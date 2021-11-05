

Title: Trust Author: Domenico Starnone Genre: Novel Written: 2019 (Eng. 2021) Length: 171 pages Original in: Italian Availability: Trust - US Trust - UK Trust - Canada Im Vertrauen - Deutschland Confidenza - Italia

Italian title: Confidenza

Translated and with an Afterword by Jhumpa Lahiri

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 5/11/2021 Baya Simons

From the Reviews :

"Trust is structurally closest to Ties among Starnone’s translated novels: both pull away from the protagonist at the very end, fast-forwarding to the ends of their lives, and switching the perspective to a different character. This precise, cinematic control of time and perspective gives an impressive sense of grandness to such brief novels, and brings with it the aching poignancy of hindsight." - Baya Simons, Financial Times

The complete review 's Review :

Trust is a three-act novel, with accounts by three different narrators. 'The First Story', narrated by Pietro, is by far the longest, and focuses on his life mostly between ages thirty and forty, when he is a teacher who finds some success with two books about the education system while his wife, Nadia, abandons her academic career, settling into motherhood. 'The Second Story' is set some forty years later, when Pietro is already long retired and his pushy daughter Emma sees to it that he is included on an honors-list of teachers and professors and that he is one of the three prize-winners on a newly-established national day dedicated to schools and schooling. Part of the prize ceremony then includes having a former student of the honored teacher say some words about him or her, and Emma suggests and arranges for it to be Teresa, one of Pietro's students from way back in the day who is now world famous. Finally, 'The Third Story' is Teresa's account of finding herself invited and then going to this event.

Teresa -- also in her seventies by the time she gets around to having her say -- reflects from so many decades on that:

We do so many stupid things when we're young. No trace should remain of youth, not even memory.

I'm talking about my time. The things you write, the places you go off to, your success, your looking so handsome and getting compliments and being celebrated, takes up a boatload of my time.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 November 2021

About the Author :

Italian author Domenico Starnone was born in 1943.

