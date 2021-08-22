|
The Sentence
Our Assessment:
B : enjoyable bookish novel of our recent times
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The Sentence is narrated by Tookie -- a nickname that's stuck, with her using it on even her identifying papers, to the extent that it's crowded out her real name, one that she's repressed:
'I can't remember. Maybe I saw it on some official forms a few times,' I said. 'But do you know, I've blocked it out ? I guess that's weird.'Not so weird, given a complicated and difficult childhood -- but it's no surprise that her (real) name comes to play a role in the story. Tookie is strongly defined by identity -- her tribal one and that community she is part of, as well as then her professional one, as, book-obsessed , she comes to work in a bookstore -- and ultimately she comes to some terms with some other, even more fundamental aspects of her identity. She notes early on: "Books contain everything worth knowing except what ultimately matters", and, though very book-centered, The Sentence ultimately does focus on experience, and it is the human -- and spiritual (in the sense of ghostly ...) -- connections and interactions she has that are the truly meaningful ones here.
There are a variety of 'sentences' in The Sentence, but among the most significant is a nearly life-defining legal one meted out, which Tookie recounts at the outset. The death of a friend's boyfriend sets off Tookie's legal problems, as she agreed to be helpful and ... pick up the body. This turns into something that the law sees as outright body-snatching -- and it gets worse, since the crossing of state lines is involved, as well as something more that Tookie was not aware of when she bundled up the corpse. When all is said and done she finds herself sentenced to sixty years.
Tookie manages in prison, after a fashion; books help a lot (even if at first she isn't allowed access to them); indeed, she finds: "the most important skill I'd gained in prison was how to read with murderous attention". Pretty much out of the blue -- for her -- the sentence is then also commuted, after seven years, and Tookie is free again. She comes to work in a bookstore -- owned by a woman named Louise (and, yes, that clearly is the author, and the bookstore naturally resembles her own) -- which is certainly a good fit, and a good environment for her. She also marries -- Pollux, an old friend but also, back then, the policeman who had arrested her.
Beyond the usual customers Tookie deals with at the bookstore, there are also some more unusual ones -- notably the very annoying Flora. Among other things:
Our specialty is Native books, of course, her main interest. But here comes the annoying part: she was a stalker -- of all things Indigenous. Maybe stalker is too harsh a word. Let's say instead that she was a very persistent wannabe.And then Flora dies -- at least in physical form:
In November 2019, death took one of my most annoying customers. But she did not disappear.Flora continues to haunt the bookstore -- and Tookie in particular -- in ghost-form. (As Erdrich puts it, in one of the particularly nice bits of the book: "Five days after Flora died, she was still coming to the bookstore. I'm still not strictly rational. How could I be ? I sell books.")
So, yes, The Sentence is the story of a haunting -- but it's not too much a ghost-story, with Flora certainly a frequent presence (and continued annoyance), but not so much front and center, most of the time. The date of her death isn't insignificant: November, 2019, close to the present-day -- as The Sentence then also very much becomes a chronicle of these past few years: a virus spreads, upending lives and businesses (though fortunately the bookstore is deemed an essential business, and putters on) and, of course, there is also 25 May 2020, the deadly assault on George Floyd, right there in Minneapolis.
Tookie's household also grows, with the appearance of Pollux's niece, "inherited" from one of his brothers, Hetta, complete with newborn Jarvis. Tookie and Pollux are a good match, but there are a variety of stresses in the household and beyond -- including then the protests about the George Floyd-killing, as well as the constant fear and then the reality of Covid. Tookie does her best, which is normally pretty good, but she does manage to put her foot in it every now and then; as she notes: "doing the wrong thing in general was my nature".
Tookie certainly wants to shake her ghost, but, like a book she left behind, Flora seems pretty much unshakeably persistent. Tookie's struggles with her ghost are very much on her mind -- but so is a great deal else; The Sentence is a fairly busy book. For all that, everything still works itself out quite neatly and well enough in the end.
The Sentence is also a very immediate book -- straight out of our time (at this time), a chronicle of the Covid- and George Floyd-years. Despite the larger events, it also remains localized, to Tookie's world -- and , as such, is also appealingly book-centric. An ideal boostore-worker, Tookie is obsessed with books, and enthusiastic about helping people find the right ones: "I would rescue him with books", she says about one customer, and even if she knows books aren't always the answer, they are certainly her main go-to. So also Erdrich includes a seven-page appendix to The Sentence, a 'Totally Biased List of Tookie's Favorite Books', neatly divided into a variety of categories that cover most of the novel's themes, from a 'Ghost-Managing Book List' to various Indigenous-titles lists to 'Tookie's Pandemic Reading'.
Tookie's prison experience had certainly helped form her -- specifically regarding books: "There, I had learned to read with a force that resembled insanity", and this great passion for books and reading certainly comes through in The Sentence. But the novel also moves beyond that, especially in its treatment of the different relationships -- always as seen and experienced by well-meaning if sometimes too headstrong Tookie.
It makes for an enjoyable read, serious but not too heavy. The sincere and somewhat gruff Tookie is a fine guide, and her turbulent life -- and the genuine affection (despite the occasional frustrations) she has for those around her -- make her a fine main figure. The immediacy of The Sentence -- clearly written in the moment, rather than just about it, might not be ideal -- there's something to be said for some distance to events -- but with Tookie fully immersed in the times and circumstances it feels convincing enough. Still, the better parts of the book are mostly those that aren't so (real-life-)event- specific and focused.
Despite the often serious subject matter, The Sentence is a fairly casual read, Tookie quite amiably and ultimately fairly easily powering through the hardships and bizarreness (especially in the form of that ghost) she faces; Erdrich doesn't let her get too hung up on any single thing for too long (even if certain issues repeatedly come to the fore). The proximity of events (which keep coming) also keeps the book from becoming too reflective -- but also gives it an at times surface-skim-like feel, as much as Erdrich seeks to ground it in Tookie. The love of books -- including a lot of name-dropping of titles -- is a nice touch, very convincingly woven in the story, and should certainly appeal to the avid reader.
The Sentence is a fine novel of our recent times, with a few more layers to it -- a solid and fairly fast read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 November 2021
Pulitzer Prize-winning American author Louise Erdrich was born in 1954.
