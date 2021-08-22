Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Sentence



Louise Erdrich



Title: The Sentence Author: Louise Erdrich Genre: Novel Written: 2021 Length: 381 pages Availability: The Sentence - US The Sentence - UK The Sentence - Canada

B : enjoyable bookish novel of our recent times

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Entertainment Weekly B 8/11/2021 Mary Sollosi The NY Times . 2/11/2021 Molly Young The NY Times Book Rev. . 14/11/2021 Malcolm Jones The Washington Post A 9/11/2021 Ron Charles

From the Reviews :

"Tookie's voice is genuine and humorous, her perspective rich with history, literacy, and quietly simmering fury. Erdrich's fictional account of Tookie's pandemic experience, as singular and as universal as anyone's, resonates with strange and familiar detail (...) but doesn't blend consistently with her tale of the phantom Flora." - Mary Sollosi, Entertainment Weekly





"(A) bewitching novel that begins with a crime that would seem to defy “relatability” but becomes a practical metaphor for whatever moral felonies lurk unresolved in your guilty heart. (...) As its title suggests, The Sentence is an incredibly bookish book. The layers of bookishness are dizzying: from the micro (one employee’s name is Pen) to the macro (the central mystery: Was Flora killed by a book?). This is a novel obsessed with the operations of running an independent bookstore: dealing with publishers, playing the Tetris game that is shelf space, packaging mail orders." - Molly Young, The New York Times





is an incredibly bookish book. The layers of bookishness are dizzying: from the micro (one employee’s name is Pen) to the macro (the central mystery: Was Flora killed by a book?). This is a novel obsessed with the operations of running an independent bookstore: dealing with publishers, playing the Tetris game that is shelf space, packaging mail orders." - "More than anything, Tookie craves normal. Normal is not her default. (...) The Sentence covers a lot of ground, from ghosts to the joys and trials of bookselling to the lives of Native Americans and inmates doing hard time. And that’s just the first half of the story, before the pandemic, before George Floyd. The novel gets a little baggy after a while, as Erdrich struggles to juggle multiple plotlines. But the virtues here so outweigh the flaws that to complain seems almost like ingratitude." - Malcolm Jones, The New York Times Book Review





covers a lot of ground, from ghosts to the joys and trials of bookselling to the lives of Native Americans and inmates doing hard time. And that’s just the first half of the story, before the pandemic, before George Floyd. The novel gets a little baggy after a while, as Erdrich struggles to juggle multiple plotlines. But the virtues here so outweigh the flaws that to complain seems almost like ingratitude." - "The coronavirus pandemic is still raging away and God knows we’ll be reading novels about it for years, but Louise Erdrich’s The Sentence may be the best one we ever get. Neither a grim rehashing of the lockdown nor an apocalyptic exaggeration of the virus, her book offers the kind of fresh reflection only time can facilitate, and yet it’s so current the ink feels wet. (...) Be prepared: The Sentence is that rare novel about the life-transforming effect of literature that arrives with its own syllabus. (...) The great arc of these first 30 pages (...) could have provided all the material needed for a whole novel, but Erdrich has something else in mind for The Sentence: This is a ghost story -- though not like any I’ve read before. The novel’s ectoplasm hovers between the realms of historical horror and cultural comedy." - Ron Charles, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Sentence is narrated by Tookie -- a nickname that's stuck, with her using it on even her identifying papers, to the extent that it's crowded out her real name, one that she's repressed:

'I can't remember. Maybe I saw it on some official forms a few times,' I said. 'But do you know, I've blocked it out ? I guess that's weird.'

Our specialty is Native books, of course, her main interest. But here comes the annoying part: she was a stalker -- of all things Indigenous. Maybe stalker is too harsh a word. Let's say instead that she was a very persistent wannabe.

In November 2019, death took one of my most annoying customers. But she did not disappear.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 November 2021

About the Author :

Pulitzer Prize-winning American author Louise Erdrich was born in 1954.

