the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
Literary Saloon
the literary weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
BookRiot
Con/Reading
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the
complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 April 2019
1 April:
Poetic era coming | 'Planet Lem'
go to
weblog
return to main archive
1 April 2019
- Monday
Poetic era coming | 'Planet Lem'
Poetic era coming
With the ascension of a new emperor in Japan (yes, absurdly they still have one of those there) next month, as Akihito, currently in that position, is abdicating at the end of April, comes a new era-name in Japan after thirty years of Heisei, and the official big reveal came today: his successor Naruhito's time will be known as the Reiwa (令和) era.
Tradition has been to choose era-names from Chinese classics, but this time it's drawn from the Japanese poetry-collection, the Manyoshu (see Michael Hoffman's overview of that work in The Japan Times); in Japan Today, in Abe explains choice of Reiwa for next era name, Mari Yamaguchi reports:
In
Abe said the name means that culture is born and grows when people come together and "care for each other beautifully."
The Guardian Justin McCurry reports Reiwa: Japan prepares to enter new era of 'fortunate harmony' and translates from the official announcement:
The name needed approval from the Japanese cabinet.
The prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said the term "symbolises our nation's profound public culture and long tradition".
He added: "Just like amazing plum flowers in full bloom that signal the arrival of spring after bitter cold, each and every Japanese person can hope for the future and make their own flowers blossom.
In The Japan Times they also helpfully offer twitter-reactions, in Twitter has its say about Reiwa, Japan's new era name.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
'Planet Lem'
They've been planning to build a Centrum Literatury i Języka -- a center for literature and language -- in Krakow, to be known as 'Planet Lem' (already with its own official site) for a while now -- see, for example, this good overview -- and they've now announced the winners of the architectural competition to design the building, with JEMS Architekci getting the nod.
In The first News Anne Chatham reports on the plans and designs, in Trendy Kraków district to house futuristic literature centre in honour of sci-fi writer Stanisław Lem; more pictures and plans can be found in the afasisa archzine report.
Looks promising -- but we'll have to wait until 2023 for it to be finished and accessible.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 March 2019)
archive index
- return to
top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links