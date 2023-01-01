Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Ghosts in Princeton



by

Daniel Kehlmann



Title: Ghosts in Princeton Author: Daniel Kehlmann Genre: Play Written: 2011 (Eng. 2012) Length: 85 pages Original in: German Availability: Les esprits de Princeton - France in: Vier Stücke - Deutschland

German title: Geister in Princeton

Translated by Carol Brown Janeway; the translation does not appear to be available in published form

First performed at the Schauspielhaus Graz, 24 September 2011, in a production directd by Anna Badora

B+ : a fine take on the unusual, brilliant thinker

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Presse . 25/9/2011 Bettina Steiner Der Standard . 25/9/2011 Colette M. Schmidt Wiener Zeitung* . 19/10/2019 Björn Hayer

* review of the entire collection of Vier Stücke

* review of the entire collection of Vier Stücke

From the Reviews :

"Ist es zu bieder ? Nicht dramatisch genug ? Keine Spur ! Daniel Kehlmann, seit der Vermessung der Welt einer der bekanntesten zeitgenössischen Autoren Österreichs, erzählt in Geister in Princeton mit Intelligenz, Raffinement und Gespür für theatrale Effekte die Geschichte eines radikalen Denkers, der Gespenster sieht und sie mit Vernunft nicht zu vertreiben vermag, im Gegenteil. Denn wo Hoffnung auf Zeitreisen ist, erscheint die Angst vor Gespenstern nicht ganz unbegründet, sie könnten ja zum Beispiel aus der Zukunft stammen." - Bettina Steiner, Die Presse





mit Intelligenz, Raffinement und Gespür für theatrale Effekte die Geschichte eines radikalen Denkers, der Gespenster sieht und sie mit Vernunft nicht zu vertreiben vermag, im Gegenteil. Denn wo Hoffnung auf Zeitreisen ist, erscheint die Angst vor Gespenstern nicht ganz unbegründet, sie könnten ja zum Beispiel aus der Zukunft stammen." - "Bei Kehlmann, dessen Geister in Princeton als szenische Lesung bereits bei den diesjährigen Salzburger Festspielen präsentiert wurden, fiel Gödels Biografie in die richtigen Hände. Es gelang ihm nach dem Roman Die Vermessung der Welt auch auf der Bühne, das Leben eines Wissenschafters spannend zu erzählen." - Colette M. Schmidt, Der Standard





als szenische Lesung bereits bei den diesjährigen Salzburger Festspielen präsentiert wurden, fiel Gödels Biografie in die richtigen Hände. Es gelang ihm nach dem Roman auch auf der Bühne, das Leben eines Wissenschafters spannend zu erzählen." - "Wirklichkeitserosionen, Situationskomik und skurrile Charakterzüge sind die Ingredienzien der Texte. Allerdings fehlt ihnen das Theatralische -- Konflikte, Spannungen, Wendungen und noch wichtiger: Bewegendes sucht man in ihnen vergebens." - Björn Hayer, Wiener Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: This review is based on the German original; Carol Brown Janeway's translation does not appear to be available in published form, and I have not seen it. All quotes are my translation.]

Ghosts in Princeton is a play about the logician Kurt Gödel, of incompleteness theorem fame. The brilliant thinker and close friend of Albert Einstein also infamously became ultra-paranoid and ultimately basically starved himself to death. Among other things, Kehlmann explores the odd contradiction of this exacting thinker holding seemingly irrational beliefs.

The play opens with Gödel's funeral, with Harry Woolf, director of the Institute for Advanced Study, and Gödel's assistant Hao Wang noting this strange dichotomy:

WOOLF The greatest logician of all times believed in angels and ghosts. How can our guild deal with that ?

WANG We will ignore it.

WOOLF What else can we do.

You always saw the world in a way which I only now see it. Always like a ghost.

GÖDEL Einstein, when you're dead, then I won't have anyone anymore.

EINSTEIN startled Nonsense !

GÖDEL With whom can I talk then ?

EINSTEIN But you have Adele.

GÖDEL Yes, sure. But with whom can I talk ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 March 2023

(review of entire collection of Vier Stücke)

About the Author :

Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.

