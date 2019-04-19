

the complete review - fiction

Make Me



by

Lee Child



The twentieth Jack Reacher novel

B : the usual mix, offering the usual enjoyment

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Evening Standard . 3/9/2015 Mark Sanderson London Rev. of Books . 4/2/2016 Christopher Tayler The NY Times . 31/8/2015 Janet Maslin

From the Reviews :

"(T)he chase is the thing and Child ensures, after the slow build-up, that it is both breathless and bloody (.....) You can't help lapping it up -- even if it does leave a bad taste in the mouth." - Mark Sanderson, Evening Standard





" Make Me , the latest Reacher novel, is a return to form after Personal " - Christopher Tayler, London Review of Books





, the latest Reacher novel, is a return to form after " - "Make Me offers the faintest indications that something about him may change, because this book’s spectrum of good and evil is so wide, and its depths of horror so extreme, that it seems impossible for even Jack Reacher to come away from it unchanged. (...) (T)his is the book that takes Reacher from the kind of cracking wise his fans love and the violence that he understands (he actually hurts himself head-butting this time, another new angle for the series), into the eerie realities of 2015, not the ones Reacher learned in the last century as part of his military training." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times

The complete review 's Review :

Make Me takes Jack Reacher to Mother's Rest, a small town in the middle of the great American nowhere, deep in farm country. It's a local hub, with a fairly large motel and a railway station, but otherwise there's not much to it. Reacher is a man on the near-constant move, traveling without practically any (physical) baggage, with no ties and no obligations. He saw the name Mother's Rest on a map and that's what drew him to the place; he figured there was a story behind the name -- something local-historical, way back, that might have left a trace, commemorated with a plaque or a small statue -- and he was curious enough to take a look. There is something behind this -- as it turns out-- very creepy little backwater, but it's not (so much) the name and what it is takes him a while (and a lot of miles) to learn.

There's a woman waiting at the station when he gets off the delayed train -- hoping to find a colleague who had asked for her assistance. Instead she just finds Reacher -- who, of course, is everything anyone in a dangerous situation would need. Not that either of them know in just how dangerous a situation they're finding their way in. Her name is Michelle Chang, and she used to be an FBI agent; now she works as a private investigator. Her colleague is named Keever, working out of Oklahoma City, and he asked her to come here to help him on a case -- but she couldn't find him when she got there, and she hasn't been able to get in touch with him. Readers know why: the very opening chapter of the novel had the locals disposing of Keever's body.

Chang is hanging around town, hoping to hear from Keever. There are plausible reasons why he can't be found or reached -- he might be following a lead somewhere, for one -- but with each passing day, of course, the plausibility decreases. Reacher scopes out the town, looking for a trace of the town's name's origins -- behavior that of course strikes the watchful locals as suspicious, as they figure he's nosing around about them. A day's worth of experiences has Reacher curious enough to team up with Chang to sniff around some more -- which, of course, the locals like even less.

Soon all pretense that the locals are hiding something is gone, and their behavior becomes more antagonistic. Which only makes Reacher more curious and eager to get to the bottom of things.

Reacher soon gets to demonstrate his skills, in a confrontation with two armed yokels, giving Chang a quick lesson in just how capable he is:

"You could have been killed."

Reacher nodded.

"Many times," he said. "But all long ago. Not today. Not by these guys."

"You're crazy."

"Or competent."

Reacher said nothing. We can't fight thirty people. To which Reacher's natural response was: Why the hell not ? It was in his DNA. Like breathing. He was an instinctive brawler. His greatest strength, and his greatest weakness. He was well aware of that, even as he ran through the mechanics of the problem in his mind, one against thirty. The first twelve were easy. He had fifteen rounds in the Smith, and wouldn't miss with more than three.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 April 2019

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

