The Morning Star



by

Karl Ove Knausgaard



Norwegian title: Morgenstjernen

Translated by Martin Aitken

Norwegian title: Morgenstjernen

Translated by Martin Aitken

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 22/9/2021 Jon Day The Guardian F 1/10/2021 Sam Byers Literary Review . 10/2021 Paul Abbott The LA Times . 22/9/2021 Charles Arrowsmith The NY Times . 22/9/2021 Dwight Garner The NY Times Book Rev. . 3/10/2021 Heidi Julavits The Spectator . 2/10/2021 Stuart Evers TLS . 1/10/2021 Claire Lowdon

From the Reviews :

"(T)his is a strange, uneven book. It is a bit like reading a Knausgaard novel on to which a Hollywood blockbuster has been unsuccessfully grafted. (...) Ensemble novels such as this thrive on contrast, inviting us to consider how different people might understand and respond to a universal event. But one problem with The Morning Star is that everyone in it talks and thinks in very similar ways. Although the characters don't feel like caricatures, they don't really feel like fully realised individuals either: more like a collective Knausgaardian consciousness inhabiting nine different bodies. (...) Rather than being interested in the effects language can have, Knausgaard's concern is with the meanings it can bear and the realities it can make thinkable. He doesn't express emotions, or cause us to feel them, but notes them in passing, as though scanning items on a self-checkout." - Jon Day, Financial Times





is that everyone in it talks and thinks in very similar ways. Although the characters don't feel like caricatures, they don't really feel like fully realised individuals either: more like a collective Knausgaardian consciousness inhabiting nine different bodies. (...) Rather than being interested in the effects language can have, Knausgaard's concern is with the meanings it can bear and the realities it can make thinkable. He doesn't express emotions, or cause us to feel them, but notes them in passing, as though scanning items on a self-checkout." - "Initially, Knausgård’s patented accretion of detail feels enriched with a new and welcome undertow: unnamed dread. The atmosphere is still and eerily fragile. Something seismic is just off-frame, advancing. (...) That light on the horizon isn’t a new star. It’s a literary supernova -- the entire Knausgårdian project entering spectacular, all-consuming heat death. (...) This is a book bloated with the inconsequential. (...) Erected on a fatally weak linguistic foundation, the novel can only ever be a structural catastrophe. (...) Most unsuccessful artworks are simply flawed -- a good idea undone by poor execution; an ambition beyond one’s ability. The Morning Star is different. Its failure is total and totalising." - Sam Byers, The Guardian





is different. Its failure is total and totalising." - "Knausgaard also mixes in both strong elements of horror and some of the more grandiose religious themes of A Time for Everything, his early novel about angels. In doing so, he reveals himself to be a surprise master of the uncanny. (...) Big swaths of the novel take place in the liminal spaces between consciousness and sleep, drunkenness and sobriety, life and death. Our narrators lose concentration; they only half-sense things. (...) At times, the novel feels like a collection of short stories hastily sutured together with a supernatural plot device. Nevertheless, Knausgaard remains a writer of supreme interest. This is a thoughtful, highly readable novel, packed with ideas and exciting flourishes." - Charles Arrowsmith, The Los Angeles Times





"This is a strange, gothic, Bible-obsessed novel, laced with buzzard-black themes and intimations of horror. (...) Knausgaard retains the ability to lock you, as if in a tractor beam, into his storytelling. He takes the mundane stuff of life -- the need to take a leak, the joy of killing pesky flies -- and essentializes them. About the details of daily existence, he manages to be, without ladling on lyricism, twice as absorbent as most of the other leading brands. (...) The Morning Star becomes, in other words, a somewhat programmatic novel of ideas. (...) Knausgaard is among the finest writers alive, yet there is something cramped about his work when he approaches ideas straight on, instead of obliquely." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times





becomes, in other words, a somewhat programmatic novel of ideas. (...) Knausgaard is among the finest writers alive, yet there is something cramped about his work when he approaches ideas straight on, instead of obliquely." - "Karl Ove Knausgaard's new novel, The Morning Star , made me feel as though I were drifting through a nearby galaxy, randomly encountering and re-encountering certain celestial beings, before being released, with a disembodied whoosh, into metaphysical deep space. (...) (A) hybrid of a Stephen King novel, multi-perspective realist drama, true-crime thriller and theological/spiritual treatise. It's also a shade apocalyptic, which seems less like a notably alt-world feature than a dictate of realism. (...) (P)lot points that might define a different novel do not define this one. That neither the star nor the stalking evil seems essential to the reading experience makes the novel even more beguiling. (...) It's also probably a bit of a spoiler to say: There are no spoilers." - Heidi Julavits, The New York Times Book Review





, made me feel as though I were drifting through a nearby galaxy, randomly encountering and re-encountering certain celestial beings, before being released, with a disembodied whoosh, into metaphysical deep space. (...) (A) hybrid of a Stephen King novel, multi-perspective realist drama, true-crime thriller and theological/spiritual treatise. It's also a shade apocalyptic, which seems less like a notably alt-world feature than a dictate of realism. (...) (P)lot points that might define a different novel do not define this one. That neither the star nor the stalking evil seems essential to the reading experience makes the novel even more beguiling. (...) It's also probably a bit of a spoiler to say: There are no spoilers." - "The disappointments soon stack up. While there are some brilliantly distilled scenes (...) it becomes clear that the narrator of each section will not be distinguished by their writing style. Men and women, young and old, speak with the same voice (.....) Yet, somehow, The Morning Star redeems itself. (...) The devil himself is invoked throughout (...) and his influence shows as the narrators' stories converge and build towards an unexpected, brilliantly handled and devastating conclusion." - Stuart Evers, The Spectator





redeems itself. (...) The devil himself is invoked throughout (...) and his influence shows as the narrators' stories converge and build towards an unexpected, brilliantly handled and devastating conclusion." - "The book's timeline covers just two days, and the bulk of the text is made up of mundane detail. (...) There are other uncanny happenings. (...) It is not long before these shock tactics grow tedious. The major problem is repetition. (...) Around page 600 (of a cringey 666), just as I was getting ready to write the book off as a pretentious take on R.L.Stine, two interesting things happen. (...) I found myself becoming intrigued and challenged. The essay casts the earlier chapters in a different, more interesting light. But why save it until the end ?" - Claire Lowdon, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Morning Star has nine different narrators, each longish section narrated by a different one, some of the narrators getting more than one turn. There are connections -- Jostein and Turid are married, for example; other narrators are friends or vague acquaintances -- and while the narrators mostly very much go their own ways, some of the narratives overlap, repeating events or even bits of conversations from different perspectives. The book is divided -- practically in half -- into 'First Day' and 'Second Day', with a (fifty-page) essay by one of the characters -- Knausgaard does like to inject those essayistic digressions in his fiction -- as a kind of postscript/summa to round things off. (The work is, however, apparently also to be continued, so it seems this is just the beginning, of yet another Knausgaardian multi-volume series.)

The action is set largely in and around Bergen, in the near-future, in August, 2023, and most of it covers only two days. In fact, however, though divided into 'First Day' and 'Second Day', the very final bits (before the essay-postscript) leap ahead -- though in a section narrated by the one character who has missed that action, only to be told: "So much has happened these last two weeks". It's a kind of cruel cliffhanger tease for readers, who aren't told what happened in those two weeks yet either (after having slogged for so long through the two days before them).

The two days Knausgaard's narrators do focus on do also include their fair share of action, but it's mostly of the everyday sort. It is late summer, a kind of season-end, and many of the characters display varying kinds of restlessness. Some characters are dealing with family -- from infants to aging and infirm parents, and everything in between --, some also with work -- from an unfinished novel to a hot local news story to caretaker work in a local ward for the intellectually disabled. There is a great deal of alcohol consumption -- notably by Arne, who crashes his car driving drunk, and Jostein, who can't bring himself to go home and goes on quite the spectacular binge.

There are a number of not-quite-insignificant-crises, including Arne's car crash, a relative's broken arm, a patient escaping under Turid's watch, some pets that come to harm, priest Kathrine's marital doubts, and Egil's ex sending the ten-year-old son he's barely had much contact with to spend a few days with him out of the blue. Arne's wife, Tove, seems to be having a psychotic break, and he has to juggle handling her and their three children, two young boys and an older girl, as they also prepare to head back home for the start of school. Beyond this, there's also a great deal that is simply unsettling, with people constantly seeing or hearing things, for example, -- sounds or visions in the dark night, especially, many of which are hard or impossible to explain.

The whole atmosphere is unsettling -- quite effectively fairly casually presented by Knausgaard. Animals, in particular, surprise, from the badger that makes its way into a house to the mass of crabs crawling across the forest, or even an invasion of ladybugs. Above all, there's that mysterious 'Morning Star' of the title, that suddenly has appeared in the sky. Everyone notices the star -- though in some cases only after it's been pointed out to them -- and no one really seems to know what it is; a supernova, or the birth of a new star seem to be the two best guesses, but the general attitude seems to be, as Jostein suggests: "Whatever it is, there'll be a perfectly natural explanation". Of course, before he says that he joked: "'It's only Armageddon,' I said with a laugh. 'It had to come sooner or later'" .....

It's hard, for both reader and characters, not to read something more into the star. Egil sums it up:

The star was obviously a sign.

But of what ?

It would become apparent soon enough ?

But where, and to whom ?

"So it's a sign, is it ?"

"Everything's a sign. That tree over there. The leaves. Signs, everything."

"Of what ?"

"I don't know."

The great problem of our time was that everything was about human beings and nothing existed any longer outside the sphere of the human.

"We haven't talked about the new star," I said. "It's a bit weird."

"Maybe," he said. "But you've got other things to think about."

On the veranda I stood for a moment and looked up at the star. It was as if it had redefined the sky completely. Now it was the only thing that seemed important.

Something terrible was going to happen.

That was what it said.

Something terrible was going to happen.

The angel Lucifer, the Morning Star, had been banished from heaven to earth. Now the Morning Star shone once more from the sky. So what did that mean ?

No, Heidegger wasn't my man. I'd tried reading his analyses of Hölderlin and couldn't help thinking he was committing the beginner's error of inserting his own agenda into the poem, instead of drawing elements out of the poem and then cautiously blowing on them until they started to flame. The poem had to be read in its own light, it was the only sure method. What he wrote was no doubt good enough on its own terms, but it had little to do with Hölderlin.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 October 2021

See Index of Scandinavian literature

About the Author :

Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.

