Seventeen



Yokoyama Hideo



Title: Seventeen Author: Yokoyama Hideo Genre: Novel Written: 2003 (Eng. 2018) Length: 352 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Seventeen - US Seventeen - UK Seventeen - Canada Uno sette - Italia

Japanese title: クライマーズ・ハイ

Translated by Louise Heal Kawai

クライマーズ・ハイ was made into a film in 2008, directed by Harada Masato

Our Assessment:



B : interesting for insights into Japanese workplace(s) and culture

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 2/2/2018 Barry Forshaw The Japan Times . 19/5/2018 Iain Maloney TLS . 2/5/2018 C.K.Hazelton

From the Reviews :

"With its steady pace and large cast of characters, this is a thriller only in the loosest sense and demands patience." - Barry Forshaw, The Guardian





"At its heart, the story is one of a weak man trying to find strength. (...) This is a fantastic, page turner of a thriller, though possibly not one for reading at the airport." - Iain Maloney, The Japan Times





"Yokoyama is particularly successful at depicting the hierarchy among reporters and departments, the atmosphere of gender inequality and sexual harassment, and the influence of money and politics on the positioning and inclusion of certain stories." - Claire Kohda Hazelton, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Seventeen not only has a pretty good hook -- the worst single-craft airplane accident ever, the 12 August 1985 crash of Japan Airlines flight 123, with 520 dead (and, amazingly, four survivors) -- but author Yokoyama was there. As he mentions in his Preface:

At the time, I was working as an investigative/police beat reporter at a local Gunma newspaper. I arrived at the crash site after trekking for more than eight hours up a mountain with no routes or climbing trails. The terrain was steep, unimaginably narrow, and it was the rare lucky reporter who didn't inadvertently step on a corpse. After sundown, I spent the night on the mountain, surrounded by body parts that no longer resembled anything human.

This was not the usual vision of people in the profession. To turn one's back on a managerial post and dream of spending the rest of your days at crime scenes, pen in hand, was definitely proof of a healthy attitude towards reporting. But if you looked at the actual structure of the newspaper, the only people who remained reporters their whole lives were those who were deemed incompetent by management and packed off to some tiny branch office in the mountains. Yuuki's existence had disrupted this pattern.

He's a total coward. Every time he has to make a big decision, he just runs away. That sums up his capability for the job right there.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 October 2018

:

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Yokoyama Hideo (横山秀夫) was born in 1957.

