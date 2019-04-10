

the complete review - fiction

Early Riser



by

Jasper Fforde



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : unexceptional but reasonably entertaining

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 30/11/2018 James Lovegrove The Guardian . 7/9/2018 Eric Brown The NY Times Book Rev. . 3/3/2019 Charles Yu

From the Reviews :

"As Charlie uncovers a conspiracy connected with a viral dream, Fforde keeps the puns and neologisms coming thick and fast while exploring every facet of his novel’s intriguing premise." - James Lovegrove, Financial Times





" Early Riser is a zany send-up of all things British and an often hilarious account of Charlie’s stumbling, hare-brained attempts to work out the secret of the authoritarian HiberTech company." - Eric Brown, The Guardian





is a zany send-up of all things British and an often hilarious account of Charlie’s stumbling, hare-brained attempts to work out the secret of the authoritarian HiberTech company." - "Early Riser has all of the elements and sensibility that have earned Fforde a sizable and devoted following: wordplay, allusion, a playful exuberance and -- of course -- his signature method of World-Building via Copious and Suggestive Use of Capitalization, often in the service of creating Imaginary Socioeconomic Hierarchies and Related Governmental Agencies. (...) Fforde writes witty, chewy sentences, full of morsels, and delivers them deadpan. (...) It’s not so much that the book is less than the sum of its parts. It’s just that there are so many parts. Early Riser, while never underwritten, can be at times a bit underfelt, the verbal dexterity crowding out the room for emotion." - Charles Yu, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Early Riser is set in a slightly alternate world, one where the temperatures are considerably more extreme -- and, in the winter, much lower than ours --: "Average temperatures across Wales are a balmy sixteen degrees, but with seasonal highs and lows of plus thirty-two and minus sixty-eight" (Celsius). Humans have adapted, in particular by hibernating during the time of extreme cold -- though not everyone does. For all the sleeping that is done, there's little dreaming in this world: anyone who can afford it or has access to it takes Morphenox, making for a: "dramatic drop in stored energy requirements", since dreaming is a calorie-consuming process. So relying on Morphenox means there's less risk of burning through however much one has stored up through pre-hibernation gorging. However, there are also downsides to Morphenox -- notably that: "for every two thousand users, one would arise from hibernation as a nightwalker", a kind of zombie (who, in search of calories once awake, shows: "a dismaying penchant for cannibalism").

Early Riser is narrated by Charlie Worthing, a slightly disfigured twenty-three-year old with no family who, as winter slowly approaches, grabs the opportunity to interview for a position as a Winter Consul -- a dangerous job, but with sufficient perks to make it worthwhile. Charlie does have an exceptional memory, and the interviewer -- Section Chief Winter Consul Jack Logan -- sees something in him that makes him pick the unlikely recruit.

Charlie stumbles along through his training and first assignment, which does not go at all the way it was meant to. He winds up in Sector Twelve, which everyone seems a bit leery about. He's warned:

'But be careful in Sector Twelve: there's something contrary about.'

'Contrary ?'

'Unusual. Spooky. Y'know all those weird Winter legends and fables you hear about when you're a kid ?

I sat in the back without a plan of any sort -- I'd seen too many plans come to naught recently to have any hope that if I made one, all would be well. But if I'd learned anything from Logan, it was that plans often get in the way of fast-moving incident-rich landscape, so better to have on-the-hoof flexibility -- and objectives.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 April 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Fforde Grand Central - highly recommended !

Jasper Fforde at Literature Matters

Interview at Beatrice

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Science Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Jasper Fforde lives in Wales.

- Return to top of the page -