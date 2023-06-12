

the complete review - fiction

The Wolves of Eternity



by

Karl Ove Knausgaard



Norwegian title: Ulvene fra evighetens skog

The second volume in The Morning Star -series

-series Translated by Martin Aitken

Our Assessment:



B+ : engaging -- but also feels like only a piece of a much bigger picture

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 21/9/2023 Catherine Taylor The Guardian . 5/10/2023 Tanjil Rashid The NY Times Book Rev. . 24/9/2023 Sven Birkerts The Spectator A+ 30/9/2023 Leyla Sanai The Sunday Times . 10/9/2023 Chris Power The Telegraph . 12/9/2023 Simon Ings The Washington Post . 13/9/2023 Charles Arrowsmith

From the Reviews :

"(R)eaders should not be too disappointed with its sequel. Knausgaard is a master of the segue, although the cast list of The Wolves of Eternity is somewhat depleted, with only two central narrators compared with nine in the previous novel. More importantly, however, the big themes of The Morning Star -- the cosmos, death and resurrection -- are amplified through ghostly visitations, doppelgänger lives and the question of what, if anything, lies beyond human existence. (...) The switch in narrative voice -- from callow, confused Syvert to the smarter, pragmatic Alevtina -- is welcome, yet both sustain the novel’s restless momentum. (...) With its intense layers of family history and its Christian-theosophical framework, this is in some ways a Russian novel, rather than a Norwegian one." - Catherine Taylor, Financial Times





, like some 19th-century Russian novel, wrestles with the great contraries: the materialist view and the religious, the world as cosmic accident versus embodiment of some radiant intention. Is this world shot through with meaning or not ? Has there ever been a better time to ask ?" - "It is so engrossing and entertaining that I crammed in its 800 pages like a glutton devouring a box of chocolates. (...) Knausgaard’s own life contributes much to his insights into people: his experience of an abusive father; the hungry obsession with love that parental withholding of love inspires; the uncompromising openness that is the legacy of those forced to suppress the truth in childhood; the heavy drinking. I was mesmerised throughout this book. The translation is also excellent, managing to maintain rhyme in translated poems, puns and songs, and incorporate faultless everyday argot. More, please." - Leyla Sanai, The Spectator





"Knausgaard should resist the siren call of his library card, and go on writing big books about nothing. The less The Wolves of Eternity novel is about, the more it has to say." - Simon Ings, The Telegraph





novel is about, the more it has to say." - "As Knausgaard fans may expect, our narrator’s existential musings are the soundtrack to his everyday activities: shopping, cooking, drinking, sulking, playing football, thinking about girls. If Knausgaard is your thing, it reads as compulsively as anything he’s written. Halfway through, though, the novel shifts gears (.....) But despite his preoccupation with death and loftier philosophical purpose, Knausgaard remains one of the great chroniclers of the moment-by-moment experience of life. (...) The second book, like the first, ends on a cliffhanger. Although the final shape of Knausgaard’s latest enterprise is not yet visible, there’s famously no smoke without wildfires. It’s likely something wicked this way comes." - Charles Arrowsmith, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Wolves of Eternity is the second in a series that began with The Morning Star but is not a sequel, much less straightforward continuation of the story from that first novel. After a very brief section narrated by Helge -- all of four pages -- the book turns to nineteen-year-old Syvert Løyning, who has just finished his stint in the Norwegian national service (as a cook, in the navy) and returned home to his mother and twelve-year-old brother Joar; his father had died when Syvert was eleven. It is 1986, and Syvert isn't sure what he'll do in the future; he has vague plans of going to university in the fall, but isn't even sure what he'd study.

Syvert meets up with friends and at first disappoints his mother and Joar by not keeping his small promises to basically help around the house. He comes across some of his father's old things and finds, among other things, books and then letters in Russian -- and then is thrown for a loop when his mother tells him that, shortly before he died, his father had wanted a divorce. When an uncle reveals that his father had also suffered from anxiety, even taking a year off from work, Syvert is forced to reässess his image of him:

Was the picture I had of him false ? Had he in fact been a different person altogether ?

I hadn't expressed a single pro-American view, I thought to myself as I got in the car. That was just his prejudice showing through. Just because I was critical of socialism as an ideology, and opposed to a country like the Soviet Union for oppressing its people, it didn't mean I was an ardent defender of America.

I was, but how the hell was he to know ?!

Another prejudgement.

Bloody Socialist Left deadbeat.

The idea is that eternity has begun. That's what's changed. The future is no more, and eternity has begun. So what you called politics has become what you call religion, in the sense that it oversees the immutable. And awaits the immortal.

The problem with language was that it anthropomorphised everything. All we had to do was say the word communication and what we thought about was human communication.

When the darkness opens, it opens and can never be forgotten. One may tell one self that death is part of life, and indeed I tell myself that it is so, for there is certainly a truth in it, but it is not the case that death is an inversion of life, it's shadow as it were. Rather, the opposite is true. Life is an inversion of death. It is death that rules. We are all of us death's children.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 October 2023

:

About the Author :

Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.

