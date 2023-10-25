Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Her Side of the Story



by

Alba de Céspedes



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Dalla parte di lei

Translated by Jill Foulston

Previously translated by Frances Frenaye in a truncated version, as The Best of Husbands (1952)

(1952) With an Afterword by Elena Ferrante

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : much here that is very good, but doesn't quite work as intended

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev.* . 2/11/1952 Frances Keene Time* . 29/12/1952 . (* review of previous translation, the truncated version The Best of Husbands)

From the Reviews :

"This is a simply told, straightforward novel, too well done to be categorized merely as lending library fiction yet lacking that necessary awareness which would make it a candidate for a higher category. (...) The thing that never seems to occur to Alessandra is that the marriage cannot be made in the image she has created: it must be a shared ideal. (...) Alessandra, with flashes of perception to relieve the whole, is an adolescent bore who wants to eat her man and have him too." - Frances Keene, The New York Times Book Review





"Alba de Cespedes (...) has a sharp eye for the kind of gritty marital incidents that set a man and wife's teeth on edge. In piling most of the evidence and all of the sympathy on her heroine's side, she writes like a shrewd attorney for the plaintiff, but reads, finally, like a somewhat shallow judge of human relations." - Time

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Alessandra -- the one telling: Her Side of the Story -- opens her account explaining that: "I met Francesco Minelli for the first time in Rome, on October 20, 1941", but she only gets to that meeting, and to Francesco -- her future husband -- entering her life just past the midway point of this long -- nearly five hundred page -- novel.

As she then explains:

It may be that it's only from this point on that the story begins to have real importance in terms of the ends for which it has been written. But I couldn't keep silent about everything that led to our meeting: Francesco was in me from the first moment, when my father scorned me at birth because I was a girl.

Men don't have all the subtle reasons for unhappiness that we do. Men adapt. They're lucky. And I wanted to leave a lucky person behind.

My mother tried everything to get me to give up music, novels, poetry. She wanted me to enjoy myself, to be stronger than she was. When I was still young, she used to tell me gloomy and painful love stories, hoping to arouse an instinct for self-preservation.

The thought of suicide, however, which I clung to as a last resort, was a great help during difficult times.

I was sure that she trusted her memory would live on in me and my life as a woman. In fact, the reason for her death and its manner left me with a serious responsibility. I couldn't disappoint myself without disappointing her.

I don't know, but you are different from other women, I can tell you that. Maybe it's because of the books. But there's something not quite right about you two.

With that word, I remember feeling a violent blow to the chest. It was a word that terrified me, although I didn't know what it meant. I really could not have specified what it was to be an anti-fascist. I had never seen an anti-fascist.

I saw his hand once more reaching for my mother's, and I thought of Francesco waiting outside the door. "Are you happy ?"

"Yes," I said, but it wasn't true. I was just in a hurry.

The days stacked up; months quickly swallowed months; the seasons turned. I always said: "Now I'm working; later I'll be happy; now I'm washing up and later I'll be happy; now I'm standing in line but I'll be happy later."

We had nothing left in common besides memories of our childhood. I was always saying that I wanted to live in that neighborhood with those people, but maybe it wasn't true. Truthfully, all I meant was that I wanted to go back to being what I was before my mother died, before the war and I met Francesco and Tomaso.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 October 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Astra House publicity page

Pushkin Press publicity page

Oscar publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Insel publicity page

(* review of previous translation, the truncated version, The Best of Husbands)

Alba de Céspedes at books and writers

See Index of Italian literature

Other books from Pushkin Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Alba de Céspedes lived 1911 to 1997.

- Return to top of the page -