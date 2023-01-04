|
How to Turn Into a Bird
B+ : very well crafted; effective
How to Turn Into a Bird is narrated by now twelve-year-old Miguel, recounting events since his aunt's longtime partner Ramón had moved out of the apartment they shared -- moving to a nearby Coca-Cola billboard, a place he finds perfectly suited to his needs.
Ramón works for a company that erects such billboards, and was able to convince his boss to keep him employed in this new capacity -- basically, just hanging out up there.
My mother owned one of the small stores in the housing complex and was an active participant in the neighborhood council. In both places she felt that others took advantage, even though she was the one doubling prices in the first instance, and the one proposing the agenda in the second.Ramón essentially removes himself from this (and basically all) society, but takes completely to his new perch and home, both for the far-reaching view it affords as well as because he now finds himself: "just the way he liked to be: alone".
Miguel goes to visit him with Paulina -- whose son he is often mistaken for -- regularly. Ramón drinks a fair amount, but tends to the off-in-his-own-world anyway. So also, he is not very talkative:
As could be expected, he said nothing. He knew that once trapped in words, the events that circulated in the air became a concrete presence. Or an absence, in his case.Ramón's choice, removing himself from the community in this way -- and setting up a home in a billboard, visible to all --, rubs especially Miguel's mother the wrong way. It's even a subject that makes it onto the agenda of the neighborhood council meetings -- albeit not near the top of the list. A more pressing issue is the homeless, another presence that does not fit within the community-fold, and makes for increasing tensions.
Miguel carefully navigates this world -- well aware "that anybody could become the rejected cat, depending on the group's mood". Only late in the story do the tensions then find a real spark, when a child disappears, mob-mentality then quickly breaking out.
Ferrada presents the story in three parts -- a short 'First Week', a longer section of 'The Days Following', and then culminating in the dark turn of 'The Final Days'. Very short chapters are also presented in short pieces -- generally just paragraph by paragraph --, Miguel's telling of the story deceptively simple but resonant. What offends about Ramón is his unwillingness to accept that: "there was a structure, an order to things", but as Ferrada shows in How to Turn Into a Bird, this supposed order and structure is tenuous and arbitrary, and other forces are at play, too. The tale long seems, in both its telling and events, light and airy, but is also firmly grounded in a recognizably real world, from the capitalist system in which Paulina and Miguel's mother work to the dangers of the crowd. It is then also a novel of breaking with the system -- first Ramón, and then, in the conclusion, Paulina --, a realization that hope lies elsewhere.
It's well put together, and well written, a carefully crafted poignant story that proves a lot deeper (and darker) than it appears at first sight. There's an almost sketch-like quality to Miguel's voice -- and the book is very short, just novella length, really -- but there's a great deal of shading to the work, much more to all of it than one might first suspect.
Well worthwhile.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2023
Chilean author María José Ferrada was born in 1977.
