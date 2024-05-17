

the complete review - fiction

The Third Realm



by

Karl Ove Knausgaard



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Norwegian title: Det tredje riket

The third volume in The Morning Star -series

-series Translated by Martin Aitken

Our Assessment:



B+ : another solid piece in a larger, still unclear picture

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 2/10/2024 Lara Feigel Literary Review . 10/2024 Sarah Moorhouse The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/10/2024 Leo Robson The Spectator . 28/9/2024 Leyla Sanai The Times . 28/9/2024 Charles Arrowsmith The Washington Post . 2/10/2024 Brandon Taylor Die Welt . 17/5/2024 Richard Kämmerlings

From the Reviews :

"The book read to me as the final part in a trilogy, but it turns out there are at least two more to come. Thinking it was a finale, I found it magisterial. There is both sufficient resolution, brought by the feeling of endlessly proliferating perspectives, and sufficient ambiguity. As a midpoint in a longer work, I find it less promising, though it makes sense that Knausgård wants to undercut any sense of resolution. The story is now at the point where it would be hard to write more without becoming more explicit about the presence of the demonic, which may take it too far into genre fiction and absurdity. But Knausgård seems prepared to be a brilliant failure -- that may be part of his genius." - Lara Feigel, The Guardian





"In larger ways, too, The Third Realm is a wildly over-insistent piece of work, with a succession of ultra-pertinent symbols and reference points undermining the realist plausibility that was so central to The Morning Star. (...) Pulling off an exercise like this, in which the extreme engulfs the everyday, requires a tonal and rhetorical tightrope act. Knausgaard avoids one danger, self-defensive irony, but seems to fall prey to the opposite vice: po-faced earnestness, a lack of detachment. (...) The central theme -- more overt than in The Morning Star -- is the limit of the human mind." - Leo Robson, The New York Times Book Review





"There is a lot of dialogue, and Knausgaard's skill in capturing conversation makes his characters spring vividly from the page. (...) A few might find satanic rituals and strange noises at night hackneyed, but they are used to spine-chilling effect. Others might baulk at scientifically impossible scenarios -- but the whole is so gripping, and at any one time, science only understands the tip of the iceberg of observed phenomena." - Leyla Sanai, The Spectator





"While The Third Realm may not be the place for new readers to start, it offers for the initiated a deepening mystery and a clutch of symbols and ideas that point to new and intriguing directions the series might take. Horror continues to seethe beneath the surface. The compulsion to keep reading springs, as always, from Knausgaard’s ability to transcribe patterns of thinking." - Charles Arrowsmith, The Times





may not be the place for new readers to start, it offers for the initiated a deepening mystery and a clutch of symbols and ideas that point to new and intriguing directions the series might take. Horror continues to seethe beneath the surface. The compulsion to keep reading springs, as always, from Knausgaard’s ability to transcribe patterns of thinking." - "The effect is that The Third Realm is less a sequel and more of an eerie doppelgänger to The Morning Star . While the first two books can be read on their own without any trouble, The Third Realm requires a bit more familiarity with what came before. (...) Reading these revisited scenes, one feels the potential limitations of the project Knausgaard has set for himself. These events were granularly conveyed in The Morning Star , so even seeing them from another angle might stretch a taut line to the point of breaking. But Knausgaard expands the world of the story as well, adopting a meanwhile, elsewhere approach to bring us new dramatic episodes. (...) The Third Realm is the strangest of the novels in the series so far, and there are genuinely scary moments in the book that I will not spoil. It feels as if we’ve crossed some boundary of plausible deniability in the books, moved beyond a time when we might have accounted for the visitations, visions and other occurrences by some rational explanation. " - Brandon Taylor, The Washington Post





is less a sequel and more of an eerie doppelgänger to . While the first two books can be read on their own without any trouble, requires a bit more familiarity with what came before. (...) Reading these revisited scenes, one feels the potential limitations of the project Knausgaard has set for himself. These events were granularly conveyed in , so even seeing them from another angle might stretch a taut line to the point of breaking. But Knausgaard expands the world of the story as well, adopting a approach to bring us new dramatic episodes. (...) is the strangest of the novels in the series so far, and there are genuinely scary moments in the book that I will not spoil. It feels as if we’ve crossed some boundary of plausible deniability in the books, moved beyond a time when we might have accounted for the visitations, visions and other occurrences by some rational explanation. " - "Der neue Band ist der bislang finsterste der Reihe. (...) Man muss mindestens den ersten „Morgenstern“-Band gelesen haben, will man der Geschichte folgen. (...) Der Roman ist als literarische Form bekanntlich ein Omnivor, ein Allesfresser, und Knausgårds mit Mystery- und Horrorelementen angereicherter Essayismus ist das Paradebeispiel dafür (.....) Was den Roman wie schon seine Vorgängerbände dennoch regelrecht soghaft lesbar macht, ist gerade ihre Normalität, die in jeder einzelnen Figur an die Alltagsschilderungen der „Min Kamp“-Bände erinnert, auch wenn diesmal nichts direkt autobiografisch ist." - Richard Kämmerlings, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

The Third Realm is the third novel in Karl Ove Knausgaard's The Morning Star-series, but returns to the time and characters of the first volume, The Morning Star. Again, the novel has multiple narrators, nine characters describing their experiences in longish sections, with limited overlap; only a few narrate more than a single section. While many of the narrators are familiar characters from The Morning Star, they are largely different from the narrators of the earlier novel -- but often recount familiar events from a different perspective. So, for example, here it is Tove, wife and mother of three, who seems to be losing her mental balance again -- hearing voices --, events we are familiar with from her husband Arne's account of them in The Morning Star. The only character who came to voice in the earlier novel and also does so here is pastor Kathrine -- though her husband, Gaute, also gets a section here.

Whereas The Morning Star was divided into two main sections -- 'First Day' and 'Second Day' -- The Third Realm starts without any such section-heading; before the final two narrator-accounts, however, there is a break, announcing that we have now moved on to the 'Third Day'.

Though one of the characters begins his earlier account: "It was just a day like any other", even before we get to the third day there are some disturbing goings-on. As another character observes:

Something's not right.

What is it ?

Valdemar wasn't a Nazi, even if a lot of people thought he was. When he spoke about the Third Realm, it wasn't the Nazis he was talking about but something people had believed in thge Middle Ages, that the First Realm was the age of God, the Second Realm the age of Christ, and the Third Realm the age of the Holy Spirit.

'We're entering the Third Realm,' he said. Not to me, but to others.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 October 2024

About the Author :

Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.

