

the complete review - fiction

Countries That Don't Exist



by

Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Edited by Jacob Emery and Alexander Spektor

With translations by: Anthony Anemone, Caryl Emerson, Jacob Emery, Anne O. Fisher, Elizabeth F. Geballe, Reed Johnson, Timothy Langen, Alisa Ballard Lin, Muireann Maguire, Benjamin Paloff, Karen Rosenflanz, Alex Spektor, and Joanne Turnbull.

Our Assessment:



B : intriguing variety from a fascinating writer

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 5/10/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"With a playful blend of logic and fantasy, Krzhizhanovsky's works defamiliarize everyday concepts. Readers interested in the crossover between art and philosophy will be rewarded." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Barely published during his lifetime, Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky finally began to get his due after the collapse of the Soviet Union -- and, in more recent years, even in English translation, with half a dozen volumes of his stories now available in English (and another to follow later this year), as well as one of his dramas. The latter volume includes a selection of his essays on theater, but Countries That Don't Exist now presents a considerably broader selection of his non-fiction.

Each of the fourteen sections here -- consisting of complete essays, excerpts of longer works, as well as selections from his notebooks -- has a helpful brief introductory piece by its translator. (There are a baker's dozen translators involved, with only Joanne Turnbull doing double-duty; Krzhizhanovsky's own advice, from his notebooks, was: "A translator must be an accompanist, not an improviser (accompanying the original, the author)", and these thirteen seem to have done so quite well here.) The pieces were originally written from 1912 through the Second World War, basically spanning Krzhizhanovsky's entire writing life; among them is also The Poetics of Titles, "the only book to be credited to Krzhizhanovsky during his lifetime" (presented here in its relatively short entirety).

Krzhizhanovsky was deeply interested in philosophy, and several of the essays focus on philosophical questions -- with similar philosophical concerns and issues also finding their way into many of the other pieces, as, indeed, they inform so much of his fiction as well.

In 'Idea and Word', he observes just how difficult it is to adequately present anything in writing:

And yet the slightest attempt to convert any meaningful idea (of one's own -- this is the main thing) into words leads inevitably to the thesis: for pure thought, all human languages are foreigners.

The soul looks to art to protect it from the mind, from science that "explains" everything to the soul, up to and including the soul itself. The soul of our century craves not truth but mystery.

BLACK. b5 b4.

WHITE. Kg1 g2.

BLACK. b4 b3. If I were in your king's shoes, I would have already shed my crown.

WHITE. Is that so ?

We resemble people who walk at nighttime on the sunny side of the street, thinking it's warmer there.

I'd quite like to exit literature (and conscience), but I don't know where the door is.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2022

:

Columbia University Press publicity page

Sigismund Krzyzanowski at Éditions Verdier

See Index of literature from Russia and the former Soviet Union

See Index of Literary Essays

About the Author :

Russian author Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky (Sigismund Krzyzanowski, Сигизмунд Доминикович Кржижановский) lived 1887 to 1950. He was a prominent but largely unpublished literary figure in the Soviet Union in the 1920s and 1930s.

