to Vienna to pursue his university studies, following his older brother, and if Austria as a whole was much-diminished after the war, Budiansky shows there was still a very vibrant intellectual atmosphere. The academic environment described here is fascinating, from the influential Vienna Circle in which Gödel also participated to the pernicious, deeply-rooted, right-wing (and extremely anti-Semitic) inclination (and its steadily increasing destructive hold) of so much of the University of Vienna.

Gödel visited the United States several times in the 1930s but did not make as great an effort to make the move permanent as many of his colleagues until very late in the day, by which time things had gotten very complicated; he only left Austria in 1940 -- and had to take the long way to the East Coast, via Moscow, Yokohama, and San Francisco. Among those appreciating his genius was John von Neumann, who did much to facilitate Gödel getting a position at the Institute for Advanced Study -- and getting him out of Austria:

"Gödel is absolutely irreplaceable," he insisted to [IAS founding Director Abraham] Flexner. "He is the only mathematician alive about whom I would dare to make this statement. Salvaging him from the wreck of Europe is one of the great single contributions anyone could make."

Gödel's more serious problem was that his self-diagnoses were becoming self-fulfilling prophecies, as he began to dose himself with a staggering number of laxatives, antibiotics, and other drugs, all surely doing more harm than good and inflaming or even creating the very problems he believed he was treating.

"Recently I discovered a modern writer previously unknown to me, 'Franz Kafka,'" he ingenuously informed his mother. "He writes quite insanely, but has a curiously vivid way of describing things."

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 May 2021

About the Author :

American writer Stephen Budiansky was born in 1957.

