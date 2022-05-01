

the complete review - fiction

Brisbane



by

Eugene Vodolazkin



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Brisbane Author: Eugene Vodolazkin Genre: Novel Written: 2018 (Eng. 2022) Length: 335 pages Original in: Russian Availability: Brisbane - US Brisbane - UK Brisbane - Canada Brisbane - France Brisbane - Italia Brisbane - España from : Bookshop.org (US) directly from : Plough Publishing

Russian title: Брисбен

Translated by Marian Schwartz

Our Assessment:



B+ : obvious, but not in the ways one might initially expect -- and ultimately very well done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Il Manifesto . 18/4/2021 Michela Venditti

From the Reviews :

"Tessuto di riferimenti e allusioni alla letteratura russa, da Turgenev a Cechov, da Karamzin a Puškin, Brisbane è l’espressione diretta di un mondo, sia interno che esterno, dipinto da Vodolazkin in contraddittoria e intrigante unità e con grandiosa leggerezza. Al centro della narrazione stanno il suono delle parole, le declinazioni di nomi in russo e in ucraino, le etimologie, e anche una rivista che pubblica solo titoli palindromi (sui quali si è esercitata la perizia del traduttore)." - Michela Venditti, Il Manifesto

The complete review 's Review :

The chapters in Brisbane alternate between present-day first person accounts, from 2012 to 2014, by Gleb Yanovsky, and an omniscient narrator chronicling Gleb's earlier life, also chronologically, from 1971 through 2000. Gleb is a world-famous guitar player, and in the novel's opening scene, aboard a flight from Paris to Petersburg, he meets a writer who publishes under the pseudonym Nestor -- himself well-known enough that Gleb has read one of his books. Nestor finds himself intrigued by Gleb and proposes writing a book about him. Gleb notes that there are already a few decent ones about him out there -- but he admits that they are missing the human element; the confident Nestor -- "I'm a good writer", he tells Gleb -- thinks he can do better. If not exactly enthusiastic about the undertaking (and noting that Nestor is clearly quite drunk at the time), Gleb is fine with it: "Go ahead. Write it"". He even recounts a scene from forty years earlier, his father testing the boy's musical ear -- "Why shouldn't that be the start of the book ?" -- and the novel then neatly segues to the next chapter, reproducing that scene from 1971 more fully, in the third person, as if Nestor had taken up the story from there

The retrospective chapters begin with Gleb growing up in Kyiv. His musical genius is not immediately evident; indeed, for a novel about a man who has gone on to become a widely-recognized and very wealthy performer, Gleb's musical talent lies dormant much of the time or is, at best, underutilized. But then Gleb complained to Nestor that where those other books about him fell short was in the fact that they showed: "no understanding that the musical stems from the human". And Brisbane focuses very much on the human: there are musical interludes -- several concerts, and some music-making and -studying along the way -- but far more often it is not front and center. So also, the book basically passes over the most successful period of Gleb's musical career entirely, the years between 2000 and 2012.

Language is very much at the fore in Brisbane as well -- down to Gleb studying philology at university, rather than continuing music school. (His thesis, then, is on polyphony.) The connection between language and music is repeatedly made clear -- very explicitly then, after he has graduated but before he has really begun down the path to his eventual success, when he realizes: "music was language and language music". Earlier, he had also come to understand that:

Music can only exist in harmony with silence. Without a pause a sound is incomplete, as is speech without silence. Gleb's musical pause lasted for many years, but it was only a pause. For his understanding of music, they proved more important than years and years of playing.

She often repeated that she'd like to live in Australia; for some reason, that country seemed like the embodiment of the carefree life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 May 2022

About the Author :

Russian author Eugene Vodolazkin (Евгений Водолазкин; Evguéni Vodolazkine, Evgenij Vodolazkin) was born in 1964.

