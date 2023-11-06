|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Lichtspiel
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : a fully gripping and engaging read, but stumbles some in the presentation of its real-life protagonist
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
[Note: Lichtspiel has not yet been translated into English, and this review is based on the German original; all translations are mine.]
Lichtspiel is an historical-biographical novel based closely on the life of film director G.W.Pabst (1885-1967), best-known for his films with Greta Garbo ('Die freudlose Gasse' ('The Joyless Street'); 1925) and Louise Brooks ('Die Büchse der Pandora' ('Pandora's Box'); 1929).
Most remarkably, Pabst made it to Hollywood in the 1930s -- but, forced into making the flop A Modern Hero, saw no future for himself there and returned to Europe in 1936; by 1938 he hoped to return to the US again, but found himself stuck in German-annexed Austria when war broke out, making it impossible for him to leave, and he went on to direct films under the Nazi regime.
Griffith und Lang konnten Bilder besser aufbauen als er, und ohne Zweifel war Reinhardt ihm in der Arbeit mit Schauspielern überlegen, aber niemand konnte besser schneiden.It's his cuts, from one scene and image to the next, and the way he deployed them where he showed his mastery. Kehlmann, too, does this effectively in his narrative, especially in moving from one chapter to the next. Each is a discrete episode, focused closely on specific events, as Kehlmann doesn't unspool Pabst's life in one smooth account but rather skips from one point to another. So, for example, we see Pabst being pressured into making A Modern Hero in one chapter and then we see the fallout of the movie's failure in another, but the actually making-of is bypassed. There's long continuity in the chapters themselves, but the cuts then, from one to the next, are sharp. Kehlmann chooses his moments carefully, and this highlight-presentation, as it were, works very well.
Beside the vivid episodes themselves, the build-up also has a cinematic quality, especially how Pabst finds himself ensnared in the Nazi machinery -- though still in a privileged position. (Like another character says, one has to watch what one says, but: "wenn man sich daran gewöhnt habe und die Regeln kenne, fühle man sich beinahe frei" ('if one has gotten used to it and knows the rules one almost feels as if one were free').)
Pabst's Nazi-handler, a Kuno Krämer, pops up first in Hollywood -- and is shown the door -- before showing up at Pabst's Austrian doorstep, their relative positions now drastically changed. For all his power, Krämer, like everyone else, must watch his back, and what he says -- and apparently does not do so carefully enough; ironically, eventually Pabst wishes Krämer were still around to help him sort things out (while unable to grasp the reasons for him being out of reach).
Kehlmann's careful structuring of the novel can also be seen with writer Alfred Karrasch (1893-1973), whose (hack-)works are first introduced in a book club round that Pabst's wife is part of, where all the women enthuse over them even as she is baffled that this is what people are reading. Among the works by Nazi-era favorite Karrasch is also Die Sternengeige -- the novel that is then to be made into the film Der Fall Molander. When his wife hears what novel Pabst is supposed to adapt for this next movie she: 'began to laugh, wildly and loudly, until the tears ran across her face'. (Karrasch also shows up in person, late in the story, upset about not having been consulted about the filming of his novel; he's presented as a truly nasty piece of work.)
The novel is divided into three parts: 'Inside', 'Outside', and 'Afterwards'. The first presents Pabst's time outside Austria, in Hollywood and then France; the second -- by far the longest -- his time in Austria under the Nazi regime; while the shorter final section is set in the postwar years -- and returns the story, in its final chapter, to doddering Franz Wilzek, a decade or so after Pabst's death.
Along the way, we do see Pabst at work several times -- including collaborating with Leni Riefenstahl, whose loathing for Pabst becomes ever more pronounced. There's quite a bit on Paracelsus, too -- with Kehlmann inserting another first-person chapter here, where a 'Rupert Wooster', a well-treated English prisoner of war, is compelled to attend the premiere and presents an account of that experience. (Wooster is obviously P.G.Wodehouse; it's unclear why Kehlmann, who otherwise presents historical personalities with their actual names, choses a (rather transparent) pseudonym for Wodehouse.)
Eventually, we come to the filming of Der Fall Molander, near the end of the war, the filming taking place in Prague (where there was relatively little Allied bombing going on). Pabst is in full obsessive-mode here, finally determined to see his vision fully realized -- which also leads to the awful compromise he makes in order to make one of the scenes a success, circumstances that shake Wilzek, who assists on the film, to the core and play a role in the ultimate fate of the film. Here, as in the other film-making scenes, Kehlmann -- the son of a noted film director -- excels, and these parts of the novel, when Pabst is at work, are particularly gripping.
If the portrayal of Pabst as film-maker -- director, editor, actor-handler -- impresses, Pabst otherwise is an almost empty vessel. Kehlmann ultimately overreaches -- in the final section, Pabst is little more than a hollow shell, able to only think of his lost final masterpiece, even as he continues to go through the motions of directing (helped along by his wife, who is finally able to come into her own). Even before, however, Pabst is a rather sad figure.
Aspects of his family life are curiously underplayed, notably the story of his son -- here called Jakob, and enthusiastically joining the Nazi cause as soon as he is able to, and excited when he gets sent to the eastern front. (Pabst's first son, Peter, was born in 1924, making him roughly Jakob's age; Pabst had a second son, Michael, who was born in 1941, but Kehlmann chooses not to include that as part of Pabst's story.) Long-suffering wife Trude (Gertrude) had ambitions and talents as an actress and screenwriter, but deferred to her husband for those many years, and for much of the novel is presented only as long-suffering, offering her words of warning but little beyond that. Kehlmann does, however, nicely present the episode after the war when the film she conceived and long had hoped to make, Geheimnisvolle Tiefe, can finally be filmed, with her in almost complete control of the production. (Kehlmann unfortunately does veer into the sappy here with a cringeworthy exchange when Pabst follows her unsteadily into what winds up being the dark, she leading him confidently, telling him: "Folg mir einfach. Ich bin dir ja auch immer gefolgt" ('Just follow me. After all, I always followed you').)
Some of the episodes -- including Pabst's audience with Goebbels, where the minister makes clear exactly what is expected from Pabst -- are very strong, and the entire novel is gripping, easily pulling the reader along. But especially with Der Fall Molander Kehlmann tries too hard, and it all begins to feel a bit too neat and easy -- so also with how things come full circle in the novel, including with Pabst's son Jakob visiting Louise Brooks after his father's death, and then the final Wilzek chapter. It doesn't help that there's a bit of implausibility about the film's fate, at least early on, not least in Pabst's passivity, given the immediate situation. (As to its later fate, that seems a freedom one can grant the author.)
The final parts of the novel feel rather too much like summing-ups. Kehlmann is good on the action in the final days in Prague, for example, but then can't resist giving Pabst grand pronouncements to make, as when actor Paul Wegener asks him whether he doesn't think it strange that they are making such a film -- "So ein ... Kunstwerk ?" ('Such a ... work of art ?') -- under these apocalyptic circumstances:
«Sie sagen das, als wäre es etwas Schlechtes.»It's a nice and rather fitting sentiment -- but doesn't entirely ring true coming from the Pabst we've been shown here, despite his film-making-obsession.
As so often with fiction based on real people and events, there's some tension between the familiar historic reality and what Kehlmann presents. Significant parts of Pabst's career are more or less left out, giving a somewhat odd shape to the life as presented here: the 1955 film, Der letzte Akt ('The Last Ten Days'), for example is mentioned, but there's very little about this depiction of the final days of the Nazi regime -- and if nothing else, what Pabst makes of Goebbels in the film surely would be of interest. The selective changes in a novel otherwise so densely populated with recognizable names -- P.G.Wodehouse and Pabst's son (and the leaving-out of his second son), in particular -- is also disorienting.
Lichtspiel is frustrating in parts -- quite a few, in fact -- but it is also a very good read, with much of it completely engrossing and only in how everything is tied up getting a bit mushy. It reminds of the big novels by Johannes Mario Simmel, and has similar popular appeal -- very popular, very great appeal. It might ultimately have worked better if its protagonist were only based on Pabst, rather than so closely tied (or chained) to the real-life figure as Kehlmann has made him here, and it falls a bit short as Pabst-novel -- but otherwise it's quite the rip-roaring and fully engaging read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 November 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review