the complete review - fiction

How to Turn Into a Bird



by

María José Ferrada



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: El hombre del cartel

Translated by Elizabeth Bryer

Our Assessment:



B+ : very well crafted; effective

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Imparcial A+ 19/12/2021 Francisco Estévez La Nacion . 28/12/2021 Noelia Rivero

From the Reviews :

" El hombre del cartel es una obra mayor dentro de un género pequeño porque no es menor la categoría del relato largo o novela corta, y por el hecho de ser sobresaliente es una de las novelas del año que desfallece sin remedio ante nosotros." - Francisco Estévez, El Imparcial





"(L)a simpleza que habita la narración del niño hace aún más aguda la mirada crítica, no solo de los problemas económicos de la periferia chilena -- eso que ocultan las luces de los carteles que venden felicidad --, sino también de la precarización de los afectos colectivos, del resentimiento antes que de la solidaridad triunfando en el espíritu de un pueblo (.....) El ascenso y descenso de este personaje, el cartel de una empresa transnacional que oculta los cerros, algún que otro fantasma desoído y la posibilidad ensoñadora de un resto de infancia de Miguel harán de esta novela una gran parábola que ilustra mejor que un postulado de geopolítica el momento actual de nuestra región, sus heridas más domésticas" - Noelia Rivero, La Nacion

The complete review 's Review :

How to Turn Into a Bird is narrated by now twelve-year-old Miguel, recounting events since his aunt's longtime partner Ramón had moved out of the apartment they shared -- moving to a nearby Coca-Cola billboard, a place he finds perfectly suited to his needs. Ramón works for a company that erects such billboards, and was able to convince his boss to keep him employed in this new capacity -- basically, just hanging out up there.

Ramón lived with Paulina in a housing complex, in the apartment next to where Miguel and his mother live. (Miguel's father is not in the picture.) It's a working-class community, the residents struggling some -- the cheap construction means that everything can be heard through the walls -- but with some sense of stability. Miguel's mother is constantly complaining, but:

My mother owned one of the small stores in the housing complex and was an active participant in the neighborhood council. In both places she felt that others took advantage, even though she was the one doubling prices in the first instance, and the one proposing the agenda in the second.

As could be expected, he said nothing. He knew that once trapped in words, the events that circulated in the air became a concrete presence. Or an absence, in his case.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2023

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Chilean author María José Ferrada was born in 1977.

