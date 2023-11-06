

the complete review - fiction

Lichtspiel



by

Daniel Kehlmann



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Lichtspiel Author: Daniel Kehlmann Genre: Novel Written: 2023 Length: 471 pages Original in: German Availability: Lichtspiel - Deutschland

Lichtspiel has not yet been translated into English but will be soon.

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : a fully gripping and engaging read, but stumbles some in the presentation of its real-life protagonist

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 6/10/2023 Andreas Kilb NZZ . 19/10/2023 Paul Jandl Die Welt . 18/10/2023 Richard Kämmerlings Die Zeit . 11/10/2023 Adam Soboczynski

From the Reviews :

"Das Spiel besteht darin, verschiedene Perspektiven auf ein Ereignis so zu verbinden, dass daraus ein romanhaftes Ganzes entsteht – kein epischer Strom, eher ein Puzzle aus vielen verschiedenfarbigen und ganz un­ter­schied­lich geformten Teilen, die sich dennoch am Ende zu einem Bild zusammenfügen. (...) In der magischen Dingwelt von Lichtspiel bleibt Pabst die große Leerstelle. (...) Bis man sein Fehlen bemerkt, liest man atemlos Seite um Seite. Erst ganz zum Schluss merkt man, dass diesem Roman der Atem fehlt, der ihn zu einem großen gemacht hätte." - Andreas Kilb, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





bleibt Pabst die große Leerstelle. (...) Bis man sein Fehlen bemerkt, liest man atemlos Seite um Seite. Erst ganz zum Schluss merkt man, dass diesem Roman der Atem fehlt, der ihn zu einem großen gemacht hätte." - "Spricht es für oder gegen einen Roman, wenn seine besten Stellen so gut sind, dass man sich den Rest fast schon schenken könnte ? (...) Der Roman Lichtspiel ist die Erzählung eines einzigen Canossagangs. (...) Natürlich ist Lichtspiel nicht einfach so dahingeschrieben. Der Roman ist verdoppeltes Kino und imitiert in seiner eigenen Form alles, was irgendwie mit Film zu tun hat. Lichtspiel ist ein Flirren kinematografischer Kunstgriffe. Es gibt absichtsvoll in die Länge gezogene Kamerafahrten und verknappte Slapstickdialoge. (...) Bei Kehlmann seufzen die Leser immer mit, denn es gibt etwas Sentimentalisches in seinen Büchern. Einen gemeinsamen Nenner der Gefühle. Genau das ist auch das Problem des Romans: Die fatale Lage ist klar." - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist die Erzählung eines einzigen Canossagangs. (...) Natürlich ist nicht einfach so dahingeschrieben. Der Roman ist verdoppeltes Kino und imitiert in seiner eigenen Form alles, was irgendwie mit Film zu tun hat. ist ein Flirren kinematografischer Kunstgriffe. Es gibt absichtsvoll in die Länge gezogene Kamerafahrten und verknappte Slapstickdialoge. (...) Bei Kehlmann seufzen die Leser immer mit, denn es gibt etwas Sentimentalisches in seinen Büchern. Einen gemeinsamen Nenner der Gefühle. Genau das ist auch das Problem des Romans: Die fatale Lage ist klar." - "Daniel Kehlmann macht daraus eine tiefgründige Parabel über Kunst und Moral. (...) Lichtspiel ist eine sehr kurzweilige, unterhaltsame Lektüre, was beim Gewicht seines Stoffes allein schon eine Leistung ist. Der nicht gerade niedrige Star-Faktor seiner Figuren erlaubt Kehlmann immer wieder, Glanzlichter seiner Porträtkunst einzustreuen (.....) Kehlmanns meisterhafter Roman zeigt, wie ein verabsolutiertes Künstlertum nicht in reiner Kunst, sondern in reiner Unmenschlichkeit endet." - Richard Kämmerlings, Die Welt





ist eine sehr kurzweilige, unterhaltsame Lektüre, was beim Gewicht seines Stoffes allein schon eine Leistung ist. Der nicht gerade niedrige Star-Faktor seiner Figuren erlaubt Kehlmann immer wieder, Glanzlichter seiner Porträtkunst einzustreuen (.....) Kehlmanns meisterhafter Roman zeigt, wie ein verabsolutiertes Künstlertum nicht in reiner Kunst, sondern in reiner Unmenschlichkeit endet." - "Lichtspiel erzählt von der Verführungskraft des Kompromisses, von der Bereitschaft, die Moral durch künstlerischen Karriere-Ehrgeiz großzügig beiseitezuräumen. Und es hinterlässt beim Leser die verstörende Unsicherheit, ob man nicht selbst so gehandelt hätte wie der Regisseur. (...) Die besten Filme Pabsts funktionieren wie Kehlmanns Prosa. Der Schriftsteller hat sich die Regiekunst stilistisch anverwandelt, Lichtspiel ist damit auf unterhaltende Weise avantgardistisch -- für gewöhnlich ein Widerspruch. (...) Die Kunst ist aus der Sicht Kehlmanns eben nicht das Wichtigste, nicht das Heiligste, eben nicht das, was bleibt. Das Einzige, was bleibt, sind im Angesicht des Grauens die seltenen Fälle von Menschenfreundlichkeit. Wer im Roman der Barbarei nur einen Schritt entgegentritt, fährt in die Hölle. Wer nur einen Bissen von der Frucht des Bösen probiert, ist vergiftet für immer. Man kann nicht ein wenig mit dem Radikalen flirten, man wird von ihm vollständig aufgesogen -- und es bleibt von einem nichts übrig als eine leere Hülle." - Adam Soboczynski, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: Lichtspiel has not yet been translated into English, and this review is based on the German original; all translations are mine.]

Lichtspiel is an historical-biographical novel based closely on the life of film director G.W.Pabst (1885-1967), best-known for his films with Greta Garbo ('Die freudlose Gasse' ('The Joyless Street'); 1925) and Louise Brooks ('Die Büchse der Pandora' ('Pandora's Box'); 1929). Most remarkably, Pabst made it to Hollywood in the 1930s -- but, forced into making the flop A Modern Hero, saw no future for himself there and returned to Europe in 1936; by 1938 he hoped to return to the US again, but found himself stuck in German-annexed Austria when war broke out, making it impossible for him to leave, and he went on to direct films under the Nazi regime.

A very talented director, Pabst nevertheless only rarely lived up to his potential -- his falling short in so many ways, professionally and personally, well-captured by Kehlmann. Typically, too, and amusingly, when he is praised it's often not even for his own work, as a running gag has him repeatedly praised for directing Metropolis (suggesting also how many people don't really pay close attention to who actually directs a movie ...). Except occasionally on a film set, there's a kind of haplessness to Pabst; he is acquiescent and passive, unable to bring himself to do more than to make do rather than get what he really wants -- a rare exception being when he insists on going to visit his apparently ill mother in Austria despite his wife's misgivings, a trip with the catastrophic consequence of leaving him and his family stuck under the Nazis. His inability to master English properly reflects a general inability (or unwillingness) to really do what is necessary to get and make his way.

The German title of the novel is an old form of what movies used to be called; 'photoplay' might be the closest English equivalent, but Lichtspiel also literally means 'light-game', suggesting the illuminating game that Kehlmann is playing here with Pabst's story, the light that it sheds, etc.

The novel opens in 1978, with a first-person narration -- not Pabst (already deceased at this point) but, as we learn, Franz Wilzek, who is presented as having worked as an assistant on some of Pabst's movies in the 1940s. The opening chapter has him being brought from his old-age home to a television studio, where he is to appear on Heinz Conrad's popular talk show (here (still) called: Was gibt es Neues am Sonntag). Already suffering from some memory loss and dementia, Wilzek struggles some in understanding (and going along with) what is going on here. He is emphatic, however, about one film that comes up for discussion: the last project Pabst undertook under the Nazis, Der Fall Molander, starring Paul Wegener. He insists it never got beyond the planning stages -- and while that's all we hear about the film for the time being, it comes to play a significant role in the novel, which then turns back some forty years, to Pabst's first experiences in Hollywood and proceeds chronologically from there.

The novel then switches from first to third person narration, and the second chapter has Pabst meeting with Hollywood studio executives who insist he direct A Modern Hero, even though Pabst knows it can't turn out well. Pabst's poor English leaves him somewhat like Wilzek in the opening chapter, neither able to communicate or understand clearly -- making for a somewhat annoying foggy start to the novel, but at least Kehlmann doesn't rely on that throughout the whole book (though Pabst's mother is also no longer clear in the head, and various characters -- far too many -- have difficulties understanding what is being said, in other languages or in dialect, throughout).

Pabst knows his strengths as a director, and his greatest is repeatedly pointed to:

Griffith und Lang konnten Bilder besser aufbauen als er, und ohne Zweifel war Reinhardt ihm in der Arbeit mit Schauspielern überlegen, aber niemand konnte besser schneiden.



[Griffith and Lang could build up images better than he could, and there was no doubt that Reinhardt was superior in his handling of actors, but no one could cut better than him.]

«Sie sagen das, als wäre es etwas Schlechtes.»

«Eher etwas Seltsames.»

«Die Zeiten sind immer seltsam. Kunst ist immer unpassend. Immer unnötig, wenn sie entsteht. Und später, wenn man zurückblickt, ist sie das Einzige, was wichtig war.»



["You say that like it's a bad thing."

"More like: something strange."

"Times are always strange. Art is always inappropriate. Always unnecessary when it's created. And later, when you look back, it's the only thing that mattered."]

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 November 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Rowohlt publicity page

RCW Literary Agency information page

See the complete review 's Daniel Kehlmann page

's Daniel Kehlmann page Official site

See Index of German literature at the complete review

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

See Index of Film and TV-related books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Daniel Kehlmann was born in Munich in 1975. He lives in Vienna, where he studied philosophy and literature. He has published several works of fiction.

- Return to top of the page -