the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 January 2023
1 January:
Coming in 2023 | International Booker Prize submissions | Kanishka Gupta profile | 2023
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 January 2023
- Sunday
Coming in 2023 | International Booker Prize submissions
Kanishka Gupta profile | 2023
Coming in 2023
There are, no doubt, lots of good books to look forward to coming in 2023, and there are already a couple of overviews out offering some guidance.
See, for example:
The Millions and the Literary Hub always do extensive 'Most Anticipated'-lists, but these doesn't seem to be out/up yet.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
International Booker Prize submissions
As longtime readers know, one of my biggest pet peeves is that the vast majority of literary prizes refuse to reveal what books are actually in the running for the prize, i.e. what books have been submitted (and found eligible).
Particularly egregious is the Booker Prize, which limits how many books a publisher/imprint can submit; it used to be worse (a strict two-book limit) but the system still guarantees that many worthy titles aren't even in the running.
(Honorable exceptions among prizes, ones which reveal what books are in the running, include the Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, the Canadian Governor General's Literary Awards, the Helen & Kurt Wolff Translator's Prize, and the Boekenbon Literatuurprijs.)
Like the Booker Prize, the International Booker Prize refuses to reveal the books in the running.
Sometimes some of the judges post cruel tease photos of the books they are considering (i.e. pictures where the books and their titles themselves are, for all intents and purposes, unrecognizable).
So how refreshing it is now to see one of the judges for the 2023 prize, Fred Studemann, spill at least a good number of the beans on Twitter:
I suspect this picture and tweet will disappear shortly, but I've taken a screenshot and I assume other enthusiasts have already transcribed the whole list.
But the best thing would be of course if the Booker-folk just published a list of all the titles being considered themselves !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Kanishka Gupta profile
Via I'm pointed to Paromita Chakrabarti's profile in the Indian Express, Meet The Agent: Delhi-based Kanishka Gupta, whose agency represents some of the subcontinent's biggest literary talents, including this year's Booker winners.
The agency is the Writer's Side -- apparently: "the largest literary agency and consultancy in South Asia, representing more than 1,000 writers across different genres from all over the world.".
That's certainly ... a lot.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
2023
2022 was the year I hit 5000 reviews at the complete review, 2024 will be the twenty-fifth anniversary of the site.
No such milestones in 2023, but it's really just about the reviews anyway, and I expect to keep churning those out at the same more or less steady rate: yes, as always, what you'll find at the site is: more of the same.
I did get to fewer books than I have in a while -- only 165 reviewed in 2022 -- but I do expect to get to more this year.
I did focus too much on longer titles in 2022 -- the average reviewed book was 306 pages, which is considerably above the historic average (and also an indicator that I was looking at way too few poetry volumes and plays, among other things) -- and if I manage to cut back on those, that would certainly help things.
(If ... -- there are still piles of big books that I want to get to, so I'm not sure how that will work out.)
Traffic was up significantly at the site all year (for no clear reason) -- I'll have final numbers for you in a few days --, which is always nice to see; I'm glad to see readers still find the site to be of use and interest.
I have no specific reading or reviewing resolutions for the year -- I'm happy just to be able to keep on going -- though of course various ambitions (and so much to catch up on ...) constantly dance through my mind.
So many books I'd love to get to !
I'd say I can't wait to get started, but of course I've never stopped -- so on we go, into the new year !
Wishing all of you a wonderful 2023 -- and a lot of good reading !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
