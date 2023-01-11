the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 January 2023
11 January:
NEA grants | 2022 in review at the complete review
11 January 2023
- Wednesday
NEA grants | 2022 in review at the complete review
NEA grants
The (American) National Endowment for the Arts has announced its first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2023 (there will be a second this summer).
(The National Endowment for the Humanities has also announced their grants.)
Lots of literary awards -- see the full list (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of grants.
Among them 36 literature fellowships for Creative Writing, and 22 for Translation Projects.
There's no convenient overview list of the translation projects, but you can click through to each one here.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
2022 in review at the complete review
Here is the annual overview of the year that was at the site in numbers:
In 2022, 165 books were reviewed at the complete review, down from the 174 in 2021 and the fewest in a long time.
The total number of pages of the reviewed books was slightly less than in 2021 -- 50,535, versus 51,302 -- but the average length of reviewed books was up more than ten pages, to 306.27 -- the highest average to date (and probably too high -- I should probably aim for more balance).
The median length of reviewed books was up by two pages, to 242.50.
The longest book reviewed was 1122 pages long, one of two that came in at over a thousand pages, with another seven titles 750 or more pages in length.
Only five books were under 100 pages in length.
The total number of review-words written was only 213,022 -- down considerably from 268,854 in 2021 --, with the average review-length down closer to the historic average, at 1291 (down from a 1545.14 words/review average in 2021).
The median review-length was 1141 words, and the longest was 3387 words long, with two more reviews over 3000 words in length (and one with 2999) and 13 more over 2000 words.
You can find the 50 most popular reviews, 2022 here.
The most popular author pages were:
(Ernaux's Nobel Prize win of course easily propelled her to the top of the list.)
- Annie Ernaux
- Patrick White
- Murakami Haruki
- Amélie Nothomb
- Jonathan Coe
Books originally written in 34 languages (including English) were reviewed in 2022 -- up from 29 in 2021,
The top nine languages were:
(There were nine languages which two books were originally written in.)
- 1. English 60 (36.36%% of all books) (2021: 45)
- 2. French 18 (2021: 27)
- 3. Japanese 14 (12)
- 4. German 12 (13)
- 5. Spanish 11 (14)
- 6. Russian 6
- 7. Italian 4
- 8. Chinese 3
- -. Danish 3
It's more difficult to get any sort of meaningful count of countries, not least because countries change over the years (the Soviet Union, ancient Rome, etc.), but authors of reviewed books in 2022 came from roughly 48 countries, compared to 51 in 2021.
The leading countries were:
(It is interesting to see that so much of the increase in written-in-English coverage is clearly of works by authors from the UK -- and that there were actaully fewer American-authored titles reviewed in 2022.)
- 1. US 25 (2021: 27)
- 2. UK 24 (11)
- 3. Japan 14 (12)
- 4. France 12 (22)
- 5. Germany 6 (6)
The ratio of male-to-female authors remains consistently poor, with reviews of only 35 titles by women writers -- 21.21%.
Site traffic had already begun to rise significantly at the end of 2021 and continued to improve throughout the year, with total traffic up almost 70 % year-on-year.
There were visitors from 229 countries and territories in 2022 (2021: 215); the only country with visitors in 2021 that did not register a visit in 2022 was the Marshall Islands.
The countries from which the most traffic came were:
The top five nations were unchanged -- with the percentage of traffic from each also almost completely stable -- but Australia did move by China for sixth place.
- United States (32.66%; 2021: 32.95%)
- India (9.55%)
- United Kingdom (8.99%)
- Philippines
- Canada
- Australia
- China
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
