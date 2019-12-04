

61 Hours



by

Lee Child



The fourteenth Jack Reacher novel

B+ : basic, but very effective

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Entertainment Weekly A- 12/5/2010 Thom Geier Financial Times . 29/3/2010 Christopher Fowler The Guardian . 2/4/2010 John O'Connell The Independent . 19/3/2010 Andy Martin The NY Times A 13/5/2010 Janet Maslin The Observer . 13/3/2010 Euan Ferguson

"Child is a superb craftsman of suspense, juggling several plots and keeping his herrings well-rouged. He doesn’t need the 24-like conceit suggested by the title as he counts down to the final confrontation -- but it’s not a major distraction. Best of all, this is a rare series book that reads like a stand-alone. Everything you need to know about Jack Reacher is contained within its pages." - Thom Geier, Entertainment Weekly





"As always with Child, the hook is smart, the plot possibilities are given a thorough workout, and the tension bites as hard as the South Dakota windchill. " - Christopher Fowler, Financial Times





"(I)t's his intuitive understanding of the physical world of traction and flammability and blast radii that makes him so good at anticipating danger -- and such entrancing, educational company." - John O'Connell, The Guardian





"Qualms notwithstanding, it is always a pleasure to read another Jack Reacher novel." - Andy Martin, The Independent





"(T)he 14th, craftiest and most highly evolved of Lee Child’s electrifying Jack Reacher books (.....) What heats 61 Hours to the boiling point is Mr. Child’s decision to defy his own conventions. In the interests of pure gamesmanship he seems hellbent on doing everything differently this time. (...) The title countdown in 61 Hours is such a hackneyed device that it has no business working so well. But it does work, thanks to Mr. Child’s vigorous surge of reinvention." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times





61 Hours finds Jack Reacher marooned in the city of Bolton, South Dakota, in absolutely freezing temperatures. It's bad luck and pure chance: he hitched a ride with a tour bus of senior citizens on their way to Mount Rushmore, but right around Bolton the bus had skidded off the road, and everyone is stuck in Bolton, at least for a day or two. The surprisingly large police department is well-organized, and they efficiently take care of the seniors; they're more suspicious of Reacher, but even though his story is a bit unusual -- he's traveling light (basically, with nothing), and without any apparent purpose -- they ultimately aren't unduly concerned about him. But, as Reacher recognizes, they are concerned about something: "They've got problems of their own". Yes, Jack Reacher has again stumbled (or slipped) into a much, much more treacherous situation than the out of the way, sleepy (and deep-frozen) locale initially suggests.

A city of about twelve-thousand, Bolton is now on the map, thanks to a new federal prison facility -- which also includes a state penitentiary and the local county jail. An economic magnet, of sorts -- all the local motels are full with visitors, for example -- it's also meant the police department has doubled in size, with many new faces. And one of the consequences of this huge and just recently completed construction project was that they built a camp for the workers nearby, where there used to be an army facility -- and when the workers were done a group of bikers settled in there. Over a hundred of them now, dealing meth. And the police haven't been able to touch them -- no probable cause for a search warrant, and, inconveniently, the bikers seem to be pretty careful: there haven't been any of those explosions meth-labs are generally so prone to .....

Now, however, the locals have a toehold -- what promises to be an in. They have a suspect awaiting trial for a drug deal that a local witnessed. But the trial is a month or so away, and they're worried about the safety of the witness -- a septuagenarian former librarian named Janet Salter. They think -- correctly -- that someone is out to get her, so that the case collapses, and so they're very much on the lookout for outsiders suddenly showing up in their town. Like Reacher.

Old Chief Tom Holland seems a bit out of his depth, but he has a bright deputy in Andrew Peterson who sizes Reacher up correctly -- and recognizes that he might be useful:

I think he's the sort of guy who sees things five seconds before the rest of the world.

If the siren goes off, we drop everything and head north. All of us. Which means if that siren goes off anytime in the next month, we leave Janet Salter completely unprotected.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 December 2019

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

