Includes pieces written between 2015 and 2021

Three of the ten pieces were originally written in Italian, and the others: "were drafted in a hybrid of English and Italian before I converted them fully into English in their final form"

An Appendix presents 'Two Essays in Italian'; one originally written in Italian, and one translated by Domenico Starnone

Includes: Where I Find Myself Substitution: Afterword to Trust by Domenico Starnone Afterword: Translating Transformation



Our Assessment:



B+ : good, personal collection of pieces about engaging with language and texts

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 9/3/2022 .

"Lucid and provocative, this is full of rewarding surprises." - Publishers Weekly

Translating Myself and Others collects, in chronological order, Jhumpa Lahiri's "written thoughts about translation over the past seven years", ten pieces written between 2015 to 2021, along with an Introduction and an Afterword first published here. It is very much a collection between languages -- Italian and English, in particular --, not least in that three of the ten pieces were originally written in Italian, and the others: "were drafted in a hybrid of English and Italian before I converted them fully into English in their final form". A nice touch, too, is the inclusion in an Appendix of 'Two Essays in Italian': the Italian original of 'Calvino Abroad', and a translation (by Domenico Starnone) of Where I Find Myself.

As she describes in her Introduction and elsewhere, Lahiri came to Italian as an adult, immersing herself fully in it -- not least with extended stays in Italy itself -- and she has now not only translated works from the Italian but also written books, both fiction and non, in that language.

Born to Bengali parents, she grew up bilingual -- though, interestingly, she acknowledges: "Bengali is a language I speak and understand but do not read with sophistication or ease" -- and studied Latin and Ancient Greek in college, so she was often confronted with the issue of translation; as she makes clear: "I have assembled this book not only because I have become a translator in the past seven years, but to reiterate that I have always been a translator".

Three of the pieces were first published with her translations of novels by Domenico Starnone (Ties, Trick, and Trust) -- as introductions and an afterword -, as Lahiri acknowledges that:

It is my engagement with Starnone's texts over the past six years that has rendered me, definitively, a translator, and this novel activity in my creative life has rendered clear the inherent instability not only of language but of life

As someone who dislikes looking back at her work, and prefers not to reread it if at all possible, I was not an ideal candidate to translate Dove mi trovo, given that translation is the most intense form of reading and rereading there is. I have never reread one of my books as many times as Dove mi trovo. The experience would have been deadening had it been one of my English books. But working with Italian, even a book that I have myself composed slips surprisingly easily in and out of my hands. This is because the language resides both within me and beyond my grasp. The author who wrote Dove mi trovo is and is not the author who translated them. This split consciousness is, if nothing else, a bracing experience.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 May 2022

Jhumpa Lahiri is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

