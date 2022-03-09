|
Translating Myself and Others
good, personal collection of pieces about engaging with language and texts
Translating Myself and Others collects, in chronological order, Jhumpa Lahiri's "written thoughts about translation over the past seven years", ten pieces written between 2015 to 2021, along with an Introduction and an Afterword first published here.
It is very much a collection between languages -- Italian and English, in particular --, not least in that three of the ten pieces were originally written in Italian, and the others: "were drafted in a hybrid of English and Italian before I converted them fully into English in their final form".
A nice touch, too, is the inclusion in an Appendix of 'Two Essays in Italian': the Italian original of 'Calvino Abroad', and a translation (by Domenico Starnone) of Where I Find Myself.
It is my engagement with Starnone's texts over the past six years that has rendered me, definitively, a translator, and this novel activity in my creative life has rendered clear the inherent instability not only of language but of lifeIn 'Containers', the Introduction to Ties, she tries to convey what is so appealing and interesting about his prose, noting that fellow translator Michael Moore: "believes that Starnone [...] is one of the few contemporary Italian authors today who writes an uncontaminated Italian", while she suggests: "His style is protean". While familiarity with Starnone's works, or Lahiri's translations, is obviously helpful, this trio of pieces can still be appreciated without it. Among other things, she conveys well -- here as elsewhere -- how translation can not be definitive -- there is no single right answer or version, as she notes, for example, in 'Juxtaposition', that: "My version of Trick, the first in English, is just one of many that might have been". (The suggestion -- that hers is (just) the first, i.e. that more could well follow -- is a nice touch, too.)
While her focus in these pieces is on her Italian experience, she does also move beyond that. In 'In Praise of Echo' and in 'An Ode to the Mighty Optative' Lahiri goes back to the classics, specifically Ovid, Aristotle, and Horace, dusting off her college Latin and Greek, and Ovid features prominently in the Afterword as well.
Throughout, the personal aspect of her engagement is at the fore -- most obviously in her discussion of 'Where I Find Myself' (subtitled: 'On Self-Translation') and her pieces on her Starnone-translations, but also, for example, in the longest piece in the collection, which: "grew out of remarks originally prepared in Italian for a panel to celebrate the definitive edition of Lettere del carcere [Letters from prison] by Antonio Gramsci".
The insights she offers sometimes nicely blend the personal with the more general, as when she writes about (self-)translating her novel Dove mi trovo (published in English then as Whereabouts) in 'Where I Find Myself':
As someone who dislikes looking back at her work, and prefers not to reread it if at all possible, I was not an ideal candidate to translate Dove mi trovo, given that translation is the most intense form of reading and rereading there is. I have never reread one of my books as many times as Dove mi trovo. The experience would have been deadening had it been one of my English books. But working with Italian, even a book that I have myself composed slips surprisingly easily in and out of my hands. This is because the language resides both within me and beyond my grasp. The author who wrote Dove mi trovo is and is not the author who translated them. This split consciousness is, if nothing else, a bracing experience.Translating Myself and Others is a nicely varied collection of pieces reflecting on translation, through a very personal lens. Lahiri notes about Gramsci: "Translation was a reality, aspiration, discipline, anchor, and metaphor" for him, and her reflections reveal how similarly significant, in so many different ways, it is to her as well. Her pieces show how translation is, indeed: "the most intense form of reading and rereading there is" -- and what is found and gained by that deep engagement with text and with language.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 May 2022
