the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 January 2023
21 January:
PEN America Literary Awards longlists | New Asymptote | Masquerade and the Nameless Women review
21 January 2023
- Saturday
PEN America Literary Awards longlists | New Asymptote
Masquerade and the Nameless Women review
PEN America Literary Awards longlists
PEN America has announced the longlists for this year's Literary Awards.
Lots of categories, including the PEN Award for Poetry in Translation and the PEN Translation Prize.
I have several of these but haven't reviewed any yet; the only longlisted title under review at the complete review is Translating Myself and Others by Jhumpa Lahiri, longlisted for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay.
The winners will be announced on 2 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
New Asymptote
The January issue of Asymptote is now up.
The usual large variety of material -- and a lot of it, not least interviews with How I became a Nun-author César Aira and Tomb of Sand-author Geetanjali Shree.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Masquerade and the Nameless Women review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Mikage Eiji's Masquerade and the Nameless Women.
This came out from Vertical, who have published a lot of Japanese popular fiction -- always interesting to see.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
