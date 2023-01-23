|
After Sappho
The complete review's Review:
Author Schwartz begins her (lengthy) Bibliographic Note at the conclusion of After Sappho by noting:
This is a work of fiction. Or possibly it is such a hybrid of imaginaries and intimate non-fictions, of speculative biographies and 'suggestions for short pieces' (as Virginia Woolf called them while drafting Orlando), as to have no recourse to a category at all.Peopled -- indeed, crowded -- with real-life figures, After Sappho is built up on historical (in the main, biographical) fact and a large body of literature -- much of it then documented in that Bibliographic Note. It focuses mainly on women writers (though there are also some women active in other fields) who come after Sappho -- and who also, in various forms, take after Sappho.
Narrated by a chorus -- a 'we' that comments and reflects on much of the material --, the novel opens with a Prologue, the opening lines proclaiming:
The first thing we did was change our names. We were going to be Sappho.So too, many of the historical figures become, in their various ways, modern incarnations of the Greek poet. (As Schwartz also repeatedly points out, many of them also changed their names, the shifting of identity to a more suitable one one of the novel's themes.)
The women Schwartz features lived and were active from the end of the 19th century through 1928, when Virginia Woolf published Orlando. The novel opens and closes with Cordula 'Lina' Poletti, born in 1885 (and who, remarkably, lived until 1971), and she is a prominent figure in the novel, but Schwartz presents many more women of those times. Among the many significant figures are Rina Faccio, Virginia Woolf, Liane de Pougy, Renée Vivien, Eleonora Duse, Sarah Bernhardt, Isadora Duncan, Radclyffe Hall, and Vita Sackville-West, but many more also find mention.
Common to all the women is a dissatisfaction with the place they are allowed in the societies of those times, which they fight against in various ways. They are 'independent' women -- in times when it was socially and often legally difficult for women to assert any independence. (Schwartz notes several of the legal restrictions and limitations on women of the times (and the absurdity of some of these), a shocking reminder of how recent many gross inequalities were perversely enshrined in law in European countries.)
Many try on a variety of identities, as, for example:
A new name was like a blank notebook; Rina could write herself into it. With a folio of fresh pages she could write herself into becoming Sibilla, enigmatic and sibilant.With writers and their work at the heart of the novel, Schwartz emphasizes the efforts of women to write their own stories -- staking ground, as it were, and as Sappho had done. As she nicely puts it, about the literature of the time:
Someone had got modern fiction terribly wrong. Or rather a number of men, writing their copious novels, had so persistently hammered it into wrongness over the course of thousands of pages that English literature was concentrated into one flat mass.Sappho presents an alternative to what has been (otherwise) taught and presented, a different woman's-life and story:
When we were children, we learned what happened to girls in fables: eaten, married, lost. Then came our bouts of classical education, imparting to us the fates of women in ancient literature: betrayed, raped, cast out, driven mad in tongueless grief. It was not unusual, we discovered, for women to be dragged across the seas as slaves and then murdered on the threshold. Cassandra was merely one of many.Sapphic love is also prominent in the novel; among the few unions with a man that is presented is that of Lina Poletti with a librarian who: "would loan her any book in the archives and asked for nothing in return", a marriage purely of (Poletti's) convenience, helping her to get around some of the legal restrictions of the day.
After Sappho is presented in short (sub-)chapters -- "cascading vignettes", the jacket copy suggests -- a rapid-fire back and forth among the many, many different characters and examples (though in more or less chronological order). Several biographies unfold, at least in part, across the novel, and there is a sense of unifying sweep across it, but Schwartz does range very widely. The mosaic is also very much built up on not just on the experiences but also the writing of its many subjects; unsurprisingly, too, there are many after-echoes of Sappho's fragments. Sappho -- both the figure and her art -- is very much the guiding light of the chorus, the women featured in the novel, and the novel itself -- not least in its tending to the fragmentary itself.
The writing is crisp, the tone light but sharp -- and often clever. Schwartz does not harangue, letting her examples and descriptions make her points readily enough -- often quite delightfully:
In fact Eva had been practicing Sappho for years. In 1898, in a dormitory room in Radnor Hall, Eva had been apprehended while practicing with two or three other girls. They had exam in intermediate Greek, Eva protested, and the other girls could hardly manage the aorist tense, she was only trying to help them grasp the concept of past action. But the president of the college would not hear a word of it. Eva and Sappho were expelled for a year.At one point Schwartz mentions Colette's observation about one of her works, that: "You may have sensed in this novel that the novel does not exist?" and After Sappho too is such a work -- fiction in the broadest sense, even as its components are largely factual. But then, as Schwartz also notes: "in French, genre means both gender and the form of a book". It is, also, a (multi-)biography -- but, as the chorus notes at the end:
We write the lives of Lina Poletti, but we did not always understand them.A very creative take on the female artist and independent woman in the early twentieth century, After Sappho is thoroughly enjoyable but also thought-provoking literature. Limited to a slice of (European) life and a relatively short period, it illuminates these very well -- with much also applying beyond these, even to the present day. Well worthwhile.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 January 2023
American author Selby Wynn Schwartz was born in 1975.
© 2023 the complete review