

the complete review - fiction

Silverview



by

John le Carré



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Silverview Author: John le Carré Genre: Novel Written: (2021) Length: 215 pages Availability: Silverview - US Silverview - UK Silverview - Canada Silverview - Deutschland

Published posthumously, in 2021

With an Afterword by Nick Cornwell

Our Assessment:



A- : a very good tight little thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 16/10/2021 . Financial Times . 10/10/2021 Tobias Grey The Guardian . 12/10/2021 Anthony Cummins The Guardian . 14/10/2021 Mick Herron New Statesman . 13/10/2021 Gavin Jacobson The NY Times Book Rev. . 11/10/2021 Joseph Finder Prospect . 12/10/2021 Jay Elwes The Spectator . 23/10/2021 Andrew Rosenheim Time . 12/10/2021 Dan Stewart The Times . 16/10/2021 James Owen TLS . 15/10/2021 Alex Clark Wall St. Journal . 11/10/2021 K. A. Powers The Washington Post . 13/10/2021 M. Roig-Franzia

Review Consensus :



Not le Carré at the height of his powers, but split between those thinking it's still worthwhile and those who are disappointed



From the Reviews :

" Silverview takes at least 50 pages to gather momentum. (...) When the plot takes shape, though, and motives come into focus, the story comes to life and acquires depth, pace and tension. There is a retro charm about proceedings (...) as well as a welcome array of familiar le Carré tropes, from sharply drawn characters to stimulating interviews and debriefings, plus a compelling denouement involving a wanted man on the run. This book is by no means vintage le Carré. But nor is it the half-baked posthumous cash-in it might have been. Rather it is a worthy coda, a commanding farewell from a much-missed master." - The Economist





takes at least 50 pages to gather momentum. (...) When the plot takes shape, though, and motives come into focus, the story comes to life and acquires depth, pace and tension. There is a retro charm about proceedings (...) as well as a welcome array of familiar le Carré tropes, from sharply drawn characters to stimulating interviews and debriefings, plus a compelling denouement involving a wanted man on the run. This book is by no means vintage le Carré. But nor is it the half-baked posthumous cash-in it might have been. Rather it is a worthy coda, a commanding farewell from a much-missed master." - "At the novel's heart is the question of what would drive an ageing spy, whose loyalty to the Secret Intelligence Service has never been in doubt, to turn his coat. (...) There is no denying that occasionally Silverview feels like le Carré is re-mixing some of his greatest hits but there is much fun to be had from his placing them in a contemporary setting." - Tobias Grey, Financial Times





feels like le Carré is re-mixing some of his greatest hits but there is much fun to be had from his placing them in a contemporary setting." - "Crisp prose, a precision-tooled plot, the heady sense of an inside track on a shadowy world... all his usual pleasures are here, although it can't be ignored that they're aren't always quite in sync. (...) Ultimately, Silverview unspools as a cat-and-mouse chase narrative, with the novel's dual perspective putting us in the control room, one step ahead of the characters, able to see the bigger picture, albeit heavily pixellated until the final pages. Such are the layers of irony that it's easy to forget that the sting in the tale was already delivered upfront, in an enigmatic opening shorn of vital context." - Anthony Cummins, The Guardian





unspools as a cat-and-mouse chase narrative, with the novel's dual perspective putting us in the control room, one step ahead of the characters, able to see the bigger picture, albeit heavily pixellated until the final pages. Such are the layers of irony that it's easy to forget that the sting in the tale was already delivered upfront, in an enigmatic opening shorn of vital context." - "The only important question, then, is: is Silverview any good ? Thankfully, the answer is yes. A shaky start aside -- the opening scene doesn't really earn its place in the novel -- the book settles down eight pages in, and for one last time we're in le Carré's familiar world: its themes, its principals, its impeccable style. (...) There are wobbles and coincidences here, certainly. (...) But against this, Silverview has three outstanding set pieces, any one of which more than outweighs weaknesses of plot." - Mick Herron, The Guardian





any good ? Thankfully, the answer is yes. A shaky start aside -- the opening scene doesn't really earn its place in the novel -- the book settles down eight pages in, and for one last time we're in le Carré's familiar world: its themes, its principals, its impeccable style. (...) There are wobbles and coincidences here, certainly. (...) But against this, has three outstanding set pieces, any one of which more than outweighs weaknesses of plot." - "It is arguably Le Carré's greatest misfire since The Naïve and Sentimental Lover (1971), the first time he wrote outside the spy genre. (...) Alas, Silverview reads like the start of an incomplete work rather than the finished thing; an aimless evanescence as opposed to the timeless masterpieces of half a century ago. It represents the nadir of a once formidable literary power that found himself out of joint with the times after the Wall fell." - Gavin Jacobson, New Statesman





(1971), the first time he wrote outside the spy genre. (...) Alas, reads like the start of an incomplete work rather than the finished thing; an aimless evanescence as opposed to the timeless masterpieces of half a century ago. It represents the nadir of a once formidable literary power that found himself out of joint with the times after the Wall fell." - "Typically, le Carré’s narrative warheads are lodged in his endings. The novels patiently build up to a final explosion, leaving readers with a greater sense of dismay than of triumph. Endings, for le Carré, were reckonings. This slender volume (just over 200 pages) does conclude, rather abruptly, but it lacks what le Carré has taught us to expect of an ending. You can wonder, indeed, whether he had quite got around to finishing the book." - Joseph Finder, The New York Times Book Review





" Silverview , however, is not his best work. The ending comes too suddenly and the whole book feels half-formed. You can see the le Carré novel in there, but it remains submerged. Only one person could have brought it to completion but he, alas, is now gone." - Jay Elwes, Prospect





, however, is not his best work. The ending comes too suddenly and the whole book feels half-formed. You can see the le Carré novel in there, but it remains submerged. Only one person could have brought it to completion but he, alas, is now gone." - "(W)hatever the publishing expediency involved, it is a very fine finale. (...) Silverview is short and brisk (roughly half the length of any of the Karla trilogy) but is the better for it. There are no longueurs. As ever with Le Carré, the most intriguing character is the most enigmatic, and most damaged. At the book’s end, a final twist emerges that results, surprisingly, not from the kind of conspiracy Le Carré loved to concoct but from a sublimely imagined cock-up." - Andrew Rosenheim, The Spectator





is short and brisk (roughly half the length of any of the Karla trilogy) but is the better for it. There are no longueurs. As ever with Le Carré, the most intriguing character is the most enigmatic, and most damaged. At the book’s end, a final twist emerges that results, surprisingly, not from the kind of conspiracy Le Carré loved to concoct but from a sublimely imagined cock-up." - "For the reader, Silverview more resembles a jigsaw puzzle. Le Carré was always a superb plotter, and here he deftly arranges a mosaic of seemingly unrelated events and conversations that cohere into a full picture only as the book comes to an end. The narrative rewards yet demands close attention (.....) Yet frustratingly, Silverview also feels unfinished—not in its narrative, but in the bits in between major plot points. Le Carré's keen observational style and grasp of psychological depth seems muted here. Characters and locations feel only sketched out (.....) Silverview , then, is more a drinkable blended whiskey than the vintage single malt le Carré completists might have been hoping for." - Dan Stewart, Time





more resembles a jigsaw puzzle. Le Carré was always a superb plotter, and here he deftly arranges a mosaic of seemingly unrelated events and conversations that cohere into a full picture only as the book comes to an end. The narrative rewards yet demands close attention (.....) Yet frustratingly, also feels unfinished—not in its narrative, but in the bits in between major plot points. Le Carré's keen observational style and grasp of psychological depth seems muted here. Characters and locations feel only sketched out (.....) , then, is more a drinkable blended whiskey than the vintage single malt le Carré completists might have been hoping for." - "The moral heart of le Carré’s final verdict on the vast apparatus of espionage and nation states is simple: the human costs of the intelligence community’s business -- in Edward’s case centring on his role in the Balkans -- are too devastating for an individual to bear. Silverview is, perhaps inevitably, slighter than le Carré’s greatest work; details are sketched, back-stories are conveyed through rapid bursts of indirect speech. There is a rather enjoyable sense of self- referential cliché." - Alex Clark, Times Literary Supplement





is, perhaps inevitably, slighter than le Carré’s greatest work; details are sketched, back-stories are conveyed through rapid bursts of indirect speech. There is a rather enjoyable sense of self- referential cliché." - "Thankfully, what le Carré has left us, is a thoroughly enjoyable book, more accessible and less complex than his greatest works. (...) John le Carré did not just leave the world an engaging novel, he also left us with a warning." - Manuel Roig-Franzia, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Silverview is a posthumous publication -- "Not incomplete but withheld" at the time of author John le Carré's death, as his son explains in an Afterword. A slim thriller, it does have a somewhat condensed feel, with, at times, series of scenes one might imagine could have been expanded, but it is nevertheless a cohesive whole, a nice, tight story. Some reviewers have complained about the relative abruptness of the ending, but it too works -- all of a piece.

A short opening chapter has a young woman visit a man named Proctor, to personally deliver a message from her mother, and to take back a (verbal, rather than written) response. The woman -- a young mother herself, with baby in tow -- doesn't seem very pleased about what she is doing, but dutifully does as charged. And Proctor is clearly a spy-master, in one form or another. But the nature of the message, and the roles of these two characters, only gradually come into focus as the novel proceeds -- though something is very clearly set in motion here.

The second chapter introduces Julian Lawndsley. Family circumstances had meant that he had: "had to dump his hopes of university and become a runner in a City trading house", but he had made his mark there, and a fortune. Aged thirty-three, he has taken the money, quit his City job, and moved to a seaside town in East Anglia -- to open a bookshop. He's clearly not particularly well-read -- the name W.G.Sebald, much less his work, is unfamiliar to him -- but he seems to like the idea, and he can afford to give it a shot. His prospects are uncertain, but he's certainly game -- though it remains an open question, as one character then observes:

Your beautiful new shop. Will it prosper ? I don't mean financially. That's neither here nor there. You're vastly rich, I'm told. But prosper as a quality bookshop in the community ? As a cultural sister-ship to our excellent library ?

'Are you manipulating me ?' Julian calls out cheerfully to Edward

You're Proctor the Doctor, for Christ's sake. Head of Domestic Security. Witchfinder-in-Chief.

Away they went, thinking the unthinkable round the clock. Strangelove stuff. Contingency planning for Armageddon. Where to draw the red lines. Who to nuke when.

As one old spy to another, I reckon I'd have been more use running a boys' club.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 October 2021

:

Viking publicity page

Viking (UK) publicity page

Ullstein publicity page

John le Carré at books and writers

John le Carré at British Council Literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

About the Author :

Popular British author John le Carré (David Cornwell) lived 1931 to 2020.

