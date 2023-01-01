Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Motion Picture Teller



by

Colin Cotterill



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : decent, movie-loving fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 18/10/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"The heartfelt characters, vividly drawn setting, and subtle humor more than compensate for this lack. Both established fans and those new to Cotterill will be charmed." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Motion Picture Teller begins in late 1996 Bangkok, and features two film-obsessed friends in their early thirties. One is Ali, who got an MBA at Bangkok University but turned down all the offers he received from "greedy companies with logos and retirement plans" and instead pursued his passion, opening Ali's Video Rental. He doesn't eke out much money, but he can indulge his passion, watching films as much as he wants. He is often joined by Supot, who works for the Royal Thai Mail service as a postman -- a job that he doesn't particularly enjoy.

Ali is working on a screenplay of his own, but it's only very slowly taking shape; Supot is generous in his assessment when he suggests to Ali about the outline: "It needs a bit of polishing". But the real action starts when Ali buys a box of videos from a homeless man. It's a great little selection of a dozen films -- "Collector's heaven", Ali observes -- but among the familiar titles is one they don't recognize: Bangkok 2010. Considering the title, Supot observes:

Never heard of it. Must be a documentary. Or a home holiday video.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 January 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Soho Press publicity page

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Film-related books

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Mystery author Colin Cotterill was born in 1952.

- Return to top of the page -