Ghosts in Princeton
[Note: This review is based on the German original; Carol Brown Janeway's translation does not appear to be available in published form, and I have not seen it. All quotes are my translation.]
Ghosts in Princeton is a play about the logician Kurt Gödel, of incompleteness theorem fame.
The brilliant thinker and close friend of Albert Einstein also infamously became ultra-paranoid and ultimately basically starved himself to death.
Among other things, Kehlmann explores the odd contradiction of this exacting thinker holding seemingly irrational beliefs.
WOOLF The greatest logician of all times believed in angels and ghosts. How can our guild deal with that ?Playing with the ideas of Gödel's belief in what amounts to the supernatural -- angels and ghosts -- as well as his time-travel theories, and mingling life and afterlife, Kehlmann quite cleverly presents Gödel's life-story along with some of the implications of his thought.
The ghost of Gödel is already an (unnoticed) presence at the funeral, and he also then confronts an alter ego version of himself (and then later also himself as a child); after his own death, Moritz Schlick acknowledges:
You always saw the world in a way which I only now see it. Always like a ghost.Moving between a timeless present and scenes from the past, Kehlmann manages to flesh out the odd character quite well, with Gödel always a somewhat ghostly presence -- a man of generally few words (but strikingly forthright when he does express himself), and someone who mostly tried to avoid others. (An amusing anecdote related in the opening scene is Hao Wang's about how Gödel would direct those who wanted to speak to him to an out of the way diner for a meeting -- only to never show up himself, ensuring that he could be certain of remaining undisturbed at least around the arranged meeting-time.)
Kehlmann presents a few of the familiar stories about Gödel, such as Einstein's concern that Gödel was going to be too forthright in his interview before a judge when preparing to obtain American citizenship or about the wooing of and his relationship with unlikely-seeming wife Adele. If not quite a highlight reel of Gödel's life, Kehlmann does cover many of the significant events from it, and ranges wide in his effective selection.
Characters such as Einstein, Schlick, and John von Neumann help illuminate facets of Gödel's life, and if the dialogues don't necessarily feel entirely true to (his) life, as in the conversations with Einstein, Kehlmann does get a sense of the man across, as in the revealing exchange:
GÖDEL Einstein, when you're dead, then I won't have anyone anymore.Kehlmann suggests that some of Gödel's paranoia would seem to find its roots and validation in his experience with Schlick, as Kehlmann imagines Gödel witnessing Schlick's assassin, Hans Nelböck, confronting the man he would go on to kill. Gödel interprets the scene correctly -- "I think that he threatened you" -- but Schlick can't imagine the student could do him any harm ("This is the University of Vienna, not the Wild West !"), with the (ghostly) Gödel then also witnessing the actual murder. (A running gag is also how Gödel (and Schlick) are believed to be Jewish (neither was) -- with the madman Nelböck admitting that he knows Schlick isn't Jewish: "But that's the pernicious thing, that so many Jews aren't even Jewish".)
It comes together as a good portrait of the man -- an interpretation, to be sure, emphasizing (indeed, showcasing) Gödel's otherworldliness, but a reasonable one, accepting the contradictions of this generally so unobtrusive man and his ways of thinking -- both in terms of purest logic, where his genius was recognized by a handful of his colleagues, and in terms of how he lived his life, which baffled basically everyone who knew him, with only the love of his life, Adele, able to make some sense of it (and even she ultimately failing at it).
It makes for good theater, cleverly and engagingly conceived by Kehlmann -- a solid play.
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 March 2023
Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.
