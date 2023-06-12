|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Wolves of Eternity
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : engaging -- but also feels like only a piece of a much bigger picture
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Wolves of Eternity is the second in a series that began with The Morning Star but is not a sequel, much less straightforward continuation of the story from that first novel.
After a very brief section narrated by Helge -- all of four pages -- the book turns to nineteen-year-old Syvert Løyning, who has just finished his stint in the Norwegian national service (as a cook, in the navy) and returned home to his mother and twelve-year-old brother Joar; his father had died when Syvert was eleven.
It is 1986, and Syvert isn't sure what he'll do in the future; he has vague plans of going to university in the fall, but isn't even sure what he'd study.
Was the picture I had of him false ? Had he in fact been a different person altogether ?Eventually, Syvert gets someone to translate the letters, and he does learn a bit more about his father, and the woman he was involved with in Russia. It also turns out Syvert has a half-sister, Alevtina -- and the next big section of the novel (after four hundred pages of Syvert, and very brief sections by two other characters) will be narrated by her. Decades after he started his story -- and 660 pages into the book -- Syvert is on his way to Moscow, to meet his half-sister .....
In the section when he is nineteen, Syvert slowly takes on more responsibility -- and then has more quickly thrust on him when his mother is diagnosed with cancer and has to go to a hospital in Oslo, leaving Syvert to take care of Joar. Finding a job also becomes more pressing, and Syvert takes the only one that seems available, with an undertaker. (Yes, death hangs all about in the air here.) A flirtation with Lisa, whose boyfriend he has a run-in with early on, bubbles in the background for a while as well; Syvert declares his love for her early on, but she is neither put off nor very enthusiastic about that at first, showing some -- but cautious -- interest in him.
In typical Knausgaardian fashion, this long early Syvert-section putters along with lots of seemingly small, insignificant descriptions of a pretty boring day-to-day life. There are significant upheavals here -- his mother's illness is naturally concerning; he takes what he learns about his father pretty hard; his strong feelings for Lisa obviously churn significantly, regardless of what he is doing -- and he does join the local football (soccer) team, but much here is really just day-to-day, even moment-to-moment -- making then also for an interesting and effective contrast when we next encounter him, late in the book, married and with children, a successful business-owner. (Here, too, then, Knausgaard is especially good in filling in the little details -- among other things: of what happened to mom and to Joar, as well as how Syvert made most of his money --, slipping them in along the way.)
Syvert is politically conservative -- and hence also suspicious of his father's Russian interests and ties, as well as those of the man who translates his father's letters for him, someone who pushes him to read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment. ("Is he a socialist writer ?" Syvert asks, to which the man responds: "Good lord, no. Don't they teach you anything at school these days ? Dostoevsky. Dostoevsky is a Christian writer. Perhaps the most Christian of all writers. More Christian than Christ himself even, you could say".) So also Syvert relates revealingly:
I hadn't expressed a single pro-American view, I thought to myself as I got in the car. That was just his prejudice showing through. Just because I was critical of socialism as an ideology, and opposed to a country like the Soviet Union for oppressing its people, it didn't mean I was an ardent defender of America.Half-sister Alevtina is only nine during the time of Syvert's account; when hers begins she is already adult, with a young son. She studied biology but eventually becomes a doctor; she also has a second child, much later in life. It is Alevtina's friend Vasilisa who is working on an essay which, early on, she thinks of titling: "Either The Wolves or Eternity" (and, yes, eventually she settles on The Wolves of Eternity), explaining:
The idea is that eternity has begun. That's what's changed. The future is no more, and eternity has begun. So what you called politics has become what you call religion, in the sense that it oversees the immutable. And awaits the immortal.Quite a bit of Alevtina's account focuses on her trying to figure out what she might want to write her doctoral thesis on; she had already: "delved into the interplay between fungi and tress and wrote a thesis on the subject" and continues to think about exploring the subject further. Among the things that stymies her however is that:
The problem with language was that it anthropomorphised everything. All we had to do was say the word communication and what we thought about was human communication.Alevtina's mother also died long ago, and it is her stepfather who receives and passes on a letter that comes from Syvert, addressed to the woman his father was involved with -- the first Alevtina learns that she has a brother. It takes her years before she's up to responding, but the two do finally get in touch, and Syvert does travel to Moscow to meet her. Things speed up in this last, present-day part of the book, including with a quicker back and forth between the various section-narrators. It is also the time of the appearance of the mysterious 'morning star' familiar from the first volume in the series -- a strange phenomenon that everyone takes note of (but is surprisingly little concerned about). Knausgaard also tosses in a few more unusual occurrences, as the novel builds towards several small but very eerie cliffhangers -- not least the final one, which Syvert learns of before everyone realizes what's (not) going on, due to his profession: "weird was what it was, there was no other word for it", he notes.
There's a lot of death in the novel -- including Vasilisa's shocking mention of her younger brother's death, years earlier, which obviously has had a great effect on her thinking (and the essay she's writing). Knausgaard has his various characters reflect on it a great deal, too -- though, as with so much here (or also: because there is so much here), much of the discussion feels almost incidental -- even as it also guides so much of the story (or rather: the stories). So also, for example, Vasilisa observes:
When the darkness opens, it opens and can never be forgotten. One may tell one self that death is part of life, and indeed I tell myself that it is so, for there is certainly a truth in it, but it is not the case that death is an inversion of life, it's shadow as it were. Rather, the opposite is true. Life is an inversion of death. It is death that rules. We are all of us death's children.The Wolves of Eternity feels very much like a book of stage-setting, pieces and characters introduced, but with the real action still in the offing. It is engaging -- Knausgaard does the seemingly everyday, the small bits, very well, and the philosophical-speculative is sprinkled in well, slowly adding up to something without weighing things down too much -- but also feels like preamble (heavy on the ambling ....). Originally apparently planned as a trilogy, Knausgaard seems now to be shaping it into something even bigger, and this volume does feel very much just a piece of something much greater.
Readers actually can start with this volume just as well as with The Morning Star, and they'll find a story that should hold their interest and offers some food for thought, but just how good it is remains to be seen, when we can judge its place in the much bigger picture Knausgaard is putting together. Something of a place-holder for now, it's solid on its own, too -- but one really wants to see where all of this is going.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 October 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review