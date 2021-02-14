

the complete review - fiction

How to Order the Universe



by

María José Ferrada



Spanish title: Kramp

Translated by Elizabeth Bryer

Our Assessment:



A- : beautifully wrought

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ABC . 7/2/2020 Alejandro Palomas The NY Times Book Rev. . 31/1/2021 Ginny Hogan

From the Reviews :

"¿Por qué? porque esta es una historia humilde y emocionalmente magistral… eso es exactamente, una clase magistral de lo que debe de ser una novela: frases cortas, poco adorno, la mirada de una niña que recorre los caminos de un país -- Chile -- acompañando a su padre, el trasfondo de la dictadura como un nubarrón que nunca descarga pero que nada borra, un hombre que visita ferreterías, que vende tuercas, tornillos y maquinaria mientras su niña lo ve todo, nos lo cuenta todo" - Alejandro Palomas, ABC





"Transience pervades this slim novel: in the father's itinerant career, in the pace at which new information undermines M's prior conception of life. And the book is itself transient. Ferrada turns the story on its head several times with just one sentence. You'll find yourself at the end before you know it, still wondering if M finally found the order she craved." - Ginny Hogan, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

How to Order the Universe begins with an account of how D became a traveling salesman, selling hardware items of the Kramp brand in Chile starting in 1969. D is the father of M, the narrator of this novel populated by figures referred to only by a single initial. Only M's mother is instead referred to by her role, rather than a name or initial, and only one character's name is actually spelled out, Jaime Andrés Suarez Moncada, whose role, however, is one of absence rather than presence.

M writes as an adult, in some indistinct present, looking back, but she fully inhabits the child-self (through her mid-teens) whose life she describes here. She notes that: "I began early with a classification of things", in trying to find an order in this world. At age seven, she decides: "I would be D's assistant": with polished shoes like his, she wants to go with him on his sales-calls -- and, persistent as she is (a gift inherited from D), he agrees to take her along. As he quickly realizes, the young girl at his side only helps his sales-pitches -- "it was one thing to tell a man clutching a sample case that he was shameless, and quite another to tell him so when his other hand was clutching mine" --, and he's not just willing but eager to keep taking her along, and so they establish a real partnership.

D is her father, but M refers to him as 'D'. Just as she began her story before she was even born, describing the beginnings of D's travelling salesman career and how he met her mother -- in 1973 --, his role exists separate from his relation to M. Not so M's mother -- even as she is a much more distant figure in the story. M explains about her partnership with D -- which would come to involve her missing a great deal of school, a fact carefully hidden from her concerned but not all too attentive mother:

Everything that happened next was only possible because my mother was absent. It wasn't that she left the house much, it was that a part of her had abandoned her body and now resisted coming back.

What I'm trying to say is that every person tries to explain the inner workings of things with whatever is at hand. I, at seven years of age, had reached out my hand, and had grasped a Kramp catalogue.

Approaching eight years of age, I had discovered that, while D was nothing special as a father, he made an excellent employer.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 February 2021

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Chilean author María José Ferrada was born in 1977.

