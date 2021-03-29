Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Bullet Train

Bullet Train



by

Isaka Kotaro



Japanese title: マリアビートル

Translated by Sam Malissa

Bullet Train has been made into a movie, coming out in 2022, directed by David Leitch, and starring Brad Pitt

Our Assessment:



B : almost ridiculously over the top, but a fun and mostly gripping read

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 16/4/2021 Laura Wilson Straits Times . 3/7/2021 Walter Sim

From the Reviews :

"Part high-octane thriller, part farce, and laced with philosophical and literary debates, this is an unusual and thoroughly enjoyable read." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"He shines in character development. None of the crooks in Bullet Train is a cookie-cutter stereotype. They leap off the pages with their own idiosyncrasies and mind games." - Walter Sim, Straits Times

The complete review 's Review :

Bullet Train is set almost entirely on board a Japanese Shinkansen -- a bullet train -- traveling from Tokyo to Morioka; like the Shinkansen, the novel zips along; it's also one hell of a wild ride. As someone whom one of the passengers calls along the way accurately observes:

I don't know what's going on, but there's something seriously wrong with your train. Nothing but trouble.

Minegishi had prioritised the list. Most important was bringing back his son, then the money, then killing the perpetrators.

He was an ideal partner for their sort of rough trade from the standpoint of physical ability and the fact that no matter what kind of trouble they got into he never panicked, always kept his cool -- you could say he was almost emotionless -- but on the other hand he was terrible with details, was irresponsible and sloppy.

'I can't even tell who killed who.' Nanao manages to sigh again. He no longer cares about the details. He just wants to get off this ridiculous train. It feels like the Shinkansen is misfortune itself, hurtling at two hundred and fifty kilometres an hour. The northbound Misfortune and Calamity, and Nano is on board.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 July 2021

:

IMDb page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Isaka Kotaro (伊坂幸太郎) was born in 1971.

