the complete review - fiction

The Anomaly



by

Hervé Le Tellier



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: L'anomalie

Translated by Adriana Hunter

Prix Goncourt, 2020

Our Assessment:



B+ : an interesting thought-experiment, enjoyably presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 18/10/2020 Raphaëlle Leyris TLS . 18-25/12/2020 H.Korthals Altes

From the Reviews :

"Le Tellier gently mocks a generation desperately in quest of theories (and protocols) to abide by and incapable of endorsing personal freedom. With his virtuoso erudition and references to fiction and history alike, he dismisses them all with delightful playfulness. Perhaps, like one of his characters who writes that love saves us from constantly looking for meaning in life, he is more of a romantic than he would admit." - Henriette Korthals Altes, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

There are two anomalies in The Anomaly: one is a work by one Victør Miesel, titled like the novel itself, which furnishes one of the epigraphs for Le Tellier's book as a whole, as well as then epigraphs for each of its three parts. The other is the central, staggering event in the novel, a truly anomalous occurrence, and one that changes everything.

Victør Miesel -- actually simply Victor Miesel, the 'ø' a variation with which he signs only this work, and which his editor notes is: "none other than the symbol for the empty set" (Le Tellier is also a mathematician ...) -- is a writer who has had some critical but no popular success; "his sales have never gone beyond a few thousand copies", and he makes a living not from his fiction but as a translator. The anomaly is his seventh book, and rather different from his previous ones:

It isn't a novel, or a confession, oe even a succession of unconnected dazzling sentences or brilliant truisms. It's a strange book, thrillingly fast-paced, unputdownable [....] A dark, very immediate text in which even the banter is painful

They left nothing out; if the Pentagon had asked them to present all the possible outcomes of heads or tails, they would have come up with three: heads, tails and the rare incidence of the coin deciding to balance vertically on its edge. But in April 2002, ten days after the report was submitted, the DoD sent it back with a question written in red felt pen: "What if we're confronted with a case that fits none of the situations covered ?"

Tina rolled her eyes: How about the hypothesis where the flipped coin stays suspended in the air ?

Adrian, if that theory is the right one, then we're living a sort of cave allegory, but to the power of n. And it's unbearable !

They're in the same shit that we were in last April with the Beijing-Shenzen flight

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 October 2021

:

(please be aware that many of the reviews do address what the anomaly is -- arguably a (huge) spoiler)

Oulipo site

About the Author :

French author Hervé Le Tellier was born in 1957. He is a member of the Oulipo.

