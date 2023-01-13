Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Idol, Burning



by

Usami Rin



Japanese title: 推し、燃ゆ

Translated and with a Note by Asa Yoneda

Akutagawa Prize, 2020 (II)

Our Assessment:



B+ : well done, though heavy for such a short work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 3/11/2022 Anthony Cummings The Guardian . 30/12/2022 John Self

From the Reviews :

"The potent mix of topical satire and psychologically incisive character study deepens into a moving portrait of family strife as Akari grows increasingly withdrawn from her mother and sister. But it’s a short book, and ultimately a slight one -- a marker laid down by a writer set for bigger things, rather than an apex of achievement." - Anthony Cummings, Daily Mail





"Usami so successfully depicts the consequences of pure obsession that when Ueno declares his desire to return to being a private citizen and Akari says “I knew it was the end,” we’re torn between sadness and relief." - John Self, The Guardian

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Masaki Ueno, a member of the idol group Maza Maza, is teenage girl Akari Yamashita's 'oshi' (推し)-- translated as 'idol' in the novel's English title -- and she is a true super-fan, having dedicated herself: "To follow my oshi with my entire body and soul; to interpret him and record it on my blog". While her older sister, Hikari, excels at her studies, Akari apparently has a learning disability and struggles in school -- eventually dropping out rather than repeating a year. The one place she finds meaning and fulfilment is in her obsession with her oshi -- while also remaining at least somewhat self-aware:

"Oshi work is life and death."

Fandom talk could get a little over the top.

It was tiresome being told I was being taken advantage of, when I had no expectation of getting anything in return. My devotion too my oshi was its own reward, and that worked well for me, so I just needed people to shut up about it. I wasn't looking for my oshi to return my feelings. Probably because I didn't even want to be seen or accepted the way I was now.

Letting go of everything I had -- time, money, energy -- in service of something outside myself. Almost as though by doing that, I could cleanse myself. That, by pouring myself into it, and taking the pain in return, I could find some kind of value in my existence.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 January 2023

About the Author :

Japanese author Usami Rin (宇佐見りん) was born in 1999.

