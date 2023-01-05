

Forbidden Notebook



by

Alba de Céspedes



Italian title: Quaderno proibito

Translated by Ann Goldstein

Previously translated as The Secret , by Isabel Quigly (1957)

, by Isabel Quigly (1957) With a Foreword by Jhumpa Lahiri

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Italica* . (36:4) 12/1959 Aida Mastrangelo Le Monde . 3/3/1955 Marcel Brion The NY Times Book Rev.* . 28/9/1958 Frances Keene Time* . 13/10/1958 .

* review of an earlier translation

From the Reviews :

"With exquisite sensibility, shrewd analysis and compassionate under standing Alba de Céspedes probes into the hearts and minds of her characters. Her simple, quasi conversational prose is real, sincere, and direct as the character of her heroine. Although the author writes in the first person, and the diary is full of confessions and secrets as all diaries are, this does not prevent her from creating distinct characters who live in their own world of ideas and actions. In this detailed story of everyday events, sometimes dull and sometimes full of color and excitement, she reveals to us not only a segment of contemporary Italian life, but of life everywhere in the world where the same changes in modes of thinking and in standards have taken and are taking place. It possesses a universality of which we are gradually made to feel we are a part." - Aida Mastrangelo, Italica





"(A) mature woman's exploration of the meaning of her marriage, her relationship with her children, her search for self, her new and brutally honest appraisal of the importance of solitude and time, above all time, in family life. (...) This is by far the most profound yet simplest of her books, written with the powerful insight that only a sensitive, highly intelligent woman could bring to the basic problem of Western woman: how to use the freedoms she has won, how to play the manifold roles of wife, mother and professional woman, yet still retain the essential touchstone, the self." - Frances Keene, The New York Times Book Review





"Author de Cespedes attacks neither motherhood nor the status of the housewife; she only asks that Mamma or Mom stand on her dignity and true worth, and above all, that she reject the martyr pose. The Secret expresses poignantly the mood of wanting "to start living afresh" and the discovery that it is too late." - Time

Forbidden Notebook is presented in diary form, the entries of Valeria Cossati in the notebook of the title from between November, 1950 and May, 1951. (The novel was serialized, first published in installments in a magazine, appearing practically in real time.) Age forty-three, Valeria is married to Michele, and they have two basically just-grown children, Riccardo and Mirella, who still live at home. Though Valeria and Michele were born in well-off families, they haven't been able to maintain the previous generations' living standards (defensively Valeria insists: "we did come from wealthy families, but that everything had been lost to bad management"); they are securely middle-class -- Michele has a good bank job, and Valeria works as well -- but money is still tight and a constant concern.

Purchasing the notebook is a spur of the moment act for Valeria -- and an act of rebellion of sorts. She goes to great pains to keep her new activity of diary-keeping from her family, constantly worried that one of them will find it and trying to find a secure hiding place for it: Valeria does not just not have a room of her own, she doesn't even have a drawer of her own in which she could lock it away.

For Valeria it is a huge step: she goes so far as to say: "that for the first time in twenty-three years of marriage I'm doing something for myself". Her dedication to family, her almost literal self-lessness is one reason why, when she even just mentions the idea of keeping a diary, her entire family laughs at the absurdity of the thought. It's also something that has limited her and held her back; as her daughter diagnoses: "You recognize only the authority of the family", for better and worse. (Her adherence to societal norms and expectations is also nicely revealed in her admission that: "When Michele and I were engaged, I sinned with him, but I pretended to do it reluctantly, swept away by him, without consenting".)

Valeria also struggles to find the time to write in her new notebook. Between her job and the housework -- all of which falls upon her -- she's hard-pressed to squeeze in time for herself -- but she starts to try to make some. And in putting down her thoughts she begins to wonder about her life, and her relationships with her family. She comes to recognize that, for example: "although we love each other so much, we protect ourselves from each other like enemies".

Valeria finds: "It is increasingly difficult for me to understand my children". She notes how things have changed, suggesting:

Maybe it's because studies were very different then for girls. I would never have thought of being a lawyer. I studied literature, music, art history. I was taught only what is beautiful and sweet in life. Mirella studies forensic medicine. She knows everything.

Listen, mamma, I don't want to have the life you and papa have had. Papa is an extraordinary man, uncommon, I know, I adore him, but rather than have the life he's given you, I'd kill myself. I have a single card to play: marriage. And soon, because I can't expect too much, I'll have only youth. I don't have a name, and so forth, a father with a political position, a worldly position, I don't even have clothes.

I realize that Michele doesn't know me at all if he thinks my attitude at that time was free and rebellious. I'm much freer today, much more rebellious. He continues to address me through an image that no longer reflects who I am.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 January 2023

(* review of an earlier translation)

About the Author :

Italian author Alba de Céspedes lived 1911 to 1997.

