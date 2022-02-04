|
Countries That Don't Exist
intriguing variety from a fascinating writer
Barely published during his lifetime, Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky finally began to get his due after the collapse of the Soviet Union -- and, in more recent years, even in English translation, with half a dozen volumes of his stories now available in English (and another to follow later this year), as well as one of his dramas.
The latter volume includes a selection of his essays on theater, but Countries That Don't Exist now presents a considerably broader selection of his non-fiction.
And yet the slightest attempt to convert any meaningful idea (of one's own -- this is the main thing) into words leads inevitably to the thesis: for pure thought, all human languages are foreigners.In 'Art and Ergo' Krzhizhanovsky juxtaposes science and art -- science as demystifying, "a systematic mystery-destroyer", in contrast to enmystifying art. He, of course, emphasizes the value of art -- and notes:
The soul looks to art to protect it from the mind, from science that "explains" everything to the soul, up to and including the soul itself. The soul of our century craves not truth but mystery.Beside pieces on two authors -- Edgar Allan Poe and George Bernard Shaw -- there are a number of others specifically on literature, from 'A Philosopheme of the Theater' to a consideration of 'The Poetics of Titles' and an outline-prospectus of 'A History of Unwritten Literature' (which would surely have been a wonderful book). His tour of 'Countries that Don't Exist' -- also focused on the literary -- is an entertaining dive into these, while 'A History of Hyperbole' -- again, a proposal for a book -- is a compact but detailed overview (leaving one to again lament what might have been, if he had been able to make a complete book out of it).
Several "Physiological Sketches" of 'Moscow in the First Years of the War' are -- relatively -- more conventional pieces of reportage and observation, though even here the Krzhizhanovskian shines through, as in the lovely episodic 'The Girls by the Water'.
A more creative take is found in the dialogue-piece 'The Dramaturgy of the Chessboard: On the Grounds of Paradox", which opens:
BLACK. b5 b4.The final piece provides a look into 'Krzhizhanovsky's Writer's Notebooks', with a few story-titles, some slightly more fleshed-out story ideas (e.g.: "A play: John and Joan (Falstaff and Jeanne d'Arc)"), and a selection of 'Epigrams and Aphorisms' (including: "The epigraph is the epigone of the epigram"). The aphorisms include both general ones ("I respect God for not existing") to ones specific to the Soviet condition and the times, such as:
We resemble people who walk at nighttime on the sunny side of the street, thinking it's warmer there.Occasionally, his own sad situation pokes through ("A dream: my manuscripts being interred in the garbage can"). But perhaps he sums up his situation best in the lovely:
I'd quite like to exit literature (and conscience), but I don't know where the door is.Countries That Don't Exist is a welcome addition to the body of work by Krzhizhanovsky now available in English -- though it's still hard not to say: never enough. The selection is a broad and varied one, making for enjoyable reading; for better and worse, it' s something of a grab-bag -- but with Krzhizhanovsky one wants to grab as much as possible, so it's great to see such a selection of his non-fiction now available in English as well.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2022
Russian author Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky (Sigismund Krzyzanowski, Сигизмунд Доминикович Кржижановский) lived 1887 to 1950. He was a prominent but largely unpublished literary figure in the Soviet Union in the 1920s and 1930s.
