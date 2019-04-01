the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 - 12 April 2019

11 April: Best Translated Book Award longlists | Guggenheim Fellowships | Dee Lestari Q & A | Early Riser review
12 April: Helen and Kurt Wolff Prize shortlist | Gordon Graham Prize for Naga Literature | 本屋大賞 | KL Management profile

12 April 2019 - Friday

Helen and Kurt Wolff Prize shortlist
Gordon Graham Prize for Naga Literature
本屋大賞 | KL Management profile

       Helen and Kurt Wolff Prize shortlist

       The Goethe Institut has announced the shortlist for this year's Helen and Kurt Wolff Translator's Prize, "awarded each spring to honor an outstanding literary translation from German into English published in the USA the previous year", covering all genres -- with the official page also helpfully listing all twenty-eight submitted titles, which makes for a good (if not quite complete) overview of German translations published in the US in the past year (including re-translations, which aren't included on the other main resource to check what's recently been translated, the Translation Database at Publishers Weekly).
       Two of the six finalists are under review at the complete review: Tim Mohr's translation of Wolfgang Herrndorf's Sand and Damion Searl's translation of Uwe Johnson's monumental Anniversaries (not eligible for the Best Translated Book Award (or the Man Booker International Prize, or the National Book Award for Translated Literature), but surely the odds-on favorite here).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Gordon Graham Prize for Naga Literature

       The Gordon Graham Prize for Naga Literature has been awarded for the first time and, as the Nagaland Post reports, Easterine, Kethoser bag Naga literature award.
       The fiction prize, worth ₹100,000, went to When the River Sleeps, by Easterine Kire -- which already won The Hindu Prize for Best Fiction (for 2015); see also the Zubaan publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       本屋大賞

       The Japanese Booksellers' Award is a more popular-fiction prize than the better-known Japanese literary ones (Akutagawa and Naoki, for example), and Tsundoku Reader has a good English Round-up of the 2019 Booksellers Award Nominees, with a look at the books (and winner) -- an interesting glimpse of some contemporary popular fiction we haven't (won't ?) see in English yet.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       KL Management profile

       In The Korea Herald Lee Sun-young profiles The agent behind Korea's global literary growth, Joseph Lee and his boutique agency KL Management.
       His first breakthrough in the US market was Kim Young-ha's I Have the Right to Destroy Myself, followed by Jo Kyung-ran's Tongue, and then the first big success, Shin Kyung-sook's Please Look After Mom -- the latter now having; "racked up total overseas sales of around 2.1 million copies and has been published in nearly 40 countries".
       (Pyun Hye-young's The Hole is also under review at the complete review -- and see the other Korean fiction under review.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


11 April 2019 - Thursday

Best Translated Book Award longlists | Guggenheim Fellowships
Dee Lestari Q & A | Early Riser review

       Best Translated Book Award longlists

       They've announced (at The Millions) the longlists for this year's (American) Best Translated Book Award -- 25 fiction titles, and 10 in the poetry category.
       A surprising 9 of the 25 fiction titles are under review at the complete review (though none of the poetry titles are):        I am surprised by many of the omissions -- including all of those I hoped would make the list but worried wouldn't, as well as quite a few that I was fairly certain would (notably at least one Dag Solstad !); more good books -- and some great ones -- than usual seem to have slipped through the process (especially considering some of the titles that made it ...).
       One fun oddity: three one-name authors ! Frankétienne, Ondjaki, and Sjón.

       For discussion of the list see, for example, The Mookse and the Gripes thread.

       The shortlists are scheduled to be announced 15 May, the winners 31 May.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Guggenheim Fellowships

       They've announced this year's Guggenheim Fellowships -- 168 of them.
       The fiction fellows are: Edward Carey, Patricia Engel, Michael Helm, Catherine Lacey, Carmen Maria Machado, Helen Schulman, and Luis Alberto Urrea.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dee Lestari Q & A

       At Five Books Cal Flyn has a Q & A with Supernova-author Dee Lestari on the best of Contemporary Indonesian Literature
       Embarrassingly, of the five books discussed only Eka Kurniawan's Man Tiger is under review at the complete review -- though of course Ayu Utami's Saman does get a mention in my The Complete Review Guide to Contemporary World Fiction.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Early Riser review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jasper Fforde's new novel, Early Riser.

       I've enjoyed Fforde's novels -- this is the tenth under review at the site -- but I did burn out on them a few years ago; this one doesn't really burn me back in, as it were.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


