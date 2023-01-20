Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Masquerade and the

Nameless Women



by

Mikage Eiji



general information | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 殺人鬼探偵の捏造美学

Translated by Daniel Morales

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : some good ideas, but ultimately goes too far in too many directions

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Masquerade and the Nameless Women begins with a "Prologue II"; with Prologue I coming only at the novel's conclusion. (The last third of the book is taken up by two Epilogues and that first Prologue.) It opens with the observation that:

The serial killer Seiren Higano had rules.

This is a personal story based on the serial killer Seiren Higano's aesthetic.

He'd transcended reality, transcended substance, had turned into an illusory urban legend. And somehow he had managed to charm everyone by combining the malevolence of murder with his beautiful aesthetic.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 January 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Mikage Eiji (御影瑛路) was born in 1983.

- Return to top of the page -