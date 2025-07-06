|
American Psycho
Our Assessment:
B : extreme, in both good and bad ways
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Consensus:
The complete review's Review:
The 'American psycho' of the title is the narrator of the novel, Patrick Bateman, twenty-six years old when the story begins.
It's the late 1980s, with the Wall Street boom in full swing, and Exeter and Harvard (and Harvard Business School) graduate Bateman is a silver-spooned, well-heeled yuppie, working at a Wall Street firm, Pierce & Pierce -- P & P -- and living the high life, indulging in a great deal of excess in its various forms.
"Patrick is not a cynic, Timothy. He's the boy next door, aren't you honey ?"As the novel's title -- and it's reputation, which surely proceeds it, for every reader -- makes clear, there is something very off with Bateman. Still, for much of the novel there's little evidence of that, or at least the extent of it. There's the occasional flash of something, mentioned incidentally -- "It seems that Anne Smiley and I share a mutual acquaintance, a waitress from Abetone's in Aspen who I raped with a can of hairspray last Christmas when I was skiing there over the holidays" --, but for the most part he seems to fit right in with his equally vacuous, status-obsessed acquaintances. Though there is the fact, as some have noticed, that he takes a particular interest in the lives of serial killers: "You've always been interested in stuff like that, Bateman" someone points out -- indeed:
"But you always bring them up," McDermott complains. "And always in this casual, educational sort of way. I mean, I don't want to know anything about Son of Sam or the fucking Hillside Strangler or Ted Bundy or Featherhead, for god sake."A few times he's called out for his general behavior -- one woman who walks away from him stating the obvious: "There is something seriously wrong with you" -- but mostly everyone remains oblivious. Part of the problem or issue is simple communication, as when he is in not-quite-conversation with Evelyn at one point:
I wink at her. But she's still talking; she doesn't hear a word; nothing registers. She does not fully grasp a word I'm saying. My essence is eluding her. She stops her onslaught and breathes in and looks at me in a way that can only be described as dewy-eyed.Others, too, don't hear or want to hear what he's trying to tell them, even when he's practically confessing: his admission that: "there are many more people I, uh, want to ... want to, well, I guess murder" doesn't even elicit a reaction, while even in back-and-forth his conversation-partners prefer, or are only able, to misunderstand:
She inhales on the cigarette, then blows out. "So what do you do ?"And they do.
Even when he literally wears a sign announcing it, it's not taken seriously -- okay, that's at a Halloween party, but still, he's trying so hard to reveal his (apparently) true self:
I went as a mass murderer, complete with a sign painted on my back that read MASS MURDERER (which was decidedly lighter than the sandwich board I had constructed earlier that day that read DRILLER KILLER), and beneath those two words I had written in blood Yep, that's me and the suit was also covered with blood, some of it fake, most of it real. In one fist I clenched a hank of Victoria Bell's hair, and pinned next to my boutonniere (a small white rose) was a finger bone I'd boiled the flesh off of.On the one hand, there is some self-awareness of a deterioration of his general condition -- the recognition, at one point that: "I think I'm losing it" (as, indeed, he shortly later does) -- but on the other hand it all remains kind of a game, as most clearly illustrated when, soon after he's brutally killed an acquaintance, he's out shopping with a couple and their two-year-old and when they pay:
I'm playing with the baby while Nancy holds her, offering Glenn my platinum American Express card, and she grabs at it excitedly, and I'm shaking my head, talking in a high-pitched baby voice, squeezing her chin, waving the card in front of her face, cooing, "Yes I'm a total psychopathic murderer, oh yes I am, I like to kill people, oh yes I do, honey, little sweetie pie, yes I do ..."There are flashes of savagery from quite early on -- but even some of these are merely in the course of his regular, busy routines:
I sprinted over to Sixth Avenue, decided to be late for the office and took a cab back to my apartment where I put on a new suit (by Cerruti 1881), gave myself a pedicure and tortured to death a small dog I had bought earlier this week in a pet store on Lexington.Most of the narrative, however, is a close account of his banal life, conversations, and, especially, consumption -- with detailed descriptions of accessories and appearance, the most meaning-full aspects of these empty lives.
There is something of a downward spiral to Bateman's life over the course of the novel, as he seems to lose more and more of a hold, but even as he withdraws some from work and the usual play he still continues to go through the same basic motions, if less enthusiastically. It even extends to his torture-and-killing sprees, as he practically wearily sighs when finishing off yet another such exercise: "I can already tell that it's going to be a characteristically useless, senseless death, but then I'm used to the horror. It seems distilled, even now it fails to upset or bother me".
Eventually, there is a bit more introspection:
There wasn't a clear, identifiable emotion within me, except for greed and, possibly, total disgust. I had all the characteristics of a human being -- flesh, blood, skin, hair -- but my depersonalization was so intense, had gone so deep, that the normal ability to feel compassion had been eradicated, the victim of a slow, purposeful erasure. I was simply imitating reality, a rough resemblance of a human being, with only a dim corner of my mind functioning. Something horrible was happening and yet I couldn't figure out why -- I couldn't put my finger on it.Given that he's never shown much compassion here -- typically, in one of his more harmless gestures, he described early on: "I wave to a beggar on the corner of Forty-ninth and Eighth, then give him the finger" (and there's also a mention of him recalling: "the Christmas Eve when I was fourteen and had raped one of our maids") -- there's not much left to erase. He articulated his philosophy early on to one woman who was badgering him: "we should all be allowed to do exactly what we want to do" -- something he certainly puts to the test. (He adds, at that point: "I want you to do what you want to do", but that's not quite so convincing coming from him; he likes -- insists on -- control, and imposing his will on others -- though, notably, the satisfactions he gets out of it seem mostly rather muted.) In taking it to extremes, he is also projecting, as in scenes such as:
She's barely gained consciousness and when she sees me, standing over her, naked, I can imagine that my virtual absence of humanity fills her with mind-bending horror.It sounds, more than anything, like wishful thinking .....
Not that Bateman doesn't act -- or at least describe himself acting -- monstrously. The most consequential lashing-out is his murder of colleague and rival Paul Owen, who was -- apparently to Bateman's considerable chagrin -- handling the Fisher account. Bateman disappears Owen after killing him -- conveniently, it turns out Bateman has a unit in an abandoned Hell's Kitchen building, where he can dissolve the body in the bathtub, using lime.
Bateman makes it appear that Paul has gone to London -- amateurishly, but apparently successfully enough. Eventually, however, a detective shows up, asking some questions (with Bateman showing himself not to be very cool under even the slightest pressure ...). Still, the connection isn't made. Bateman kept the keys to Owen's apartment, and he uses it when he wants to ... take care of two call-girls he hired for the occasion. He goes all-out on them -- and yet, then:
One hundred and sixty-one days have passed since I spent the night in it with the two escort girls. There has been no word of bodies discovered in any of the city's four newspapers or on the local news; no hints of even a rumor floating around. I've gone so far as to ask people -- dates, business acquaintances -- over dinners, in the halls of Pierce & Pierce, if anyone has heard about two mutilated prostitutes found in Paul Owen's apartment. But like in some movie, no one has heard anything, has any idea of what I'm talking about.Certainly, by this point, at the latest, readers must be wondering whether, in fact, any of Bateman's acts of violence actually took place, or whether they're just projections on his part -- fantasies, played out in his mind's eye. Given how much blood there often is, it's seemed unlikely all along that much of what he described happened; much else is also unrealistic, not least the fact that no one complains about some of the noise, or that he's not discovered, for any number of reasons.
Bateman's descriptions of his actions and the aftermath are vivid, detailed, and appalling -- all the more so because of how casually he recounts the scenes:
In the morning, for some reason, Christie's battered hands are swollen to the size of footballs, the fingers are indistinguishable from the rest of her hand and the smell coming from her burnt corpse is jolting and I have to open the venetian blinds, which are spattered with burnt fat from when Christie's breasts burst apart, electrocuting her, and then the windows, to air out the room. Her eyes are wide open and glazed over and her mouth is lipless and black and there's also a black pit where her vagina should be (though I don't remember doing anything to it) and her lungs are visible beneath the charred ribs. What is left of Elizabeth's body lies crumpled in the corner of the living room. She's missing her right arm and chunks of her right leg. Her left hand, chopped off at the wrist, lies clenched on top of the island in the kitchen, in its own small pool of blood. Her head sits on the kitchen table and its blood-soaked face -- even with both eyes scooped out and a pair of Alain Mikli sunglasses over the holes -- looks like it's frowning.Written in the present tense, there's an immediacy to the action. The reader feels there -- and is perhaps less likely to question whether that there is, in fact there ..... Yet for all the elaborate construction and description, it's hard to believe in the reality of the most shocking scenes. Unlike de Sade, whose perverted visions are similarly over-the-top but constructed painstakingly coherently -- see The 120 Days of Sodom --, Ellis suggests -- very strongly -- that Bateman is only acting out, and that largely in his mind. So also, Bateman's mental instability becomes more evident; as his world unravels -- because it seems maybe he didn't kill Paul Owen after all? -- even he has to admit he's not doing well:
There's no use in denying it: this has been a bad week. I've started drinking my own urine. I laugh spontaneously at nothing. Sometimes I sleep under my futon.Halfway through the novel, Bateman lingers at a club and suddenly finds himself less in his element: "the crowd has changed -- it's now filled with more punk rockers, blacks, fewer Wall Street guys, more bored rich girls from Avenue A lounging around, and the music has changed; instead of Belinda Carlisle singing "I Feel Free" it's some black guy rapping". He still tries the usual moves:
I sidle up to a couple of hardbody rich girls, both of them wearing skanky Betsey Johnson-type dresses, and I'm wired beyond belief and I start off with a line like "Cool music -- haven't I seen you at Salomon Brothers ?" and one of them, one of these girls, sneers and says, "Go back to Wall Street," and the one with the nose ring says, "Fucking yuppie."He can't hide his true self -- which isn't psychopathic murderer (he wishes !) but rather just a pathetic yuppie, with enough money to buy anything he wants except for a real life. Hence his ultra-radical fantasy, of doing the most horrific things imaginable. So also:
To Evelyn our relationship is yellow and blue, but to me it's a gray place, most of it blacked out, bombed, footage from the film in my head is endless shots of stone and any language heard is utterly foreign, the sound flickering away over new images: blood pouring from automated tellers, women giving birth through their assholes, embryos frozen or scrambled (which is it ?), nuclear warheads, billions of dollars, the total destruction of the world, someone gets beaten up, someone else dies, sometimes bloodlessly, more often mostly by rifle shot, assassinations, comas, life played out as a sitcom, a blank canvas that reconfigures itself into a soap opera. It's an isolation ward that serves only to expose my own severely impaired capacity to feel. I am at its center, out of season, and no one ever asks me for any identification.Of course no one asks him for any identification -- who he is is written all over his face: a pathetic shell of a being, all window-dressing (name-brands only) with nothing behind it. (Even his yuppie-success isn't a real accomplishment: he was born to ridiculous wealth, and owes everything to that, not his own abilities (if he even has any).)
His mental disintegration aside, Bateman is an interesting and largely successful character. The endless brand-naming and restaurant-name-dropping is effective and less wearying than one might think, and some of the limitations of Bateman's everyday life such as his focus on returning videos and his obsession with the TV talk-show The Patty Winters Show are a nice touch. Several chapters are, in their entirety, simple fan-boy overviews of favored singers and bands -- Genesis; Whitney Houston; Huey Lewis and the News --, with Bateman confirming over and over his very light-weight taste in music ("'Sussudio (great, great song; a personal favorite)"). (There's also an amusing chapter when he and some acquaintances go see U2 live (at: "somewhere called the Meadowlands").)
The gore and violence in American Psycho certainly does offer shock value -- it's definitely not for the faint of heart -- but, aside from much of it arguably being gratuitous, it isn't a very believable plot-element. (Even Ellis only bothers so much with the gory descriptions, having Bateman conveniently essentially black out or unaware of much of what he is doing, so several of the acts are described only in their summary basics.) As societal critique -- and probably generally, too --, the novel would be far more interesting if Bateman really were psychopathic, rather than just wishing he were, but Ellis shies back from going all-in with his premise, undermining the whole exercise.
Though it can hardly be read separately from the reactions to it, and its reputation, American Psycho offers an often engaging and certainly insightful -- via Ellis' unusual method -- picture of the late-1980s Wall Street/New York City/yuppie life(style). There's enough sharpness and humor to it, and the writing, while inconsistent, is often really quite good. Even the violence is woven in well; here and throughout, when Bateman recounts without affect the narrative has some power (it's when he gets whiny that he, and his story, get annoying).
American Psycho is flawed, disturbing, and, in many respects, problematic, but it is a still interesting (and far from complete) failure.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 July 2025
