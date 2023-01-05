|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Forbidden Notebook
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : nicely done
See our review for fuller assessment.
* review of an earlier translation
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Forbidden Notebook is presented in diary form, the entries of Valeria Cossati in the notebook of the title from between November, 1950 and May, 1951.
(The novel was serialized, first published in installments in a magazine, appearing practically in real time.)
Age forty-three, Valeria is married to Michele, and they have two basically just-grown children, Riccardo and Mirella, who still live at home.
Though Valeria and Michele were born in well-off families, they haven't been able to maintain the previous generations' living standards (defensively Valeria insists: "we did come from wealthy families, but that everything had been lost to bad management"); they are securely middle-class -- Michele has a good bank job, and Valeria works as well -- but money is still tight and a constant concern.
Maybe it's because studies were very different then for girls. I would never have thought of being a lawyer. I studied literature, music, art history. I was taught only what is beautiful and sweet in life. Mirella studies forensic medicine. She knows everything.Daughter Mirella has taken to staying out until all hours, and is seeing an older man, a lawyer in his thirties in whose firm she eventually takes her first job. Her mother -- and, especially, her older brother -- worry about her reputation, but Mirella is determined to live a more comfortable life, explaining:
Listen, mamma, I don't want to have the life you and papa have had. Papa is an extraordinary man, uncommon, I know, I adore him, but rather than have the life he's given you, I'd kill myself. I have a single card to play: marriage. And soon, because I can't expect too much, I'll have only youth. I don't have a name, and so forth, a father with a political position, a worldly position, I don't even have clothes.(Valeria does note that: "at Mirella's age I was already married and expecting Riccardo".)
Son Riccardo meanwhile takes a simple girl who hasn't even finished high school for a girlfriend, and comes up with a harebrained scheme to go work in Argentina while keeping this Marina tied to him back here in Italy, preferably in his parents' household while he is abroad. And while Michele does get a raise at work, he also dreams of escape -- pinning his hopes on a screenplay he wrote -- and doesn't take the drama his wife sees in the kids' lives nearly as seriously.
Several times, Valeria also turns to previous writings -- the letters she exchanged with Michele during their engagement or when he was fighting in Africa during the second World War, or even papers and poems she wrote as a schoolgirl --, turning to the past: "maybe because I don't have the courage to confront the present". She is surprised by this version of herself she finds there: the letters: "don't seem to be written by the girl I've always thought I was". And:
I realize that Michele doesn't know me at all if he thinks my attitude at that time was free and rebellious. I'm much freer today, much more rebellious. He continues to address me through an image that no longer reflects who I am.Given how secretive she is about this act that she sees as particularly rebellious -- writing in this notebook --, it's of course perhaps not so surprising that Michele hasn't caught on ..... And, indeed, while Valeria revels in the freedom of this space where she can express herself, she also can not help but perceive it as a danger, a ticking bomb, almost. So also she worries about its discovery, and the consequences, if something should happen to her out of the blue. Ultimately, keeping this honest record, confronting the truths of her life, proves too much; she comes to understand: "all women hide a black notebook, a forbidden diary" -- and she can no longer bear it in tangible form, making for the strong ending to her story.
Forbidden Notebook does, for a while, veer towards the melodramatic. Valeria gets closer to her boss, the wealthy director of the firm, Guido, who has devoted his life to his business; she is tempted -- strongly -- to upend her life. And Riccardo's situation becomes more pressing when he knocks up Marina, with Valeria then again expected to take on more responsibilities -- for family, after all. Meanwhile, poor Michele's dream of a new life in the movie business predictably proves more fantasy than anything else.
The different paths -- the impressively strongly independent Mirella and the relationship she is involved in (with a married man, no less) and where it might lead; Riccardo's much more limited range; Valeria's vacillation between continuing in the role she has filled for the past two decades or flying free -- are a bit extreme in their presentation here, but overall it works quite well, the fundamental issues presented strongly enough in Valeria's voice to overcome the too-simple parts of the story.
The pressures of this society and culture -- evident in everything from Valeria's mother's attitude to the concerns about what the porter might think -- are nicely made clear. How much Valeria (unlike her daughter) is stuck in them and can do little better than write about her situation is particularly nicely realized in Forbidden Notebook. The novel and what Valeria struggles with remain far too relevant in far too much of the world even seventy years after its first publication.
- M.A.Orthofer, 5 January 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Italian author Alba de Céspedes lived 1911 to 1997.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review