French title: Bérurier au sérail

Translated by Cyril Buhler

Volume 57 in the series

B : simplistic and over-the-top adventure, but the tone and approach still winning

Knights of Arabia is probably one of the sillier San-Antonio novels, and one of the more exotic, sending the hero of the eponymous series to an oil-rich desert state in the Middle East -- named, in typical San Antonio fashion, the Eunuchate of Cruciallah. A plane flying over the territory had made an unplanned stop there to deal with some supposed technical issues, but after the plane was repaired two passengers were found to be missing; they could not be located, and the plane took off without them. The two -- a French secret agent and a bodyguard -- were carrying important documents; the agents the French secret service sent after them to find out what happened were killed -- and now the plan is to send some policemen there in disguise to investigate, infiltrating the country as traders. Superintendent San Antonio is to lead the group; he winds up with familiar hands Bérurier and (usefully Arabic-speaking) Pinaud as his support (and/or baggage) for the mission -- along with a crook they nabbed, a Cruciallahite native they call Flimflam (who, however, would rather do anything else than return to the motherland, and whom it takes a lot to get (and, for a long time, keep) even vaguely on board).

The plan seems rather ambitious and unrealistic, and, away from familiar French soil, even San Antonio isn't sanguine about their chances for success (or survival):

For the first time in my career, I'm ready to admit defeat before the party's even started, I'm ready to call the whole crazy venture off before we even had a crack at the other side.

Let's say my style's relaxed, to use a publicity cliché; it's true I write trash, I write like a comic stripster; so what ? Come to think of it you can' really say I write. I just strew itching powder over the daily mirror of life's flowing stream.

I am the sodium bicarbonate of literature. I don't make people think, I make them belch and so I relieve them from their cares.

Let's face it. This pun is weak. But do you want strong puns all the time, do you think I can produce strong puns all the time, so you'll laugh your heads off ? Is that my only thought in life, don't you think I've also got my crook-catching activities to take care of as well ? Or don't you ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2019

About the Author :

French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.

