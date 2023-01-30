Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Dead Lions



by

Mick Herron



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The second in the Slough House series

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly plotted and twisted; good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 7/10/2019 Hannes Hintermeier Publishers Weekly A- 25/2/2013 .

From the Reviews :

"Sarkasmus ist eine der großen Stärken dieses Autors, schwarzer Humor eine weitere. Und an erzählerischer Phantasie scheint es ihm auch nicht zu mangeln. (...) Herron spielt gekonnt mit Mustern des Genres und überträgt dessen Regeln in die Gegenwart, die leider so viel digitaler und komplizierter geworden ist. Und viel weniger glamourös. Der Autor schlägt einen weiteren Nagel in den Sarg der einst so glorreichen Geheimdienstgeschichte Britanniens als Teil der überragenden Intelligenz des Empire. Gentleman-Spione, das ist Herrons Botschaft, die waren einmal." - Hannes Hintermeier, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"The complex plot drags a bit in the middle, as Herron gets quite a number of balls in the air, but once he does, the narrative picks up real steam and becomes genuinely thrilling. The novel is equally noteworthy for its often lyrical prose." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Dead Lions returns the reader to Slough House, a few months after the essentially sidelined crew there had enjoyed a rare taste of actual spying adventure and success, as chronicled in Slow Horses. Things have meanwhile returned back to the dreary normal that's expected at Slough House, where:

There was a theory, of course, that they were given these jobs for a reason, and the reason was that they'd grow so mind-achingly bored they'd qui, saving the Service the hassle of bringing their employment to an end, with its attendant risk of being taken to tribunal.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 January 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Soho Press publicity page

Baskerville publicity page

Actes Sud publicity page

Diogenes publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Mick Herron was born in 1963.

- Return to top of the page -