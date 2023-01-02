|
The Shards
Our Assessment:
B : long-winded, but manages just enough to hold the reader's interest
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
In The Shards fifty-six-year-old narrator Bret Ellis looks back from the present-day to his senior year in high school, specifically the fall of 1981.
The narrator's later life- and career-arc closely resemble author Bret Easton Ellis' -- not least as author of Less Than Zero --, and, like the author, the narrator attended the private school Buckley, around which much of the action is set.
(A nice touch is Ellis using his senior yearbook picture for the author-picture on the book's jacket-flap.)
"What do you think you're piecing together ? You're making up some kind of story about me ?" His face was a confused grimace. "Is that what you're doing ? Making up a story about me ?"As noted, wannabe writer is fixated on controlling narrative, even trying to write his own for his senior year at Buckley, complete with pretending to be in a happy relationship with Debbie. But, try as he might to stick to the script, he's not very good at it. He also had rather too high expectations that others will stick to their scripts -- "Why isn't Susan Reynolds taking Thom to the airport ? Why wasn't that happening in the narrative ?". But the one thing he is convinced of is that Robert is the liar who is following his own evil agenda.
The book handles that tension reasonably well, readers left wondering whether Robert really is this monster -- there are a lot of things pointing to it -- or just how reliable a narrator Bret is.
Among the ways Bret tries to make his case is by overwhelming with detail. The Shards is a long novel, and Bret seems to chronicle every last one of his movements, thoughts, and conversations from those few months. A lot of this can get tiresome -- not least the frequent mentions of him masturbating. He admits some memories are hazy -- and there are times of alcohol- and drug-induced blankness -- there's an awful lot of specificity to most of this account, including the many lengthy conversations that are reproduced. Some of this, and also his (non-)priorities are explained
There was a football game in the afternoon at Buckley and though I can remember who I masturbated about on that early October day (I wrote it down -- I kept lists, a jack-off journal) I can't remember what team the Griffins were playingIn a coda to the book proper, Bret notes:
The facts from that fall were receding from memory but being seventeen actually became clearer to me emotionally, more focused and pressing than it ever had at fifty-six, and I realized I had needed this distance of forty years to finally begin writing the book.For all the facts receding, Bret certainly seems to be able to dredge up a great deal in very close detail, however. Interestingly then, when things come to the final head, he opens the chapter noting:
The following was culled together from various police reports, eyewitness accounts and testimonials concerning what happened on Saturday night, November 7, 1981.But even here, the account is soon Bret's own, as he describes his experiences. (And, of course, readers are left to wonder whether maybe he too has more first-hand knowledge of what just preceded it as well ....)
As far as inhabiting his seventeen-year-old self, Bret does seem to get that down quite well -- though one wonders whether it's for the best. He admits the occasional pangs of self-consciousness -- "did I look like an asshole ?" -- but quickly gets over them. The introspection is appropriately teen-superficial, and his explanation and belief that he is testing out the waters of adulthood unconvincing. (Bret is not a sympathetic narrator, and for the most part a complete asshole -- especially, but hardly only, in how he treats and handles Debbie.) His unwillingness to involve the authorities -- for example, by bringing them a suspicious tape recording he receives -- is also baffling (as is the way he then tries to make his case when he finally does try to share his concerns with the school's principal).
Bret is most convincing when he does acknowledge , as he does at one point: "how naïve I could be at seventeen despite my surface cool and the air of jaded knowingness I was aiming for and worked so hard to project". But the seventeen-year-old who moves in this rarefied, privileged world and thinks he has it all figured it -- including going along with Debbie's father's advances, in the hopes of breaking into the movie business -- is a lot to take.
Bret surprisingly allows Robert to be the rare grounded voice of reason late in the novel -- "It's not acceptable. You don't just grope your daughter's friends at a fucking party" he insists, while Bret shrugs off considerably worse --, by which point readers might really have begun to wonder whether it isn't Bret, rather than Robert that has the real problem .....
Things come very much to a head -- no happy couples (not Bret and Debbie, not Susan and Thom, not Susan and Robert, not Bret with any of the guys he lusts after) are left together, and while Bret does continue at Buckley ... well, he no longer has the old gang to share the lunch table with for the rest of the year. Bret's suspicions of and obsession with Robert are comic-horribly resolved in satisfying fashion -- an enjoyably silly outcome (as readers become in no way invested in the characters and their fates, and know what comes next for that Bret -- his long longed-for escape from this California life, and his transformation, with the success of Less Than Zero soon to follow).
Ellis does make the happenings creepy -- not least with a mysterious van that Bret keeps seeing -- and there are moments of real suspense. There is also some genuine horror mixed in -- several animals fare very poorly (and if there's any character readers worry about, it's probably Bret's family dog, Shingy) -- though it strains a bit too hard for the sensational. Above all else, however, The Shards is long-winded. Bret certainly over-shares, and unfortunately both the sex and the drug-taking are generally very bland and tedious -- all too routine. Bret whips up his passion, which sometimes makes it sound convincingly teen, but it doesn't feel particularly real or authentic. Too much is too blasé. And while self-centered and -obsessed Bret naturally has difficulty making much of anyone else, that leaves the other characters very flat. (A lot of bad dialogue also doesn't help.)
The Shards has a certain drive -- it's not exactly gripping, but it's boring in a way that still leaves readers curious as to how things will be resolved; one might not rush through the pages -- it's a stretch to call this a thriller -- but one does keep turning them.
If a lot of it is hammered home too hard, the picture of LA life at the beginning of the 1980s among the kids of the city's movie and real estate movers and shakers -- complete with gratuitous celebrity sightings -- is amusing, and Ellis weaves in the movies and books of the time -- and the obsession with the Z Channel -- in well for an amusing blast from the past. (Note, however, that as I am exactly the same age as Ellis the cultural references perhaps resonate more obviously with me than they might a younger reader.)
There's even something fascinating about how Ellis goes on at such unnecessary length, though it does make for a peculiar reading experience. The Shards is certainly an odd heap and mess of a novel, and can't really be called a success, but it is not without interest.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 January 2023
American author Bret Easton Ellis was born in 1964.
