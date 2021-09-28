|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Morning Star
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : strangely captivating
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Morning Star has nine different narrators, each longish section narrated by a different one, some of the narrators getting more than one turn.
There are connections -- Jostein and Turid are married, for example; other narrators are friends or vague acquaintances -- and while the narrators mostly very much go their own ways, some of the narratives overlap, repeating events or even bits of conversations from different perspectives.
The book is divided -- practically in half -- into 'First Day' and 'Second Day', with a (fifty-page) essay by one of the characters -- Knausgaard does like to inject those essayistic digressions in his fiction -- as a kind of postscript/summa to round things off.
(The work is, however, apparently also to be continued, so it seems this is just the beginning, of yet another Knausgaardian multi-volume series.)
The star was obviously a sign.Of course, as Arne and Egil note:
"So it's a sign, is it ?"Ah, yes .....
Elsewhere, Egil notes:
The great problem of our time was that everything was about human beings and nothing existed any longer outside the sphere of the human.The sudden appearance of the Morning Star certainly makes that point: people do notice it, but don't make much of a fuss about. It's surely a spectacular event, and yet they all more or less just get on with their lives -- mostly mundane (though admittedly, with all the freaky goings-on, not as mundane as usual for most of them) -- without being too concerned or curious. Even Egil doesn't focus on it in responding to Arne's mention, for example:
"We haven't talked about the new star," I said. "It's a bit weird."Yes, everybody has other things on their mind, smaller and larger concerns, mostly of the more or less everyday sort. Nevertheless, some do read a bit more into it -- and into the general creepy atmosphere. Kathrine, who suddenly can't bear her marriage, does at one point look up and see more in it:
On the veranda I stood for a moment and looked up at the star. It was as if it had redefined the sky completely. Now it was the only thing that seemed important.She's not the only one with a bad feeling -- "I get an end-of-the-world sort of feeling", Vibeke tells her husband, in the face of a swarm of thousands of ladybugs -- and there's certainly a sense of menace in the air. At times, it feels like it's at the door or window, or in the house already too, but, mostly, it doesn't materialize -- yet.
Mainly, it's death -- and the dead -- that haunt the novel, and the characters, often quite literally. Several people here see dead people; indeed, it's one of the mysteries several of them mull over (including Egil, in his concluding essay, which is: 'On Death and the Dead'). There are a variety of instances of death along the way, of pets and people; notably, there are also several instances where death seems to be, in one form or another, reversed. Two significant secondary figures are pronounced dead but turn out not to be (though it seems both are as good as ...). And, somewhat in the background, there's the violent death of three members of a four-man death metal band, the big news story of the day (though, as Jostein and the reader learn at the end, even this sensational story seems to have been eclipsed by the events of the two subsequent weeks (still blank for both Jostein and the reader at that point; presumably we'll have to wait for the sequel).
Coming to grips with (different questions of) death is something quite a few of the characters grapple with -- including then, at greatest length, Egil in his long essay There are two funerals that Kathrine leads (one described in Egil's essay) -- in one of which there are no mourners for the deceased --, while Solveig is an operating theater assistant when the organs of a patient being kept artificially alive are to be taken for transplantation. Elsewhere, death isn't necessarily as close but still hangs in the air, in the worry about whether or not someone has died, for example.
In many respects, including its death-focus, The Morning Star is a theological novel, and not just in characters such as the priest, Kathrine, or Egil. It's Egil that makes the connection that: "The Morning Star was called Lucifer in Latin, which meant 'bearer of light'" -- and who wonders:
The angel Lucifer, the Morning Star, had been banished from heaven to earth. Now the Morning Star shone once more from the sky. So what did that mean ?The shared and similar experiences -- foremost, of course, seeing that star overhead, but also, for example the strange behavior of a variety of animals --, overlayed over their individual experiences and concerns, including quite the variety of familial tensions, as well as the actual real overlap of events and meetings -- and the variously addressed central themes (notably: death) -- all do help make the novel cohere. For all the differences to these characters' lives and experiences, there's very much a sense of them sharing this world.
Knausgaard is rarely in any hurry, building up his story on the often small and everyday, the necessary steps of daily life down to emptying the dishwasher. With a great deal of talk -- generally of the rapid, clipped back and forth of much daily communication -- and a lot of personal interaction, the novel moves at a surprisingly brisk pace; even when not much seems to be happening, it's still quite enjoyable reading -- not exactly gripping, but also, just, never quite letting go. It's not like the novel requires patience -- it reads easily and quickly -- but readers are certainly not offered quick, easy resolutions: Knausgaard is filling a very large canvas here, piece by piece, and layer upon layer upon layer at that.
Interestingly, both the communication and the personal interaction often fail. There are a considerable number of secondary characters who cannot express themselves at all, or not very clearly -- from a baby to an invalid old mother, as well as numerous intellectually disabled patients. Yet even those who are physically and mentally capable of speaking often fail to communicate clearly, for a variety of reasons -- so much so that it can become a bit annoying. Knausgaard does parent-child relationships and the difficulties of clear communication between them very well, and there are quite a few examples of it here. But even the adult relationships are replete with examples of failures to connect and understand each other, willful and not. Tove's break is the most obvious -- an actual, clinical, mental break, but Jostein lies evasively to his wife, and Kathrine to her husband (and then wonders: "But I didn't understand how he could think so badly of me. Did he really know me no better than that ?"). Or there is Vibeke and her son-in-law, whose crossed signals lead to an awkward situation, with Vibeke left wondering: "What was it about me that had put such a thought in his head ?" -- a typical reaction, too, of feeling at fault for another's actions, i.e. basically feeling misunderstood, a trait common, in one form or another, to very many of the characters.
The Morning Star is a novel full of sameness -- most notably, as critics have pointed out, in the voice of the different narrators, as Knausgaard doesn't make a great effort to differentiate these. But beyond that, the main characters also share similar concerns, attitudes, and thoughts -- even if to differing degrees. While the adults complain about their children being so hard to deal with and understand -- and some of the kids do act out in quite obnoxious ways -- the adults really mostly aren't much better. (Knausgaard uses the secondary characters, such as the kids, very well to illustrate the adults' many flaws.)
Even the concluding section, Egil's would-be essay, devolves into a narrative similar to practically all those before, a dialogue-heavy back and forth between Egil and someone he meets, complete with excessive drinking and a deep dive into the question of death (as well as a surprise-cameo from one of the other characters ("I'd known her once, we'd been in the same gymnasium school")). Knausgaard is a one-trick pony in this novel -- but it's a decent trick; after all, The Morning Star is a nearly seven-hundred page novel which doesn't really get very far but still proves mostly satisfying.
A big question, of course, is where it goes from here. Knausgaard certainly dangles the promise of more: that cruel tease of: "So much has happened these last two weeks" and not a word more about it certainly suggests there's a lot left that readers deserve to know. Given that this book only covered two days, the potential here seems great indeed, with The Morning Star just a preamble to a much larger work. Certainly, there's a lot for him to build on, and a lot of directions he could go in. (Personally, I'm hoping for aliens .....)
Despite being so open-ended, and leaving so much unanswered, The Morning Star is a reasonably satisfying read. It's engaging. even at this length and pace, a kind of thriller, even as it revels in the mundane and doesn't offer anything approaching the arc of the traditional thriller, especially in its (not-much-of-a-)conclusion.
Strangely captivating, The Morning Star probably isn't for everyone; no doubt, some readers will find it tiresome. But his approach works well, and there is some actual suspense; I found it a very enjoyable, even gripping read. The philosophy, and the death-thoughts, aren't entirely convincing -- not yet, anyway -- but do show some potential. One hopes he does continue this exercise -- and in the same unrushed manner.
At one point, Arne mentions:
No, Heidegger wasn't my man. I'd tried reading his analyses of Hölderlin and couldn't help thinking he was committing the beginner's error of inserting his own agenda into the poem, instead of drawing elements out of the poem and then cautiously blowing on them until they started to flame. The poem had to be read in its own light, it was the only sure method. What he wrote was no doubt good enough on its own terms, but it had little to do with Hölderlin.Any Knausgaard book comes with a lot baggage -- none larger than the My Struggle to-do -- but, like any novel, The Morning Star should be read and considered on its own terms. Indeed, Knausgaard seems to have made a considerable effort to force readers to do so: the novel feels more like glowing embers that bright-shining star; that may well be one more reason why the Morning Star, though often mentioned, doesn't really figure that prominently in most of the book, remaining a distant presence, so far.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 October 2021
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review