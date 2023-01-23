Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



After Sappho



by

Selby Wynn Schwartz



Our Assessment:



B+ : creative take and approach; nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 20/7/2022 Lara Feigel New Statesman . 31/8/2022 Pippa Bailey The NY Times Book Rev. . 24/1/2023 M.B.Sycamore The Telegraph A 7/7/2022 Lucy Scholes TLS . 16/9/2022 Harriet Baker

From the Reviews :

"In Selby Wynn Schwartz's bold and original novel, Woolf is part of a chorus that forms the narrative voice, calling for a collective, transhistoric experience of female being. (...) Schwartz's most original move is to make her first-person narrator speak as "we". (...) After Sappho is a book that's wholly seduced by seduction and that seduces in turn. And that's partly because the sentences, crisply flat yet billowing easily into gorgeous lyricism, feel so easily, casually of our time. The confidence in Schwartz's ventriloquising of the past sends the reader spinning into the present, even if she herself doesn't look it squarely in the eye." - Lara Feigel, The Guardian





"(E)xtraordinarily confident and inventive for a debut novel. (...) Moving between and keeping track of this great host of characters is not easy, but their stories, though fragmentary, are together a swelling chorus (indeed, Schwartz's first-person narrator is a "we", a collective), an urgent manifesto for female emancipation and for the broad church of womanhood." - Pippa Bailey. New Statesman





"The novel's greatest innovation may be the way its disparate subjects fashion a collective we of lesbian world-making and feminist activation. This we transcends time and place; it can maneuver both inside and outside history, in opposition to the forward march of misogyny and patriarchy, war and marginalization. (...) The novel is erudite and chatty, grounded in scholarship yet freed from any masculinist impulse for certainty or linear cohesion. She draws from history in order to reimagine it." - Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, The New York Times Book Review





"After Sappho isn't just an equally glorious, genre-expanding work of fiction, it is also Schwartz's tribute to Orlando and the genius of its creator. (...) After Sappho is a project of both imagination and intimacy, but also of significant research. Schwartz's protagonists are all real people, but she has captured the essence of their lives and identities by means of what she describes as "speculative biographies". One of the beauties of this strange, spellbinding novel -- other, that is, than the dreamlike, pellucid writing -- is this merging of fact and fiction, historical record and artistic vision." - Lucy Scholes, The Telegraph





isn’t just an equally glorious, genre-expanding work of fiction, it is also Schwartz’s tribute to Orlando and the genius of its creator. (...) is a project of both imagination and intimacy, but also of significant research. Schwartz’s protagonists are all real people, but she has captured the essence of their lives and identities by means of what she describes as “speculative biographies”. One of the beauties of this strange, spellbinding novel -- other, that is, than the dreamlike, pellucid writing -- is this merging of fact and fiction, historical record and artistic vision." - "Wynn Schwartz makes use of a multitude of literary sources, though she rarely quotes directly. Instead she practises a kind of ventriloquism, not quite fictive, and at the same time subverting the genres of biography and literary criticism. Her style might be called hybrid, though the label doesn’t capture the pleasures of its originality or inventiveness. After Sappho is the kind of project that Woolf might have produced: part essay, part manifesto, a rewriting of history, a compendium of lives across time. Woolf’s irony and playfulness, which in part provided a guise for the radicalism of her writing, provide a methodology for this book. (...) After Sappho is hardly a reckless endeavour. Rather, it is a dexterous, scholarly performance that asks not to be read too literally. It takes a lesson from its subjects, women who passed across identities, who defied convention." - Harriet Baker, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Author Schwartz begins her (lengthy) Bibliographic Note at the conclusion of After Sappho by noting:

This is a work of fiction. Or possibly it is such a hybrid of imaginaries and intimate non-fictions, of speculative biographies and 'suggestions for short pieces' (as Virginia Woolf called them while drafting Orlando), as to have no recourse to a category at all.

The first thing we did was change our names. We were going to be Sappho.

A new name was like a blank notebook; Rina could write herself into it. With a folio of fresh pages she could write herself into becoming Sibilla, enigmatic and sibilant.

Someone had got modern fiction terribly wrong. Or rather a number of men, writing their copious novels, had so persistently hammered it into wrongness over the course of thousands of pages that English literature was concentrated into one flat mass.

When we were children, we learned what happened to girls in fables: eaten, married, lost. Then came our bouts of classical education, imparting to us the fates of women in ancient literature: betrayed, raped, cast out, driven mad in tongueless grief. It was not unusual, we discovered, for women to be dragged across the seas as slaves and then murdered on the threshold. Cassandra was merely one of many.



Was it any wonder that we read Sappho instead ? [...] Nothing happened to Sappho except her own life.

In fact Eva had been practicing Sappho for years. In 1898, in a dormitory room in Radnor Hall, Eva had been apprehended while practicing with two or three other girls. They had exam in intermediate Greek, Eva protested, and the other girls could hardly manage the aorist tense, she was only trying to help them grasp the concept of past action. But the president of the college would not hear a word of it. Eva and Sappho were expelled for a year.

We write the lives of Lina Poletti, but we did not always understand them.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 January 2023

About the Author :

American author Selby Wynn Schwartz was born in 1975.

