Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Killing Floor



by

Lee Child



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The first Jack Reacher novel

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : a bit excessive and simplistic, but mostly solid writing and pacing

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"With great style and careful plotting, the author peels away the town's facade to reveal the murderers and the motive for all this death" - Deborah Stead, The New York Times





"Although the tale is built around a coincidence as big as the author's talent, beautifully detailed action scenes and fascinating arcana about currency and counterfeiting enliven this taut and tough-minded first novel" - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Killing Floor is the first in the phenomenally successful series featuring Jack Reacher. Reacher has spent almost his entire life in the military, first as a military brat, growing up all over the world, then attending West Point, then serving, mainly, in the military police. When the book opens he's thirty-six, and six months into civilian life after being been honorably discharged.

Reacher has no ties and he's been happy enough just traveling aimlessly around the country for the past half year. He travels light -- pretty much no baggage of any sort. He's definitely restless:

I had to wander. Like the song I was singing in my head. I had to ramble.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 August 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Berkley publicity page

Bantam publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

- Return to top of the page -